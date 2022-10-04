High school sports roundup: Central girls golf team returning to WIAA State Tournament

The Central High School girls golf team will be back to defend its WIAA Division 1 championship this season.

The Falcons had one of their highest team scores of the season, but their top four golfers shot 91 or better Monday and won the Division 1 Janesville Craig Sectional at Janesville Country Club.

Central totaled 344, 13 ahead of Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove (357), and will have a chance to win its second straight title.

Junior Kylie Walker shot an 82 to finish third and her twin sister, Katelyn, was right behind her with an 84 to finish fourth. Elle O’Reilly shot an 87 to finish seventh and Chloe Brown tied for eighth at 91.

All the golfers had more trouble on the back nine at Janesville Country Club, with Kylie Walker shooting 39-43, Katelyn Walker 40-44, O’Reilly shooting 40-47 and Brown shooting 44-47.

Milton senior Hannah Dunk was the medalist, shooting a 73. Union Grove senior Allie McBryde was second with a 79.

This will be Central’s second straight appearance at state. Last year, the Falcons totaled 637 to win by seven strokes over Sussex Hamilton. Kylie Walker tied for fifth among individuals at 148 and Katelyn Walker was ninth at 152.

Girls tennis

WIAA DIVISION 2 BROOKFIELD ACADEMY SECTIONAL: St. Joseph sophomore Bella Rizzo (15-6) lost her first match at No. 1 singles Tuesday at the Brookfield Academy Sectional. She cannot automatically advance to the state tournament, but she has a chance to advance as a special qualifier.

At No. 3 singles, Lancers senior Casey Mayew (19-3) lost her first match Tuesday 6-3, 6-3 to Rachel Borg of Waukesha Catholic Memorial to end her season.

• Monday, at the Division 2 Racine Prairie Subsectional, Rizzo won her only match of the day, beating Naomi Price of Milwaukee Pius XI 6-1, 6-2.

Mayew (19-2) beat Sabela Lopez of Pius 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and Evelyn Kane of Racine Prairie 6-2, 6-4 in the final at the subsectional.

WIAA DIVISION 1 MUSKEGO SUBSECTIONAL: Central advanced players in four flights Monday from the Division 1 Muskego Sectional.

Leading the way for the Falcons were the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles flights. Senior Gwen Hammond (29-2) beat Delaney Premeau of Waukesha South 6-1, 6-0 in her only match at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Grace Hanke and sophomore Gianna Mandli (16-15) beat senior Kelsey Smyk and sophomore Gianna Abbate of Wilmot 6-0, 6-1 in Central’s only match.

Both flights qualified for Wednesday’s Mukwonago Sectional.

Other qualifiers from Central were junior Ava Phillips (20-3) at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of seniors Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli (26-4).

Lake Geneva Badger scored 18 team points and the Falcons had 16; those points carry over to the sectional. Wilmot did not win a match.

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 3, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3: Peter Visconti and Keegan Bradley were unstoppable in the Lancers’ nonconference victory Monday at Anderson Park.

The sophomore and junior duo teamed up for two goals. Bradley sent a well-timed ball for Visconti for their first goal, which gave the team a 2-1 halftime lead.

In the second half, Bradley set up a set piece for Visconti, which head coach Nick Anderson said was perfectly executed.

“They threw the kitchen sink at Peter tonight, and it’s just amazing to see how he finds ways to score,” Anderson said. “Keegan is the guy that has had to step up the most since losing players to injuries, and he has risen to the occasion every game.”

Scoring the Lancers’ game-opening goal was the junior midfielder Ryan Rivera. Rivera scored his first varsity goal against the Blue Knights, assisted by Visconti.

“I was very happy for Ryan to step up with a few starters out for their third straight game and contribute in a big way,” Anderson said.

Brookfield Academy came into the second half with aggression, and scored two of its goals in the first 10 minutes of the half. The Blue Knights then scored the final goal of the match on what Anderson said was error by the defense.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the boys’ effort and seeing them compete to the fullest,” Anderson said. “Brookfield has a great program, and they are well organized which made for an exciting game.”

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL 3, MUSKEGO 1: The Hawks tuned up for Thursday’s Southeast Conference showdown with Franklin by beating the Warriors 25-18, 14-25, 25-15, 25-14 Monday at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (12-13) had three players with double-digit kills — Tillon Galgan had 13 and Ben Dankert and Jackson Wilhelmson had 12 each. Ryan Edwards tallied 35 assists and senior libero Jackson Tirado, who returned to the lineup after an injury, led the team with seven digs.

“Monday was a good challenge for us against a super-athletic Muskego team as we get ready for Franklin,” Hawks coach Brian Sharkey said. “After game one, we slipped up a little when our passing went south, but regained our focus for sets three and four. I was really proud of how we rebounded from that.”

Indian Trail takes on the Sabers on Thursday, a match between two teams unbeaten in the SEC at 5-0.

BURLINGTON 3, CENTRAL 1: The Falcons lost 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 in Monday’s Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

No further information was available Monday night.