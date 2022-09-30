High school sports roundup: Central girls golfers second at WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional

The Central High School girls golf team began defense of its WIAA Division 1 state title in typical fashion Thursday.

The Falcons took three of the top four places among individuals at the Division 1 Union Grove Regional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and finished second to Union Grove in the regional for the second straight year.

Central totaled 316 shots, two behind Union Grove (314), and the two teams were more than 70 strokes clear of the rest of the field.

Burlington was third at 387, 71 shots behind Central, and Wilmot was fourth (409). The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams advance to next Monday’s Janesville Parker Sectional Monday at Janesville Country Club.

Indian Trail finished sixth (425) and Tremper was seventh (450).

Three other Kenosha County golfers advanced as individuals to the sectional — Bradford/Reuther senior Ava Litkey (91), Indian Trail senior Maddie Dahlk (101) and Tremper junior Rebecca Susmilch (105), who won a three-way playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Union Grove senior Norah Roberts was the medalist on her home course, shooting a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove.

Falcons junior Kylie Walker was second with a 1-over 73, senior Elle O’Reilly was third with a 76 and Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, was fourth with a 77. Central’s fourth player, Chloe Brown, tied for 10th with a 90.

Katelyn Walker shot a 43 on the front (Blue) course, but came back with a 2-under 34 on the back (Red) course.

Wilmot was fourth by 15 shots over fifth-place Badger/Williams Bay despite having one of its players disqualified. Junior Payton Morton led the Panthers with an 89 to finish ninth, senior Julie Awe shot a 93 to tie for 14th, freshman Marisa Komar shot a 107 and junior Vivian Kveck shot a 120.

Litkey, Bradford/Reuther’s only golfer, shot a consistent 91 to take the second individual spot. Dahlk was also consistent in her 101.

Susmilch, the Trojans’ No. 2 player, had to work overtime to earn her place at the sectional. She tied at 105 with Indian Trail sophomores Morgan Calhoun and Payton Torres and beat both of them with a par on the first playoff hole to advance.

Cross country

KENOSHA COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail swept the boys’ and girls’ races Thursday in the Kenosha County Invitational at UW-Parkside.

The girls had their five scoring runners finish in the top nine and totaled 31 points to finish 32 ahead of runner-up Shoreland Lutheran; the Hawks boys, with four runners in the top seven, totaled 36 and had a larger margin of victory, 57 ahead of runner-up Bradford.

In the 5,000-meter girls’ race, Hawks senior Alissa Taylor was second in 21:08.24, about 25 seconds behind winner Tess Callahan of Tremper.

Callahan, a junior, won in 20:42.55.

Also for the Indian Trail girls, junior Audrey Shreve was fifth (21:21.53), sophomore Janiyah Taylor was seventh (21:31.03), junior Riya Patel was eighth (21:35.32) and junior Rachel Helmke was ninth (22:01.58).

Shoreland was led by sophomore Tempe Zondag in third place (21:14.24), senior Alianna Herrera in sixth (21:27.46) and freshman Madelynn Sadowski in 10th (22:06.40).

Central was third (90), led by junior fourth-place finisher Margaret Gillmore (21:15.05); Tremper was fourth (98), led by Callahan and senior Jenna Puhr (15th, 22:32.45).

Wilmot (102) was fifth, St. Joseph (140) was sixth and Bradford and Christian Life had incomplete teams. Wilmot’s top finisher was senior Amber Blount (17 th, 22:36.77) and the Lancers were led by senior Hannah Shibilski (14th, 22:18.79).

Bradford senior Simona Tenuta was 11th (22:08.09) and Christian Life’s Caroline Smith-Weh was 55th (28:58.66).

In the 5K boys’ race, Indian Trail sophomore Remy Strichartz won the race in 16:50.51, more than 20 seconds ahead of senior runner-up Lucas Sternberg of Central (17:10.88).

Also in the top 10 for the Hawks were junior Holden Forgette (third, 17:16.70), sophomore Zackery Taylor (fourth, 17:24.41) and freshman Alexander Zabel (seventh, 17:58.16).

Bradford and Tremper were in a battle for second place, with the Red Devils edging the Trojans 93-95. Both teams had two runners in the top 10 — seniors Owen Erickson (eighth, 18:03.59) and Eli Fredrickson (ninth, 18:03.68) for Bradford, and sophomores Cody Rossin (fifth, 17:54.41) and John Fitzgerald (10th, 18:09.89) for Tremper.

Central was close behind Tremper in fourth (101), led by top-six runners Sternberg and junior Travis Verhaalen (sixth, 17:56.72).

