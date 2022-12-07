High school sports roundup: Central girls basketball team limits Johnson, beats Wilmot

The Central High School girls basketball team may not have had the top scorer in their intracounty Southern Lakes Conference game against Wilmot Tuesday, but the Falcons got the team victory.

Panthers’ junior standout guard McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 34 points, but she had just eight in the second half as Central clamped down on defense and rallied to win 61-53 at Wilmot.

The Falcons (2-4, 1-1 SLC), who opened the season with four straight losses, won their second straight game by using defense. Johnson scored 26 of her points in the first half as Wilmot (2-3, 0-2) opened up a 37-30 halftime lead.

Reese Rynberg helped keep Central in the game in the first half by scoring 11 points, then was part of the Falcons’ surge in the second half, where they outscored the Panthers 31-16.

Rynberg had 13 of her career-high 24 points and Alyssa Klementzos scored eight of her 14 points in the second half.

“Our girls came out and played really hard in the second half,” Central coach Sarah Vozel said. “We knew stopping Johnson would be a challenge and our girls stepped up.”

Sammie Suterko added six points for the Panthers, who lost their third straight game after a 2-0 start.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 74, MESSMER 27: Freshman Lilly Lackenbach scored a game-high 21 points and two others scored in double figures Tuesday to lead the Eagles to their first victory of the season in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.

Christian Life (1-2 overall and MCC) led 46-21 at halftime and outscored the Bishops 28-6 in the second half.

Audrey Heiring had 16 points and Faith Bozman had 10 for the Eagles.

Ar’Nyiah Terry led Messmer (1-4, 0-3) with 14 points.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 56, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21: The Pacers were limited to five made baskets in their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Somers.

Dominican (4-1, 2-0 MCC) held Shoreland (3-3, 1-1 MCC) to 11 points in the first half and 10 points in the second half.

Anna Koestler scored 10 points to lead the Pacers.

Keona McGee led the Knights with 20 points, 14 in the first half.

TREMPER 54, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 45: The Trojans (4-1) won their nonconference game Tuesday at Milwaukee Reagan (0-6).

No further information on the game was available Tuesday night.

MUSKEGO 66, BRADFORD 58: The Red Devils (3-2) dropped a nonconference game Tuesday at Muskego (1-5).

No further information on the game was available Tuesday night.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 78, RACINE PARK 45: The Falcons dominated play and had four players score in double figures in a nonconference victory over the Panthers Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Central (2-0) started the game off on a 13-0 run, and worked well on defense to allow only 13 points to Park (0-4) in the first half. The Falcons outscored the Panthers 33-13 in the first half and went on to outscore them 45-32 in the second half.

Senior guard Alex Sippy led Central with 18 points, 12 scored from 3-point range. Fellow senior guard John Kinzler was second in scoring with 15 points (three 3-pointers), sophomore forward Liam Lubkeman added 12 points and Daniel Turner had 10. Elijah Griffin added nine points.

Park was led by senior wing Kmareon Mayweather with 15 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 71, ST. JOHN’S NORTHWESTERN MILITARY 51: The Eagles won easily to open the season 3-0 for the first time in 15 years.

Junior forward Nolan Carroll led Christian Life with 21 points. Sam Jennings added 20 points and Mason Gardner had 16 points.

St. John’s is 1-2.

WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 65, BRADFORD 48: The Red Devils trailed by just four points at halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half Tuesday for a nonconference victory at Bradford.

Bradford (1-2) was within 22-18 at halftime.

Andy Sauer led the Red Devils with 15 points. DeAndre Jennings had nine points and Keany Parks and Jamiir LeFlore had eight points each.

Yusef Gray Jr. had 20 points to lead Central (1-1).

DOMINICAN 97, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 52: The Pacers lost at Whitefish Bay Tuesday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

No further information was available Tuesday night for Shoreland Lutheran (2-1 overall) or Dominican (2-0).

Boys swimming

BADGER CO-OP 114, BURLINGTON CO-OP 56: The Badgers won eight of the 11 events and brothers Evan and Noah Langelund each won in four events in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Lake Geneva.

Evan, a senior, won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Noah, a sophomore, won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for Badger Co-op, which includes swimmers from Central and Wilmot.

The two, along with senior Kal Kramp and freshman Hunter McKittrick, won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Kramp also won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke.