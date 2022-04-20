High school sports roundup: Central softball team rallies, stays unbeaten in SLC

The Central High School softball team pulled itself together Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Falcons scored two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, and pitcher Meghan Lampos did the rest as they rallied to beat the Wolverines 5-2 in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Central (3-1, 3-0 SLC) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Waterford (1-4, 1-4) went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Raelynn Barwick reached base on an error and Annika Ottoson followed with a two-run home run.

That was all the Wolverines would get off Lampos, who didn’t allow a runner past second base after the fourth inning. She finished with 12 strikeouts, allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The Falcons regained the lead with the help of a little wildness by Waterford pitcher Darby O’Dwyer. In the top of the fifth, Grace Kitterman led off with a walk, Laney Koltanowski singled and a wild pitch scored Kitterman with the tying run. Lila McNeill’s groundout scored Koltanowski for a 3-2 Central lead.

In the sixth, Lampos walked with one out and Hailey Luedtke and Allie Loucas hit back-to-back singles to drive in Lampos. Kitterman grounded out to score Luedtke and make it 5-2.

Falcons co-head coach Tom Lampe said it was “a classic SLC game. Both teams played solid ball. We did a great job at the little things and in the end that mattered.

“Meg was also very impressive in the circle. She did a great job of hitting her spots and she stayed ahead of their hitters. She was very impressive.”

Koltanowski went 2 for 4. Ottoson had a double along with her homer and was 2 for 3.

MARTIN LUTHER 10, ST. JOSEPH 9: The Lancers opened the game with a seven-run first inning, but the Spartans came back and scored the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Greendale.

After the fast start by St. Joseph (2-4, 2-1 MCC), Martin Luther (3-0, 3-0) scored four times in the bottom the first, three on a home run by Ava Hoppert, her only hit of the game.

The Spartans brought it within 7-6 after the fourth inning, then took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lancers took the lead back with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Martin Luther got the final word with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

No statistics were available for St. Joseph Tuesday night.

Yaleiza Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs scored for the Spartans, and Julia Lokker also went 3 for 4. Martin Luther pitcher Katie Blazei walked six and struck out seven.

ELKHORN 18, WILMOT 9: In a battle of teams unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday, the Elks doubled up the Panthers at Wilmot to remain atop the SLC standings.

Elkhorn (5-2, 5-0 SLC) started fast with a seven-run first inning, helped by four walks and four hits. Wilmot (5-1, 3-1) answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, then the Elks broke the game open with another seven-run outburst in the third inning.

The Panthers got with 15-9 after scoring five runs in the fifth inning, starting with Katherine Bubel’s leadoff home run to left center field. After that, Alana Buchanan doubled, Katie Beagle singled, Summer Bewick singled, Keghan Pye singled and Breckyn Mercer singled.

Wilmot outhit the Elks 14-13, led by Bewick (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs), Bubel (2 for 4, triple, home run, three RBIs) and Mercer (1 for 4, two RBIs).

Elkhorn’s leadoff hitter, Madalyn Harding, went 3 for 5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Ariana Schliepp went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 4: The Lady Pacers took advantage of a string of hits and a few Crusaders errors in the fourth inning on the way to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Shoreland (2-1, 1-1 MCC) scored one run in the third inning, then broke loose in the fourth with six runs to take a 7-0 lead.

Racine Lutheran (1-3, 1-2) scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull within 7-4, but the Lady Pacers got three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Erin Borchardt struck out four and walked two to get the victory. The Crusaders left runners in scoring position in three innings, but could not score more.

Girls soccer

CENTRAL 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Falcons were missing a couple key players because of injury, but they didn’t lose a beat in winning a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Delavan.

Anastasia Sdralis scored the only goal of the first half for Central (6-1-1, 3-0-0 SLC), assisted by Audrey Zeller.

In the second half, Caroline Hill put the Falcons ahead 2-0 over the Comets (3-4-1, 0-3-0) on an assist by Kiley Cummings, and Cummings finished out the scoring, assisted by Hill.

Falcons coach Vlatko Minic had nothing but praise for Hill’s efforts.

“Hill was really impressive tonight,” Minic said. “This game was going to be a challenge as we had several impact players out with injuries so we were going to need other players to step up.

“Hill really showed why she earned her captain's band tonight with an incredible performance. She was running full-tilt all game and really opened up the game when she connected with Kiley.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Lady Pacers scored six goals in the first 27 minutes and won a nonconference match Tuesday at Christian Life.

Shoreland (3-2-0) scored twice in the first 10 minutes on goals by Julia Heathcock (fourth minute) and Lauren Carter (eighth minute), then scored two pairs of goals in quick succession. Kaylee Carter and Shay Lange scored in the 13th and 15th minutes, and Heathcock and Anna Mrozinski scored in the 25th and 27th minutes.

The Lady Pacers led 6-0 at the half, then extended the lead on goals by Kaylee Carter (50th minute) and Ashley Adams (60th).

The Carters each had one assist, as did Belle Zarling. Shoreland outshot the Eagles (1-2-0) 25-4 overall and 14-1 in shots on goal.

“This starts a very busy stretch for the team and it was a great team effort,” said Lady Pacers coach Matthew Grow, whose team is scheduled to play three matches in each of the next three weeks.

Christian Life coach Alan Krass commended the effort of Audrey Heiring and said Melany Smith and Sarah Barbaro split time in goal and combined for 12 saves.

WATERFORD 10, WILMOT 0: The Panthers trailed 6-0 at the half and lost a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

Taylor Gordon scored three goals for the Wolverines (3-0-1, 2-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and led 6-0 at the half.

Wilmot (0-4, 0-3) has not won a match since April 12, 2019 and is winless in the SLC since May 5, 2016.

Baseball

WATERFORD 9, CENTRAL 6: The Falcons led 3-1 after four innings, but the Wolverines took control of a Southern Lakes Conference game with a seven-run fifth inning Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

The loss snapped a season-opening five-game winning streak by Central (5-1, 3-1 SLC).

The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the third without a hit off Waterford starter Dylan Questad to take a 3-1 lead.

The Wolverines (3-1, 3-0) started their big inning against Central starter Michael Mulhollon, who gave four hits, four earned runs, four walks and struck out seven. Scott Schultz relieved Mulhollon and faced five batters, but couldn’t get an out and also gave up four earned runs. Keegan Kearby finally got out of the inning.

Central scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Tyler Lusic to get within 8-6, but Waterford added an insurance run in the seventh.

The Falcons had just three hits, including a double by Nick Argersinger.

For the Wolverines, Garret Kay went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Brock Malecki added a double and three RBIs.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: Just two days after beating the Demons at the Muskego quadrangular, the Falcons got a similar result Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.

Central swept singles again in straight sets. Christos Dovas beat Xavier Neu 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Austin Dority beat Christopher Naber 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, Reid Glassen beat Ian Nie 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and Brett Hanke beat Ethan Vanswol 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.

In doubles, Ben Marecek and John Kinzler beat Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer beat Owen Denoto and Patrick Savaglia 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, but Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman of Burlington beat Steven Verhaalen and Michael Webers 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4 at No. 3.

