High school sports roundup: Central survives 3-point barrage by Racine Case for DPT Classic win

The Central High School boys basketball team ended up in a slugfest against Racine Case Friday at Carthage College.

At the end, it was the Falcons who had the final word.

Central withstood a 3-point barrage by the Eagles by dominating inside and going on to an 80-72 victory in the final game of this year’s Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Falcons (6-2) made a run to go ahead 32-21 midway through the first half, but Case (4-5), which made 12 3-point baskets in the game, made a run of their own and pulled to within 32-31 at halftime.

In the second half, Central went ahead again by eight points, then the Eagles tied the game at 51-51.

The game was tied at 56-56 when the tide finally started to turn the Falcons’ favor.

On Central’s ensuing possession, 6-foot-4 senior forward Wyatt Anderson was fouled while making a shot inside and converted the three-point play. The next time down the floor, sophomore guard Elijah Griffin did the same thing for the Falcons and suddenly it was 62-56. Case got no closer the rest of the way.

Four players scored in double figures for Central — senior guard John Kinzler led the way with 17 points, Anderson had 16, Griffin had 15 and junior guard Quinn Burns had 11. Anderson also had double-digit rebounds, Case coach Jake Berce said.

Termarion Brumby led Case with 23 points and was one of four Eagles with three 3-pointers each. Josiah McNeal had 18 points, Anthony Bull had 16 points and Denim Hicks had nine points.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 69, BRADFORD 58: Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer were held in check by the Hawks Friday at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Prairie (7-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led 32-28 after the first half and delivered a spirited defensive effort against Bradford (7-4).

Thomas and Farmer were held below their scoring averages this season with Thomas (24.9 points per game) scoring 20 points and Farmer (19.6) held to 15 points.

Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points to help extend the team's winning streak to six games.

The Red Devils have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

RACINE LUTHERAN 50, INDIAN TRAIL 32: Junior guard Adrianna Gonzalez and the Hawks were held in check Thursday in a loss to the Crusaders Friday at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Gonzalez entered the game averaging 24.6 points per game and made three 3-point baskets in the first half for Indian Trail (3-5), but had just one basket in the second half and finished with 11 points, matching her season low.

Lutheran (6-5) led 31-22 at halftime, then pushed the lead to as many as 16 points in the second half before the Hawks made another push. But after a timeout, the Crusaders rebuilt the lead and held it the rest of the way.

Julia Kellner, who was named the Player of the Game, Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each had 12 points to lead the Crusaders.

Wrestling

CENTRAL: The Falcons went 5-3 overall and placed third in the Blue Bracket at the STM New Years Challenge dual-meet tournament that ended Friday at Champaign, Illinois.

Central went 3-1 on Thursday and finished second in its round-robin bracket. The Falcons lost their first dual 61-18 to Mattoon, then beat Clinton 48-30, Glenbard South 51-12 and Decatur Lutheran 60-18 to advance to the Blue Bracket.

Friday, Central beat Mahomet-Seymour 40-39 and Normal 60-21, and lost 42-33 to Seeger and 53-24 to LeRoy to finish third.

Mason McNeill went 8-0 at 285 pounds for the Falcons, pinning his opponents in his six contested matches and adding two forfeits. All but two of his pins came in the first period, with the quickest one in just eight seconds against Hagan Corry of Normal.

Three other Falcons went 6-2 — Margaret Gillmore at 113 (fastest pin in 20 seconds), Joseph Canvin at 138 (fastest pin in 1:00) and Lucas Sandrik at 160 (fastest pin in 20 seconds).

Hockey

THUNDER: The Thunder finished third by going 2-1 in their three games played at the Bobber’s Winter Hockey Classic played from Wednesday to Friday at Wisconsin Dells.

The Thunder (8-4) won their opening game 2-1 over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston. They lost a high octane 6-5 contest against Tomah and then finished with a 6-3 win over Onalaska.

The Thunder were led in scoring by Tremper senior Jake Schulte and Central senior Tyler Shike.

Schulte had seven points (three goals, four assists) while Shike produced his seven points on the strength of six assists. Indian Trail senior Liam Von Ellm-McKenna had four points (two goals, two assists).

The Indian Trail goalie tandem of Logan Korhonan and Zach Mitchell covered the three-game slate. Korhonan made 49 saves in two games with Mitchell stopping 21 shots in his appearance.

The Thunder's junior varsity team won the tournament going 3-0 and winning the championship game 9-0 over Ice Force. Indian Trail freshman Easton Trifone tallied six goals and an assist for the JV team.

“We are very proud of the progress made by both junior varsity and varsity squads," Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. "The groups are learning to work together and count on each other, as evidenced by our third-place finish for varsity and first-place finish for JV in their holiday tourneys.”