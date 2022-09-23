High school sports roundup: Christian Life boys soccer earns first win of season

The Christian Life High School boys soccer team finally got in the win column Friday.

The Eagles earned their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran in a nonconference match at Kenosha.

The Eagles (1-9) led 4-1 at the half.

Kevin Krass scored the opener for the Eagles in the 16th minute. The Red Knights (1-9) equalized six minutes later but the deadlock didn't last long as Blake Bandholtz scored on a cross from Evan Shaffer.

Bandholtz picked up an assist in the 30th minute from a corner kick that connected with Micah Stanphil for a goal. Krass scored his second goal of the match in the 32nd minute off an assist by Evan Shaffer.

The Red Knights scored two goals in quick succession with less than 10 minutes remaining in the match, but the Eagles held on to secure the win.

"It was great for the guys to hang on and get the win," Christian Life coach Alan Krass said. "Bradley Palmer and Jeremiah Bustamante played strong in the midfield."

Eagles goalkeeper Blake Gilboe made five saves in the match.

ST. JOSEPH 7, SALAM 0: Peter Visconti scored five goals on homecoming night for the Lancers in a nonconference match Friday at Ameche Field.

Visconti scored twice in the first half for the Lancers (7-3) off of assists by Keegan Bradley. Visconti scored a further three goals in the second half and provided an assist on a goal from Andres Gamez. Bradley connected off an assist by Joey Billotti to polish off the win over the Stars (1-6).

"It wasn't our best soccer and the festivities got us off to a sluggish start," St. Joseph coach Nick Anderson said. "But the boys rebounded well and showed how we can play in the second half."

CRISTO REY JESUIT 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers were shutout in a nonconference match Friday at Somers.

The Trailblazers (11-1-1), ranked third in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored on a free kick in the 38th minute and scored against the Pacers (5-7) on a counterattack in the 75th. The Pacers generated chances throughout, but were unable to find the back of the net.

"Playing the No. 3 team in the state, we knew this game would serve as a test," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "And though we lost, the boys still passed the test as our team’s mettle improved, and we walked off the pitch a different team, an improved team than the one who took the field at the onset of the match.

"I love the direction this team is going."