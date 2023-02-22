Central High School senior forward Reese Rynberg must not have been satisfied with a career day last week in her team’s final game of the regular season.

She upped her game Tuesday with another career-high scoring night to lead the Falcons to a 54-39 victory over Waukesha North in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Paddock Lake.

Central (10-15), the sixth seed in its sectional semifinal bracket, advances to play a regional semifinal game Friday at third-seeded Elkhorn (15-9), which had a bye Tuesday. The Elks swept the Falcons in both of their Southern Lakes Conference meetings during the regular season.

Central finished the regular season on a high note, defeating SLC rivals Waterford, Delavan-Darien and Lake Geneva Badger in consecutive games. The Falcons clinched a share of a four-way tie for second in the SLC with last Friday’s victory over Badger.

In that game, the 5-foot-11 Rynberg scored a career-high 27 points. Tuesday, she surpassed that with a 31-point performance against the 11th-seeded Northstars (4-21).

Rynberg has come on strong in the second half of the season. She came into Tuesday’s game with nine games of 20 or more points, six of them since January. According to statistics on www.wissports.net, she is seven points short of the 1,000-point career mark with at least one more game to play.

“Reese led the offensive attack,” said Central coach Sarah Vozel, who was quick to add it wasn’t just a one-player show. “It was a great team effort. I’m very proud of our girls’ ability to keep runs short and rebound well.”

Junior guard Chloe Lois was another main contributor for Central and finished with a career-best nine points. Senior guard Taya Witt scored five points and junior guards Maddie Haubrich and Bella Frederick had four each.

Bella Nowak had 13 points to lead Waukesha North.

FORT ATKINSON 73, WILMOT 66: McKenna Johnson had her fourth-highest scoring game of the season Tuesday for the Panthers, but the Blackhawks had a huge advantage at the free-throw line to end Wilmot’s season in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Wilmot.

The teams were as evenly matched as they could be — the Panthers were seeded eighth, Fort Atkinson was ninth and each team entered with a 7-17 record.

The first half was evenly matched too, although Wilmot had a lead and the Blackhawks rallied to get within 34-33 at halftime. Eleven of the Blackhawks’ points were on free throws to just four for the Panthers.

“We had a rough four minutes to end the first half,” Wilmot coach Keith Skrzynecki said.

The free-throw disparity was even greater in the second half. The Panthers held the lead for a while in the second half, but the free throws came into play and turned the game the Blackhawks’ way.

“We built a lead back in the second half, but could not execute on the offensive end to pull away,” Skrzynecki said.

Wilmot was whistled for 27 fouls in the game and three players fouled out, and Fort Atkinson took advantage by going 16 of 20 at the line in the second half and 27 of 35 overall.

“We matched them for (3-point baskets, six each) and beat them on 2-pointers (20-14),” Skrzynecki said. “They beat us by 19 on the free-throw line and it’s hard to beat a team with almost 30 points from the line.”

Johnson, a junior guard, made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 34 points to end her fine season that saw her average nearly 26 points per game. Megan Sala and Cardin Johnson each added eight points.

Elly Kohl, who leads the Blackhawks in scoring (13.3 points per game), doubled her average by scoring 27 points. She had just six baskets, but went 12 of 14 at the line (9 of 11 in the second half). Brook Christiansen added 12 points.

Fort Atkinson will play No. 1-seeded Union Grove in a regional semifinal game Friday at Union Grove.

Division 3

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, EAST TROY 46: The Pacers used a strong first half to win a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East Troy.

Shoreland Lutheran (7-18), the No. 8 seed in its sectional semifinal bracket, will face No. 1 seed St. Augustine Prep (11-6) Friday night at Milwaukee in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

The Pacers led ninth-seeded East Troy 31-18 at halftime and held on to win its first playoff game in two years.

