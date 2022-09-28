High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer team validates new state-ranked status

The Central High School boys soccer team joined the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings for the first time this week.

The Falcons quickly showed why they belong.

Central extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches in their first match as a ranked team (ninth in Division 2) with a 2-0 victory over Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (8-2-2, 4-1-0 SLC) scored a goal at the end of each half to hold off the Demons (2-9-1, 1-4-0).

“We ground out the win tonight with good possession, good movement, and some very dangerous runs,” Central co-coach Jon Kao said. “We were short a couple of regular starters, but that didn't stop us from success.”

With one minute remaining in the first half, Ryan Dryer broke a scoreless tie with a goal assisted by Marcos Lowe.

Then with five minutes remaining in the match, Petar Minic sealed the win with a goal assisted by Dryer.

“Austin Dawson, Jacob Meredith, and Carter Klementzos pretty much locked Burlington's offense out and allowed us to pour on the pressure up top,” Kao said. “And Carlo Perez had a quiet night (in goal), recording his seventh clean sheet of the season.”

The three top teams in the SLC are ranked in Division 2 — the Falcons and sixth-ranked Union Grove (Division 2) are tied for second in the conference behind eighth-ranked Elkhorn (8-2-1, 5-0-0).

TREMPER 5, RACINE PARK 0: The state-ranked Trojans delivered their seventh shutout of the season and beat the Panthers in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Ameche Field.

Tremper’s leading scorers, Connor Heath (16 goals) and Daniel Chiapetta (12), each added two goals in Tuesday’s match. Matt Verhagen, a junior forward, rounded out the scoring with his second goal of the season. Chiapetta has been a dominant player for the eighth-ranked Trojans (Division 1, Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll) this season, and leads the team with 12 assists in 12 games.

Trojans senior goalkeeper Ben Wajerski made two saves against Park (4-5-1, 1-4).

INDIAN TRAIL 4, BRADFORD/REUTHER 2: The Hawks broke a 2-2 halftime draw with two goals in a nine-minute span and beat the Red Devils Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Bradford Stadium.

Mason Wtorkowski scored in the 22nd minute, assisted by Alex Gutierrez, to get Indian Trail (7-4-1, 2-2-1 SEC) on the board, and Bradford/Reuther (6-6-0, 1-4-0) tied the match six minutes later.

David Chon scored in the 38th minute on a hard left-footed shot from 35 yards, which Hawks coach Jeff Laurent called “an absolute screamer — I think that shot would have stopped a train coming head on.”

But the Red Devils tied the match just before the end of the half.

Indian Trail gained control of the possession in the second half to keep Bradford/Reuther from having any chances to gain offensive momentum, Laurent said.

“I was so proud of our brand of soccer for nearly the entire second half, Laurent said. “We had so much possession as we were able to knock the ball from side to side in our attack.

“We attacked from both sides, and up the middle, and we really kept the play in front of us and deep in their half.”

Evan Moreno broke the tie in the 47th minute on a goal assisted by Alex Gutierrez, then Gutierrez struck in the 56th minute, assisted by Alec Schires.

Laurent called Carlos Manjarrez “an unsung hero today, as he played a phenomenal game.”

Adam Hatch, Jack Hermes and Angel Barreno played exceptional defense, Laurent said.

No information was available about Bradford/Reuther Tuesday night.

BADGER 8, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were shut out by the Badgers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Lake Geneva.

No further information about Wilmot (0-12-1, 0-5-0 SLC) or Badger (9-7-0, 3-2-0) was available Tuesday night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: The Pacers knocked the Knights out of a share of the Metro Classic Conference lead Tuesday with a shutout victory at Somers.

Dominican (4-5-1, 3-1-0 MCC) entered the match against Shoreland (6-7-0, 3-1-0) tied at the top of the MCC with Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, but the Pacers allowed just seven total shots and three shots on target to help goalkeeper Connor Hahm earn the shutout.

“We stressed the need for our focus to be impenetrable and the execution of our game plan to be impeccable,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. “As the time counted to the final 80 minutes, I thought the boys played a nearly flawless game.”