Rounding out the boys teams were Shoreland Lutheran in fifth (119), St. Joseph in sixth (135), Wilmot in seventh (149) and Christian Life in eighth (158), and each team had at least one top-20 finisher.

Sophomore Josiah Hutchinson (19th, 18:43.10) led the Pacers; senior Aiden Mullen (11th, 18:11.72) and junior Everett Russert (13th, 18:14.27) led the Lancers; junior Cael Handorf (14th, 18:20.33) and senior Josh Melka (16th, 18:36.29) led the Panthers; and juniors Sam Adams (15th, 18:26.96) and Alex St. John (18th, 18:41.97) led the Eagles.

Boys soccer

WILMOT 6, CHRISTIAN LIFE 3: The Panthers ended a four-year, 41-match winless streak Thursday, beating the Eagles in a nonconference match at Christian Life.

Wilmot (1-12-1) last won a match almost exactly four years ago, on Sept. 26, 2018, when it beat Burlington 1-0. Since then, the Panthers have gone 0-39-2, including a 2-2 draw against Racine Lutheran earlier this season.

It didn’t start well for Wilmot, which has scored 13 goals this season after scoring just two in the previous two seasons. The Panthers put the ball in their own net to give Christian Life (1-11-0) a 1-0 lead.

They tied the match at 1-1, then went down 2-1 when junior midfielder Paul Benjamin scored a goal for the Eagles.

Wilmot scored two more goals before the half to go ahead 3-2, then scored three straight goals in the second half. Freshman midfielder Kevin Krass scored the final goal for Christian Life.

Goalkeeper Blake Gilboe made seven saves for the Eagles.

No further information was available about Wilmot on Thursday night.

CENTRAL 0, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The state-ranked Falcons did just about everything but score and settled for a scoreless draw in a nonconference match Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Central (8-2-3), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, played well offensive, but hit the crossbar or post several times, co-coach Vlatko Minic said. Falcons goalkeeper Carlo Perez made a key save in the first half, Minic added.

“We played well tonight, but this is the way soccer goes sometimes,” Minic said. “In the end, it was not what we wanted as a result, but it was everything we wanted in terms of play.”

Going on the road to play a solid opponent like the Hawks (7-4-2) was also a challenge, Central co-coach Jon Kao said.

“The boys should be proud of their performance tonight,” Kao said. “Playing away in a crosstown rivalry is always difficult. We threw a lot at ITA and they held, so credit to them.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: The Pacers got five goals from five different players in the first half and rolled to a nonconference victory Thursday at Somers.

Ethan Senkpeil scored unassisted in the third minute to begin the run and he later assisted on three first-half goals. Owen Hahm (Gavin Moore assist) scored in the seventh minute, then Senkpeil assisted on goals by Moore, Ayden Kamholz and Riley Strassburg.

In the second half, Moore finished off a hat trick with goals in the 45th (Strassburg assist) and 48th minutes (Ethan Kassulke assist), then Hahm scored his second goal of the match in the 53rd minute.

Pacers goalkeeper Connor Hahm made just three saves. Shoreland outshot the Patriots (1-8-1) by a 23-7 margin (18-3 on target).

“Gavin Moore, who is the conductor of our team in orchestrating so many of the goal-scoring opportunities throughout the season, was exceptionally again, but for him to leave the pitch tonight with a hat trick and two assists were poetic payment for his unwavering commitment to increasing our team's ability to reach that next level of play,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said.

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE PRAIRIE 0: The Pacers swept the Hawks 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Point.

Shoreland Lutheran (12-8, 5-0 MCC) received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

Prairie is 14-13 and 3-2 in the MCC.

No further information was available Thursday night.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lancers were swept 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at St. Joseph.

No further information was available Thursday night about St. Joseph (3-13, 1-4 MCC). Lutheran is 16-6 and 4-1 in the MCC.

MUSKEGO 3, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Warriors (11-5) beat the Hawks (12-7) Thursday in a nonconference match at Muskego.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Boys volleyball

TREMPER 3, RACINE PARK 2: The Trojans needed five sets to beat the Panthers 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13 Thursday in a Southeast Conference match at Tremper.

Tremper (2-12, 1-4 SEC) won the first two sets, then Park battled back to win the next two, including overcoming a 7-1 deficit in the fourth set.

The Panthers (0-9, 0-5) led the fifth set 12-9 before the Trojans took advantage of Park's inexperience to pull out the win.

No statistics were available for Tremper Thursday night.

WILMOT 3, CENTRAL 0: The Panthers swept the Falcons Thursday night in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

No further information was available Thursday night.