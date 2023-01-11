High school sports roundup: Central girls basketball team earns welcome SLC win

After three tough losses in Southern Lakes Conference play prior to the winter break, the Central High School girls basketball team returned to conference play with a much-needed victory Tuesday night at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons were never able to pull away from Delavan-Darien, but a strong game from Reese Rynberg helped them hang on late for a 46-43 victory.

Rynberg finished with 19 points, 13 in the first half, to lead Central (4-10, 2-4 SLC).

“This is a huge conference win for us,” Central coach Sarah Vozel said. “Our girls played down to the wire. I was very proud of their effort and ability to keep their composure throughout the game.”

Chloe Lois added eight points for the Falcons.

Rylee Crull led the Comets (7-5, 3-3) with 20 points.

FRANKLIN 71, INDIAN TRAIL 46: The Hawks (4-7, 1-5 SEC) lost to the Sabers (13-1, 6-0 SEC), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

ELKHORN 60, WILMOT 40: The Panthers struggled in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday night at Elkhorn.

Wilmot (4-11, 1-5 SLC) trailed Elkhorn 25-20 at halftime, but the Elks (11-4, 4-3) made 10 of 15 free-throw attempts in the second half to pull away.

McKenna Johnson scored 14 points, 12 in the second half, to lead the Panthers. Megan Sala added eight points.

Kyrin Lile scored 26 points to lead the Elks.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 61, ST. JOSEPH 18: The Lancers were upended by the top-ranked Knights in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Knights (11-1, 7-0 MCC), ranked first in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, limited the Lancers (7-5, 3-3) offensively as they shot 5 of 23 from the field. Dominican was 22 of 44.

"Tonight our ladies came out slow and never caught a rhythm on either side of the ball," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "Dominican played strong defensively which helped them get easy opportunities in which they capitalized on."

Freshman guard Kamryn Lecce led the Lancers with five points.

MARTIN LUTHER 58, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 28: The Pacers struggled offensively in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday night at Greendale.

Martin Luther (8-4, 4-2 MCC) jumped out to a 43-18 halftime lead over Shoreland (4-9, 1-5) and held the Pacers to 10 points in the second half.

Julia Lokker led the Spartans with 19 points. No further information was available for the Pacers Tuesday night.

WILLIAMS BAY 62, CHRISTIAN LIFE 50: The Eagles had three players score in double figures, but they couldn’t stop the Bulldogs’ Margaret Higgins in a nonconference game Tuesday at Williams Bay.

Higgins scored a career-high 31 points, 18 points over her average, to lead Williams Bay (5-9).

Christian Life (2-6) still kept the game close, trailing 28-25 at halftime. Aliyah Doerr led the Eagles with 14 points, Lillian Lackenbach had 12 points and Sara Barbaro had 10.

Boys basketball

FRANKLIN 52, INDIAN TRAIL 41: The Hawks (8-4, 4-2 SEC) lost to the Sabers (7-4, 5-1 SEC) in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Indian Trail.

No further details were available as of Tuesday night.

DOMINICAN 83, ST. JOSEPH 58: The Lancers (8-3, 3-2 MCC) lost to the Knights (6-5, 4-2 MCC) in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 58, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: The Pacers were unable to keep pace with the Spartans in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

The Pacers (5-5, 0-5 MCC) trailed by one point at halftime. The Spartans (8-4, 4-2) outscored the Pacers 37-27 in the second half, with seniors Demerius Shakur and Jalen Haynes scoring a combined 33 points on the night.

The loss for the Pacers was their ninth straight conference loss dating back to last season.

WILMOT 78, ROUND LAKE (ILL.) 41: Monday, the Panthers scored 41 points in the first half to pull away for a victory in their nonconference game at Wilmot.

All nine players scored for Wilmot (6-7), with five scoring 10 or more points.

Cooper Zimmerman led the Panthers with 14 points. James Kiraly had 13 points, Jake Christiansen had 12 points, Kade Frisby had 11 points and Jack Gartner had 10 points.

LaMarr Pierce scored 15 points to lead Round Lake (0-15).

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 123, TREMPER 36: Evan Arneson provided the Trojans their lone event win at Tuesday's Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.

Arneson won the diving ahead of teammate Norberto Lopez. Racine Unified Co-op won 11 of 12 events with Hugo Arteaga winning a meet-high four events.

Boys hockey

KENOSHA THUNDER 11, OSHKOSH 3: The Thunder fell behind 2-0 quickly Saturday, but rallied for four goals in both the first and second halves for a nonconference victory at Oshkosh.

After the Ice Hawks made it 2-0, senior Easton Trifone (Indian Trail) and junior Dylan Kozak (Central) tied the game and senior Lucas Eltoft (Lakeview) and junior Max Bondus (Indian Trail) gave the Thunder the lead for good.

Eltoft added his second goal in the second period and senior Liam Von Ellm-McKenna (Indian Trail) scored the first of his two goals in the second period. Von Ellm-McKenna led off the third period with his second goal and senior Tyler Mangan (Central) score the final two goals for Kenosha.

Von Ellm-McKenna and Kozak each had two assists for the Thunder.

Junior goalkeeper Dylan Masanova (Wilmot) made 10 saves. Kenosha outshot Oshkosh 42-13.