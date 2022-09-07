High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer upsets state-ranked Delavan-Darien

The Central High School boys soccer team pulled off a massive upset Tuesday that was 14 years in the making.

The Falcons totally dominated state-ranked Delavan-Darien, winning 6-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan.

Not only was it an upset — the Comets (2-1-2, 1-1-0 SLC) are ranked sixth in Division 3 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll — according to the SLC website, it’s the first time Central has beaten Delavan-Darien since Sept. 9, 2008, when the Falcons won 3-2.

The Comets have shut out Central several times over the years since, but this match was definitely all Falcons.

“The first half was probably the best performance of a team that I have ever coached,” Central co-head coach Vlatko Minic said. “Everything clicked and we moved the ball very fluidly.

“Everyone played well and we showed our depth against a ranked team.”

Central (3-2-0, 1-1-0) scored five goals in the first half, the first two by Petar Minic (Jacob Ludwig and Rex Longrie assists) and goals by Marcos Lowe (Austin Dawson), Kade Edwards (Harrison Rizzo) and Lowe again (penalty kick).

Dylan Bruni added a penalty kick in the second half.

Defensively, goalkeeper Carlo Perez made four saves and defenders Dawson, Ernie Virgili and Jacob Meredith helped Perez with the shutout.

“We know what a high powered offense Delavan has but we were able to contain and counter it tonight,” Central co-head coach Jon Kao said. “Ernie Virgili and Jacob Meredith were especially effective in denying dangerous runs.

“On the other end, both Jacob Ludwig and Marcos Lowe forced their defense to stay honest, which opened up Petar Minic to be the threat we know he can be.”

WATERFORD 6, WILMOT 2: The Panthers kept it competitive in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

The Wolverines scored three goals in the first half and added a fourth goal in the opening minutes of the second half. It wasn’t until the 47th minute when James Kiraly scored a goal that things began to look up for Wilmot.

Kiraly scored a second goal for the Panthers (0-6-1, 0-2 SLC) in the 55th minute. Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell gave praise to Kiraly for his strong performance throughout the match.

“I give credit to him,” Cresswell said. “When we slept, he took advantage. The guy had a motor that never quit and he played one heck of a game.”

Girls golf

CENTRAL: For the first time this season, the Falcons did not win a tournament.

Central, the top-ranked Division 1 team in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, finished third at the Brookfield Central Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

The Falcons won the WIAA Division 1 State Championship on the same course last year.

Union Grove, ranked second in Division 1 in the GCAW poll, totaled 315 strokes to win the tournament. Central and third-ranked Middleton tied for second at 322 and Middleton took second on the WIAA tiebreaker.

The 12-team tournament was loaded. Also competing in the invitation-only event were four other top-10 Division 1 teams (No. 5 Arrowhead, No. 6 Waunakee, No. 9 Tomah, No. 10 Bay Port), the top Division 2 team (Prescott), and two teams receiving Division 1 honorable mention.

Junior Kylie Walker, Union Grove senior Norah Roberts and junior Vivian Cressman of Middleton tied for second place with even-par 72s. Cressman was second on the tiebreaker, Walker was third and Roberts was fourth.

Walker and the Falcons began their rounds on the front nine, where she went birdie-bogey on the second and third holes and shot 36. On the back nine, she had a birdie on No. 12 and a bogey on No. 15 along with seven pars for another 36.

Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, shot a 77 to finish 10th and senior Elle OReilly tied for 12th (13th on the tiebreaker) at 81. Junior Chloe Brown rounded out the Falcons with a 92.

Brin Neumann of Tomah was the medalist with a 2-under 70

INDIAN TRAIL: Sophomore Morgan Calhoun and senior Maddie Dahlk led the Hawks Tuesday at the Franklin Invitational at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin.

Calhoun shot a 104 and Dahlk had a 107 as Indian Trail finished 16th in the 16-team tournament with 455.

Brookfield East won the tournament with 335 and Oconomowoc was second with 336. Hannah Dunk of Milton was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

Girls volleyball

CASE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils won their second set of the season Tuesday in their Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.

The Eagles (7-6, 2-1 SEC) won 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-8. No further details were available Tuesday night about Bradford/Reuther (2-5, 0-2).

Girls tennis

ST. JOSEPH 4, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Lancers remained perfect in Metro Classic Conference play with a dual meet victory Tuesday at Milwaukee.

St. Joseph swept all four singles flights, led by Bella Rizzo at No. 1, where she beat Annaliese Borowski 6-1, 6-0. Lauren Palmieri won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 over Emma Volpe and Casey Mayer won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 over Paige Rohrbach for the Lancers. Neither team had a No. 4 singles player.

In doubles, the only victory for the Lancers was at No. 2, where Hannah Jucius and Joi Langston won the closest match of the meet, beating Abrianna Chojnacki and Maya Torgerson 6-4, 2-6, 12-10.