Amanda Heusterberg, a 6-foot junior forward, scored 19 points to lead the Pacers. Junior forward Anna Koestler added 12 points, 11 of them in the first half, and junior guard Maren Fitzpatrick finished with nine points. Senior forward Julia Heathcock scored eight points and sophomore guard Grace Olson added seven.

Laren Lindow led the Trojans (8-17) with 14 points.

Division 4

ST. JOSEPH 63, OZAUKEE 43: The Lancers started fast and picked up their pace even more in the second half to win a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game over the Warriors Tuesday at St. Joseph.

Seventh-seeded St. Joseph (11-14) advances to play No. 2-seeded Living Word Lutheran (17-7) in a regional semifinal Friday at Jackson. The Timberwolves had a first-round bye Tuesday.

The Lancers, who had lost three straight games and five of their last six regular-season games, took an early lead and never let it go, leading 23-13 at halftime.

“In the opening minutes we started off with the right energy and built a 10-point lead while working thru the nerves,” Lancers coach Jason Coker said.

In the second half, St. Joseph turned it up a notch behind junior guard Ava Rizzitano, who “played her best game of the season,” Coker said. “Her speed and aggressiveness ignited us and carried us the entire night.”

Rizzitano finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and two assists.

Coker said Ozaukee (4-19) had some tall players who gave his team some problems in the first half — two players are listed at 5-foot-10 and two others are 6-0 — but the Lancers blocked out better in the second half and outscored the Warriors 40-30.

“Our pace paid off, put us in the bonus very early in the second half and got them into foul trouble,” Coker said.

Freshmen Kamryn Lecce and Frankie McLain also had strong nights for the Lancers, Lecce was 5 of 7 from the field and 8 of 12 at the free-throw line for 18 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, and McLain had 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

St. Joseph also made 24 of 41 free throws compared to 6 of 20 for Ozaukee.

Girls regular season

RACINE CASE 88, INDIAN TRAIL 76: On Monday, Adrianna Gonzalez scored 42 points for the Hawks, but the Eagles had four players score in double figures to pull off the victory at Racine.

Gonzalez matched her season high for Indian Trail (10-14, 4-10 SEC) — she scored 42 against Racine Horlick earlier this season — but she and the Hawks couldn’t match the Eagles’ scoring this time.

Gianni Harris added 17 points for Indian Trail, which edged Case 57-54 in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Je’Quiasia Williams led Case (5-17, 5-9) with 33 points.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 88, CHRISTIAN LIFE 29: Monday, in the regular-season finale for both teams, the Blue Knights were too much for the Eagles in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Brookfield.

Christian Life (9-14, 5-9 MCC) was outscored 45-7 in the second half by Brookfield Academy (14-6, 11-3).

The Eagles, seeded fifth in their sectional semifinal bracket, begin the WIAA Division 4 playoffs Friday with a regional semifinal at No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Boys

ST. JOSEPH 74, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 61: Monday, Eric Kenesie had 20 points to lead three Lancers scoring in double figures in a nonconference victory at St. Joseph.

The junior guard had a tough shooting night from the field for St. Joseph (14-9), going 2 of 13, but he made up for it by going 16 of 16 at the free-throw line, and he added 10 assists.

Senior forward Peter Stapleton had 19 points on 9 of 14 from the field and freshman forward Dominic Santarelli had a huge night on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds (nine offensive), to go with 14 points (6 of 6 from the field).

Kingdom Prep is 3-18.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 79, UNIVERSITY LAKE/TRINITY 42: On Senior Night Monday at Christian Life, three seniors led the way as the Eagles flew past University Lake/Trinity in a nonconference game.

Seniors Sam Jennings, Cam Simpson and Jack Helzer had impressive numbers for Christian Life (11-12). Jennings had 22 points and eight rebounds, Simpson had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Helzer had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Matt Reyes helped out with 17 points, including three 3-point baskets, on 7 of 10 shooting from the field.

Stack Vaughn led ULS (11-8) with 12 points.