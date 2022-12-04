High school sports roundup: Christian Life's Dolphin cruises at Nicolet Scramble

Drew Dolphin qualified for the WIAA Division 3 state high school wrestling championships at 106 pounds last season as a sophomore at Christian Life.

A year wiser and a weight class up: he is looking better than ever.

Dolphin won the 113-pound class at Saturday's Nicolet Scramble at Glendale.

After an opening round bye the junior pinned his way to the 113 title. He pinned his teammate Noah Wosley (1:29), Whitefish Bay/Dominican/USM's Ty Elver (2:00), Nicolet's Clark Cass (1:45) and — in the fifth round — pinned Aliana Rauter of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in 38 seconds.

Christian Life also saw a solid showing from Sam Wilson at 195. Wilson placed second with four straight pins on his way to the first place match. Wilson was pinned (3:19) by Elkhorn's Braden Zoellner.

Tyler Hansen led Tremper by winning the 220 class. Hansen went 5-0 with four pins and the Trojans also had two second-place finishers in Connor Crawford (132) and Nathan Johnson (145).

BRADFORD/REUTHER: Sophomore Thomas Reilly and senior Corbin Ramos each went 3-0 and were dominant for the Red Devils in the Cramer Brown Invitational Saturday at Janesville.

Reilly, competing at 195 pounds, won a decision (8-4) over Oregon's Tyler Wald, then pinned Janesville Parker's Carter Wesley (3:18) and Evansville's Brad Bartz (1:12).

Ramos had two pins for the Red Devils at 152, beating Oregon's Trycen Blake and Evansville's Wyatt Nelson, and Ramos also won on a forfeit against Parker.

The Red Devils went 0-3 with dual-meet losses to Oregon (46-24), Janesville Parker (48-28) and Evansville (57-22).

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks finished sixth in the Howard Manley Duals Saturday at East Troy.

Indian Trail went 2-1 to finish second in Pool A, losing to Prairie du Chien (66-12) before successive wins against East Troy (46-30) and Waterford (48-30). The Hawks entered the fourth-sixth pool and lost to both Baraboo (54-28) and Beaver Dam (59-21) to finish sixth.

Luke Hogan had a strong outing for the Hawks at 170 pounds. Hogan opened his day with a 15-4 major decision loss to Prairie du Chien's Maddox Cejka but swiftly recovered with four successive pins, against East Troy's Aaron Mueller (3:02), Waterford's Jeremy Cherba (2:00), Baraboo's Avery Hanusa (2:50) and Beaver Dam's Gavin Vitense (1:45).

Sullivan Ramos also rebounded to a solid day. Ramos was pinned in his first match against Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig (5:44) and responded with four wins and three pins, defeating East Troy's Jacob Ginal (1:19), Baraboo's Nolan Owen (1:52) and Beaver Dam's Avery Femrite (1:30). Ramos won via forfeit against Waterford.

WILMOT: The Panthers finished fourth in the Blackshirt Duals Saturday at Waukesha South.

The Panthers went 2-3, defeating St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central (72-12) and Greendale Martin Luther (45-30) and losing to Whitnall/Greendale (51-30), Germantown (58-13) and Waukesha South (43-36).

Zach Rohloff went 4-1 at 132 pounds for the Panthers. Rohloff pinned St. Catherine's Co-op's Brayden Yocco (0:14) before sustaining a loss due to injury competing against Whitnall/Greendale's Noah Koss.

Rohloff continued on and bounced back by winning a decision (8-5) over Germantown's Jason Hower before back-to-back pins of Martin Luther's Eduardo Vargas (1:47) and Waukesha South's Emilio Torres (1:42).

Gianni Rebellato, competing at 126, also went 4-1. Rebellato scored pins over both Whitnall/Greendale's Aidan Maloney (1:54) and Germantown's Braxton Sievert (3:19) and picked up two wins via forfeit against St. Catherine's Co-op and Martin Luther.

Rebellato's day ended with a loss due to an injury sustained four minutes into a match against Jimmy Wollenberg of Waukesha South.

ST. JOSEPH: The Lancers finished second as a team on a tiebreaker at the Craig Belcher Invitational Saturday at Milwaukee.

St. Joseph went 3-0-1 with wins over Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon (42-18), Kingdom Prep Lutheran (33-9) and Arrowhead (36-24). The Lancers' lone blemish came in a 30-30 draw against Madison Memorial.

Co'Ji Campbell, who won the Division 3 state title last season as a freshman at 113 pounds, competed at 126 Saturday. He won three matches via forfeit (Arrowhead, Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Madison Memorial) and pinned Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon's Augustine Alvarado (2:11).

Girls basketball

CENTRAL 68, RACINE HORLICK 45: The Falcons finally got in the victory column Saturday, getting strong performances from senior Reese Rynberg and freshman Lydia Pelli as they beat the Rebels in the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Showcase at Union Grove.

The game was one of five played in the Showcase and the only one between a Racine and a Kenosha county team.

Central (1-4), which opened the season 0-4 and was coming off a 71-29 loss to Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove, rolled out to a 42-21 halftime lead over the Rebels (1-6) behind 11 points by Rynberg and eight by Pelli.

In the second half, the two flipped their scoring slightly, with Pelli scoring 10 points and Rynberg eight.

Rynberg finished with 19 points and Pelli had 18. Senior Taya Witt added 11 points for the Falcons.

Kamya Mooney led Horlick with 20 points for the Rebels, 12 in the second half.

ST. JOSEPH 56, WILMOT 42: The Lancers showed no ill effects from Friday’s 60-57 overtime victory over Racine St. Catherine’s on Saturday, playing strong defense on Wilmot standout McKenna Johnson and winning a nonconference game in the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Showcase at Union Grove.

It was the only game of the Showcase to feature two Kenosha County teams.

St. Joseph (4-0) led by three points at halftime, but pulled away thanks to the defensive play of junior Ella Miceli on Johnson, Lancers coach Jason Coker said.

“We talked at halftime about everyone needing to help slow Makenna down as a unit enough to give us a chance to win,” Coker said. “As the second half unfolded, we were able to do so with the help of Miceli. She did exactly what we asked of her.”

While the defense did its job, so did freshman Frankie McLain. She scored a majority of her team-high 22 points in the second half to help the Lancers get out to a 10-point lead and maintain it.

McLain also had 13 rebounds, junior Ava Rizzitano had 10 points and senior Na’Zyia Bobo added nine points and four steals.

St. Joseph went 18 of 22 at the free-throw line after going 15 of 37 against St. Catherine’s Friday.

No further information was available about Wilmot (2-1) Saturday.

Boys basketball

TREMPER 70, MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES 32: The Trojans (1-3) defeated the Hawks (0-1) on Saturday at the Terry Porter Classic at Milwaukee South High School.

No further details were available as of Saturday night.