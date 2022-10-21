High school sports roundup: Central girls volleyball team rises up to win regional semifinal

The Central High School girls volleyball team has had its ups and downs in the latter part of the 2022 season.

The Falcons went 6-4 in matches in October, including a 1-3 run in their own tournament on Oct. 8. They picked it up in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament last Saturday, going 2-1 and finishing third, two spots ahead of their fifth-place regular season finish in the SLC.

Another one of those ups happened Thursday, when Central countered the strong serving of Racine Case with some good serving of its own for a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons improve to 15-14 and advance to play No. 1 sectional seed and SLC rival Burlington in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. The Demons had a bye in the semifinal round.

Central’s game plan Thursday was to move the ball around and keep the Eagles (15-10) from mounting any kind of organized attack, and it worked to perfection.

“Case served aggressively and played some scrappy defense,” Falcons coach Megan Awe said. “We did a good job with our match-ups and moving the ball around on offense. Our servers did a great job going after their zones to keep Case out of system.

“Overall, I’m really happy with the team as a whole and how they stayed with the game plan that we practiced this week. This was a team win as the preparation took every player doing a specific job each night.”

Lindsay Piktel led the offense with 13 kills and Karis Bridleman did well at the net and on the back line with seven kills and a team-high 12 digs. Setter Sydney Selburg had 21 assists and the top servers were Maddie Mauser with five aces and Jayda Briggs with three aces.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Hawks swept the Red Devils 25-14, 25-23, 25-10 Thursday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (15-10) advances to the regional final on Saturday against Muskego (16-7), which swept Racine Park 25-6, 25-12, 25-6 in another regional semifinal.

No further information was available for Indian Trail or Bradford/Reuther (8-10) Thursday night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 0: The Lady Pacers had little trouble with the Rockets, winning 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (29-9), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was led by Emma Schattschneider, who did almost everything for the Lady Pacers with 21 kills, four block kills and three aces. Setter Allegra Sonntag finished with 17 assists.

“Tonight’s (match) is behind us and we’re focused ahead,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. “Let’s keep this going.”

The Lady Pacers, who have won 13 straight matches and have not lost a set in that stretch, will host Prairie at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Somers.

Shoreland, a member of the Metro Classic Conference with Prairie, has not lost a set to the Hawks this season.

WATERFORD 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans were swept by the Wolverines 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 Thursday in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.

No further information was available for Tremper (5-27) Thursday night.

FRANKLIN 3, WILMOT 1: The Panthers won the first set against the Sabers, but Franklin came back to win 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 Thursday in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Franklin.

No further information was available for Wilmot (1-22) Thursday night.

DOMINICAN 3, CHRISTIAN LIFE 2: The Eagles lost 25-6, 24-26, 25-15, 25-27, 15-13 Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Christian Life.

Christian Life (23-8) won eight of its last nine regular-season matches and finished second in the Midwest Classic Conference this season.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 2, CARMEN SOUTH 1: The Lancers finally got a victory, at the right time, by beating Carmen South Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Ameche Field.

St. Joseph (8-7-3) was on a seven-match winless streak (0-4-3) that included three shutouts, two matches with just one goal and only seven goals scored.

Peter Visconti, the Lancers’ leading scorer all season, scored both of their goals, one in each half.

He scored in the 20th minute after the Lancers’ midfield “strung together a couple nice passes,” coach Nick Anderson said.

Carmen South (4-10-0) scored on a deflection past St. Joseph goalkeeper Jack McTernan to tie the match in the first half, then Visconti came through again.

Midway through the second half, freshman Andres Gamez sent a corner kick into the box that bounced around and made its way to Visconti, who put it in the net.

“It was nice to see Peter get back into a rhythm on the field,” Anderson said. “When Peter is able to connect with our midfield we become much more dynamic.

“Jack (McTernan) played a very strong game and stepped up as a senior. As a senior captain, he’s kept us in every game this year and tonight was no different.”

In the regional final Saturday, the Lancers will play at Oostburg (14-2-2), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, at 7 p.m. St. Joseph lost to the Flying Dutchmen 6-1 on Oct. 10.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, RANDOM LAKE 0: The Pacers got a pair of hat tricks from Riley Strassburg and Gavin Moore on their way to victory over the Rams Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Somers.

Shoreland (12-8-0), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, has won seven of its last eight matches. The Pacers will host Whitefish Bay Dominican (8-7-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Somers.

The scoring started early, with Strassburg scoring in the fifth minute off an assist by Ethan Senkpeil. Owen Hahm had the next two goals, assisted by Moore in the 14th minute and by Senkpeil in the 22nd minute. Hahm was fouled on the second goal, but the officials let play continue and he made the shot.

Moore scored both of his first two goals on penalty kicks after being fouled in the box in the 33rd and 50th minutes. He converted on both kicks and made it 5-0.

Moore finished off a natural hat trick with a goal in the 54th minute, assisted by Strassburg, and that was the first of three goals in a span of five minutes.

Strassburg was fouled after making a move on a defender in the 58th minute and he converted the subsequent penalty kick, and he followed a minute later with a goal assisted by Landon Voye.

“I was pleased with our speed of play,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. “When we connected quickly in the attacking third, opportunities came often.”

Any chances Random Lake (4-10-1) had on counterattacks were handled well by the Pacers’ defense, coach Hahm said.

“The defense saw several attacking transitions in the run of play, but Andrew Heusterberg and company did a phenomenal job snuffing out their promising counters,” coach Hahm said.

Goalkeeper Connor Hahm had three saves for Shoreland, which outshot the Rams 23-9 and had 16 shots on frame.

CRISTO REY JESUIT 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles had their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal loss Thursday at Cristo Rey Jesuit in Milwaukee.

Christian Life (2-16-0) gave up five goals to Cristo Rey Jesuit (17-1-1) in each half.

“We played hard, but were overmatched,” Eagles coach Alan Krass said. “Seniors Blake Bandholtz and Micah Stanphil played well in the loss.”

Kevin Krass and Blake Gilboe split time at goalkeeper and combined to make 12 saves for Christian Life.

The Trailblazers are ranked second in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season.