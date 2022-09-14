High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer team pulls off second straight upset

Another week, another win over a sixth-ranked opponent for the Central High school boys soccer team.

One week after beating Delavan-Darien, which was ranked sixth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, the Falcons used an improbable goal to knock off Union Grove 1-0 Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

The Broncos (8-1, 2-1 SLC) are ranked sixth in Division 2 in the WSCA poll.

“It was a night where our defense stood out,” Central co-coach Jon Kao said. “We needed our whole unit tonight.”

After a scoreless first half, the Falcons (4-2, 2-1 SLC) took the lead in the 53rd minute on a direct kick from over 50 yards away.

Austin Dawson took the shot, which was deflected by Union Grove goalkeeper Hayden McDougal toward the crossbar. The ball hit the crossbar, ricocheted off the back of McDougal and into the net for a goal.

“This game definitely would have been a different result without him,” co-coach Vlatko Minic said. “In the first half we lost our way and weren’t playing our system.”

“Dawson not only scored but he was all over our own 18 denying shots,” Kao added.

Carlo Perez made a game-high eight saves for Central.

The win is the first for the Falcons over the Broncos since 2012. Central tied them in 2021, 2016, 2014 and 2013, but had not won outright since a 7-1 victory on Sept. 11, 2012.

TREMPER 5, FRANKLIN 0: The state-ranked Trojans remained unbeaten Tuesday with a Southeast Conference victory at Ameche Field.

Tremper (7-0-0, 3-0-0 SEC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored three goals in the first half and spread the wealth around with five players score one goal each.

Josiah Finkler scored for the Trojans 33 seconds into the match off crossing pass by Daniel Chiappetta. Kane Bennage scored unassisted and Alex Gotz (Chiappetta assist) also scored in the first half for a 3-0 lead over the Sabers (5-3-1, 1-2-0).

Josh Bergnach (Conner Heath assist) scored just 1:30 into the second half and Heath (Isaiah Montero assist) finished off the scoring for Tremper.

Ben Wajerski and Matt Berman combined on the sixth shutout for the Trojans.

RACINE HORLICK 2, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils tied the match at 1-1 early in the second half, but the Rebels scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.

Jack Wagner scored his first varsity goal for Bradford/Reuther (4-4-0, 0-3-0 SEC) on a hard shot from the top of the box that bounced off the crossbar and behind Horlick’s goalkeeper.

Not long after the goal, a Horlick player was given a direct red card and ejected from the match. But despite having an 11-on-10 advantage for most of the second half, the Red Devils could not score again.

Late in the match, Horlick’s Evan Lock was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty shot, which he made to put the Rebels ahead 2-1.

A Red Devils player received a red card later in the match to even the sides.

Bradford/Reuther coach Johnny Rimkus said Caleb Bergman, Gus Sandoval and Dylan Rosales played well in the loss.

“We felt like we had a good grip on the game with plenty of momentum, but we could not capitalize on the opportunities,” Rimkus said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 0: The Pacers got two goals and three assists from Owen Hahm and two goals and two assists from Gavin Moore in their nonconference victory Tuesday at Cedar Grove.

The first goal of the match was by Moore, who one-timed a shot off a pass from Owen Hahm, who received the ball on a free kick by his brother, goalkeeper Connor Hahm. Shoreland (4-5-0) scored three more goals in the first half and three in the second half.

Ethan Kassulke, Riley Strassburg and Soren Smith each had one goal for the Pacers and coach Dan Hahm said defender Landon Voye marked and shut down Cedar Grove-Belgium’s leading scorer.

Connor Hahm had five saves.

Girls volleyball

WATERFORD 3, CENTRAL 1: The Falcons won the first set, but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities and lost to the Wolverines 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Central (5-8, 1-2 SLC) won the first set, but the momentum switched in the second set. In the third set, the Falcons led by eight points, but Waterford rallied to win. In the fourth set, the Wolverines had a long service run and Central was unable to recover.

“We had moments where everything was clicking,” Falcons coach Megan Awe said. “The offense was running smoothly, the defense was making adjustments and our serve receive was strong. For us right now, it is cleaning up the moments of inconsistency.”

Lindsay Piktel led the offense with 16 kills, five aces and also added 10 digs. Karis Bridleman had nine kills, Sydney Selburg had 31 assists and Shelby Fabbri had 20 digs and three aces.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Red Devils swept the Rebels 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

No individual statistics were available Tuesday night for Bradford/Reuther (4-6, 1-2 SEC).

RICHMOND-BURTON 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Lady Pacers were I in control of the match in the first two sets, but the Rockets rallied with three straight wins for a 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 14-16 nonconference victory at Somers.

“Our girls were really able to turn it around after the second set,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. “A few balls unfortunately did not fall our way.”

Emma Schattschneider led the Lady Pacers (6-7) with 15 kills, five aces and 25 assists.

Girls swimming

INDIAN TRAIL 124, TREMPER 57: Sisters Bella and Gianna Wulterkens, and Kaitlyn Anderson, each won four events to lead the Hawks over the Trojans Tuesday at Tremper in the first Southeast Conference dual meet of the season for both teams.

In individual events, Bella Wulterkens won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.42) and 500 freestyle (5:47.32), Gianna Wulterkens won the 200 individual medley (2:23.42) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.21), and Anderson won the 50 freestyle (:28.06) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.81).

In the relays, the Wulterkens, Anderson and Mia Svihl won the 200 medley relay (2:04.10), Gianna Wulterkens, Ellie Palermo, Caileigh Klamut and Addison Busby (1:54.24) won the 200 freestyle relay and Bella Wulterkens, Svihl, Anderson and Klamut won the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.47).

Winners for Tremper were Teiya Brewster in diving (216.30 points), Katie Lokken in the 100 freestyle (1:00.78) and Sydney Aldrich in the 100 backstroke (1:07.12).

Girls tennis

RACINE PRAIRIE 4, ST. JOSEPH 3: The Lancers won three singles matches, but were swept in doubles by the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Prairie.

Lauren Palmieri defeated Prairie’s Evelyn Kane 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Casey Mayer won 6-0. 6-1 at No. 3 singles over Sophia Baptista, and Olivia Vackovich won 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 4 singles over Isabelle Grotmol.

The No. 1 doubles team of Jena Jucius and Grace Boyd lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez, and Hannah Jucius and Joi Langston lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles to Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy. St. Joseph did not compete at No. 3 doubles.