The Pacers struck midway through the first half with two goals just four minutes apart. Ayden Kamholz scored on a header at the far post off a cross from Riley Strassburg in the 24th minute, then Owen Hahm made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, taking a pass from Ethan Senkpeil, who sent the ball from the end line to Hahm for a 2-0 lead.

While the defense continued to stymie Dominican, the Pacers scored again in the 62nd minute after a Knights foul. On the ensuing free kick, Owen Hahm sent a pass behind the defense and Senkpeil ended up one-on-one with Dominican goalkeeper Will von Bohlen and pushed the ball past him as the keeper came out to challenge him.

Shoreland finished with 23 shots, 15 of them on net. Von Bohlen had 12 saves for the Knights.

Dan Hahm commended the play of his defense, which won 50/50 balls and controlled possession.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL 3, WILMOT 0: The Falcons, playing on their home court for the first time since Sept. 7, rolled over the Panthers 25-6, 25-10, 25-19 Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

In just its third home match of the season, Central (9-11, 2-3 SLC) held Senior Night and coach Megan Awe said it was a “fun atmosphere.”

Lindsay Piktel led the offense with 10 kills and Karis Bridleman had nine kills and four aces. Setters Sydney Selburg (12) and Chloe Lois (10) combined for 22 assists, Maddie Mauser had nine aces and Katie Polick had three aces.

“Overall, we controlled much of the match from the service line and we had several athletes do a great job executing their zones,” Awe said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Pacers made quick work of the Angels in a 25-8, 25-5, 25-12 Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland (10-8, 4-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, won for the fifth time in its last seven matches.

“Shoreland has a great team,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “They’re tall, they play above the net and they hit the ball hard. We couldn’t keep pace with their offense.”

St. Catherine’s is 3-13 and 1-4 in the MCC.

TREMPER 3, RACINE PARK 0: The Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of the Panthers in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Tremper.

“Tonight was a strong win,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “We did a great job of disrupting the ball at the attack line. All hitters were all ready and changed up their shots frequently, allowing us to earn points.”

Chloe Wamboldt led the Trojans (5-19, 2-3 SEC) with seven kills, 10 digs and two aces. Lily Liebke added four kills, two digs, two assists and one ace, and Izzy Zukowski finished with four kills and Alaina Roth had 13 assists.

Maddie Chianello led all players with 14 digs, Kaitlynn Hamann had seven digs and four aces, Roth added two aces and Paige Schaubel finished with four kills and three aces.

Park is 1-13 and 0-4 in the SEC.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lancers were swept by the Lady Toppers 25-10, 25-11, 25-23 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

No statistics were available for St. Joseph (3-12, 1-3 MCC) Tuesday night.

Catholic Central is 10-14 and 2-3 in the MCC.

Girls swimming

INDIAN TRAIL 135, BRADFORD 44: The Hawks won all 12 events, going 1-2-3 in four of them, for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Bradford.

Bella Wulterkens won in four events and Gianna Wulterkens and Kaitlyn Anderson each won in three for Indian Trail. Bella won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.17), and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:13.78) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.71).

Gianna won the 100 butterfly (1:04.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.10) and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:55.55), and Anderson won the 200 individual medley (2:32.01) and 500 freestyle (5:45.39) and was on the 400 freestyle relay.

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 131, TREMPER 49: The Unified Co-op won 10 of 11 swimming events Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.

Event winners for Tremper were Teiya Brewster (225.45 points) in diving and Katie Lokken in the 500 freestyle (5:50.78).

Girls tennis

TREMPER 4, BRADFORD 3: On Monday, the Trojans won the first three singles flights and won the No. 1 doubles match to lock up a Southeast Conference victory at Tremper.

Nicole Porut won her No. 1 singles match for Tremper, beating Maddie Brown of Bradford 6-0, 6-0. Isabella Gentz beat Alexa Didinsky 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Teagan Rowlands beat Kiera Jacklin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles for the Trojans.

Tremper's Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger beat the Red Devils' Nina Lall and Ella Krauter 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

The only contested match Bradford won was at No. 2 doubles, where Josephine Redig and Sydnee Quinn beat Ava Lindquist and Helen Bergeson 6-1, 6-2. Bradford won the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles matches on defaults.