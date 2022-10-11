High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer team holds on to beat Bradford/Reuther

The Central High School boys soccer team got out a big lead Monday, then had to hang on.

The Falcons led 2-0 at the half and 4-0 midway through the second half, then withstood a goal-scoring flurry by the Red Devils for a 4-3 nonconference victory at Paddock Lake.

Central (9-3-4) led early after Vuk Minic scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Rex Longrie then added a second first-half goal for the Falcons, assisted by Jacob Ludwig.

Minic also started things off in the second half for the Falcons and scored a second goal which was assisted by Kade Edwards. Petar Minic scored the ultimate game-winning goal on a penalty kick to make it 4-0, but then Bradford/Reuther struck back.

The Red Devils (6-10-0) experienced a surge of offense in the second half and scored all three of their goals then, but ultimately fell just short.

“Bradford made us work and caught us when we had lapses,” Central co-coach Vlakto Minic said. “Still, we found a way to grind out a win. It wasn’t our most impressive night, but it was certainly an exciting win for our fans.”

No scoring details or further information for Bradford was available Monday night.

INDIAN TRAIL 5, RACINE PARK 0: Guiga Santos and David Chon led Indian Trail in its dominant Southeast Conference victory Monday at Pritchard Park.

Santos and Chon each scored two goals to lead the Hawks (8-5-2, 3-3-1 SEC) in their final SEC match of the season. Santos scored the first of his goals in the 13th minute, assisted by Logan Zdanowicz, who head coach Jeff Laurent said put in a “beautiful corner kick” to Santos to set up the score. Chon scored next on a free kick in the 32nd minute, then Mizael Gutierrez scored the Hawks’ third goal in the 37th minute for a 3-0 halftime lead over Park (4-8-0, 1-6-0).

Chon scored his second goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Carlos Manjarrez, and Santos scored his second goal on a penalty kick in the 64th minute, after being taken down inside the box.

“Our play as a whole was fantastic,” Laurent said. “It’s really nice to be playing at this level at this time of the year as playoffs are approaching.”

Laurent said senior defender Adam Hatch played a great match as the Indian Trail defense recorded its sixth shutout this season.

“Once again, the defense was solid as ever. I’m beginning to run out of words to describe how well Hatch plays,” Laurent said. “Particularly today, his ability to take the balls out of the air successfully and play directly to teammates was really impressive.”

Alec Schires, Sam Obregon and Aiden Moldenauer maintained ball possession and controlled the middle of the field which made it very difficult for Park to mount any kind of offensive attack, Laurent said.

OOSTBURG 5, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Lancers fell to the Flying Dutchmen in a nonconference match at Oostburg on Monday.

Oostburg (13-2-2), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored two of its goals in the first half, and then capitalized on St. Joseph’s struggling defense by scoring three additional goals in the second half.

The Lancers (7-6-3) scored their goal in the second half.

No further information for St. Joseph was available Monday night.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Falcons ended their regular season on a high note Monday with a 25-9, 25-22, 25-18 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.

Central (11-14, 3-4 SLC) coach Megan Awe said that her team did a great job controlling the match from the service line in the first set, and that Delavan-Darien (2-15, 1-6) worked to keep every ball in play in the close second set.

The Falcons regained their stability in the third set, and went back to being more intentional from the service line while moving the ball around, Awe said.

Karis Bridleman led the Falcons with 16 kills, five digs and two aces. Lindsay Piktel had eight kills and six digs, and setter Sydney Selburg had 20 assists. Shelby Fabbri led the defense with nine digs and nine aces.

UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were swept 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 in Monday’s Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

No further information or player statistics were available.