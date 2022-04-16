High school sports roundup: Central boys tennis dominate the Muskego Quadrangular

Central boys tennis capped off a picture perfect Saturday afternoon with a touch of perfection on the courts.

The Falcons swept the Muskego Quadrangular at Muskego High School without losing a match. And the team only lost one set from a total of 20 matches played.

Christos Dovas only dropped two games in three matches playing at No. 1 singles for Central. Dovas defeated Milwaukee Rufus King's Izayah Briggs (6-1, 6-0), Muskego's Nikita Gladkov (6-0, 6-2) and Burlington's Xavier Neu (6-0, 6-0).

Austin Dority, competing at No. 2 singles, defeated Rufus King's Zach Limas (6-0, 6-1), Muskego's Jones Bauer (6-3, 6-0) and Burlington's Christopher Naber (6-0, 6-0).

Central's No. 1 doubles team of Ben Marecek and John Kinzler won all three matches on the day — albeit with a touch of adversity. After a win over Rufus King's Joel Koenig and Diego Alfaro (6-0, 6-0), the Falcons' top doubles pair matched up against Muskego's Joe Tarkowski and Augie Dunbar. After winning the first set 6-0, it looked to be another runaway for Marecek and Kinzler. But Tarkowski and Dunbar took the second set 6-2. In the decisive third set, the Central duo outlasted the hosts to win 10-4.

Marecek and Kinzler capped off their day the way they started it. They defeated Burlington's Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler (6-0, 6-0).

INDIAN TRAIL 5, FRANKLIN 2: The Hawks swept all four singles matches Friday on the way to a Southeast Conference victory at Indian Trail.

Cole Reigel beat Alex Dziubek 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Kristian Blagoev beat Smeeth Dalal 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, but No. 3 David Porut and No. 4 Colin McGee each lost their first sets before rallying for victory. Porut beat Jack Julka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and McGee beat Randy Akwaboah 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Indian Trail’s Zander Feudner and Noah Dostalek beat Manan Shroff and Aidan Irish 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Softball

ELKHORN TRIANGULAR: Bradford enjoyed a Saturday sweep with nonconference wins over Elkhorn and Oregon on Saturday at the Elkhorn Triangular at Elkhorn.

In game one, Bradford (4-2) beat Elkhorn 5-2 with a stellar pitching performance from Aubrey Strelow. The Red Devils starter pitched all seven innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Livie Lehmann went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. And the Red Devils also had a quality multi-hit performance from Lauren Jeanblanc — going 3 for 4 at the plate.

In game two, Bradford beat Oregon 8-1. Brooklynn Danielson provided the Red Devils with their second pitching gem of the afternoon. Danielson pitched all seven innings allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine. Danielson also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.

The Red Devils scored eight runs on 10 hits in the game. Jenna Schnabel went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Mya Robinson went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. And Jeanblanc went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Track and field

MONDO INVITATIONAL: Ja'miah Cochran sprinted her way to providing Tremper girls track and field their top finish on Saturday at the Mondo Invitational at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis.

The senior Cochran finished eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.38. She finished narrowly behind the time of 13.37 set by both Waukesha West's Nevia Levenhagen and Mukwonago's Julia Carson.

Tremper girls had two other top 10 finishes at the invite. Senior Jayden Ingram finished ninth in the 1600 meter run (6:01.31). And junior Jenna Puhr finished 10th in the 800 meter run (2:38.83).

Tremper girls finished with one point on the strength of Cochran's efforts to finish 20th in the team event. Mukwonago won with 115.5 ahead of Waukesha West (82.5) in second.

Tremper boys lone point earned on the afternoon came from its 4x800 meter relay team. Aaron Zuleta, Daniel Plutchak, Elijah Stuebner and Aiden Olson finished eighth with a time of 9:43.1.

Tremper's one point placed them 16th in the team event. Mukwonago won with 137.5 ahead of Catholic Memorial (72) in second.

