High school sports roundup: Closing run helps St. Joseph knock off Racine Case

In front of an electric home crowd, against a team that played in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament semifinals last spring, the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team Tuesday had a night to remember.

The Lancers trailed Racine Case 26-13 early and were behind 48-46 with 7:15 remaining, but ended the game on a 13-0 run to win a nonconference game 59-48.

“We had a slow start, but continued to make adjustments as a team,” said St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia, whose team is tied for 10th in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll. “Our boys continued to show toughness and play hard in the second half.”

Leading the Lancers (6-1) was junior guard Eric Kenesie, who scored a game-high 27 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with six minutes to go. After Kenesie’s 3-pointer, neither team scored for the next three minutes. St. Joseph forced a turnover and scored to take a 51-48 lead, then got another stop that forced the Eagles to start fouling.

The Lancers scored all the rest of their points at the free-throw line, finishing 14 of 20 for the game; Kenesie went 10 of 11 at the line. Senior forward Peter Stapleton added 19 points (3 of 4 FT).

One season earlier, the Lancers and Eagles faced off in Racine and St. Joseph lost 80-53. This was St. Joseph’s first win over a Racine public school in more than 20 seasons.

Senior Josiah McNeal led the Eagles (4-3) with 19 points, 17 in the first half, and junior guard Termarion Brumby added 12 points. Case made all four of its free throw attempts.

CENTRAL 72, WATERFORD 53: The Falcons took advantage of the Wolverines’ defensive woes in the first half, building a big lead and holding off a second-half challenge to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Central (5-1, 3-1 SLC) 40-27 at halftime, but Waterford (5-4, 3-1) rallied and got within four points midway through the second half.

That’s when Elijah Griffin rose up, making 3-point baskets on three of the Falcons’ next four possessions to expand the lead back to 13 points.

Griffin and Liam Lubkeman each had 13 points and Alex Sippy added 11 for Central, which is part of a three-way tie with Union Grove and Waterford for second place in the SLC behind unbeaten Burlington (4-0 SLC).

Owen Martinson had 21 points to lead the Wolverines, 14 in the first half, and Brogan Finnegan added 11 points.

UNION GROVE 65, WILMOT 63: The Panthers rallied from a 15-point deficit to get within one point of the Broncos in the final 30 seconds, but Union Grove’s defense rose up at the end to in the final seconds preserve a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

Wilmot (3-5, 1-3 SLC) trailed 58-43 with 6:16 left in the second half, then went on a 12-2 run over the next five minutes, aided by a pair of 3-point baskets, to get within 60-55.

After a pair of free throws by the Broncos, the Panthers scored on back-to-back possessions to get within 62-60, then after two more Union Grove free throws, Wilmot hit a 3 to make it 64-63 with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Another free throw to make it 65-63, the Broncos called a time out. With two fouls to give, Union Grove quickly committed them. On the ensuing inbounds play, the Broncos’ Jackson Barber stole a pass and the clock ran out.

Christian Irslinger had 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half for Wilmot. Cooper Zimmerman made four 3-pointers and had 17 points and Jakc Christiansen had 14 points.

Barber scored a career-high 19 points, one of four players to score in double figures for Union Grove.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, SAINT FRANCIS 49: The Pacers (4-3) led 26-17 and won a nonconference game Tuesday against the Mariners (1-3) at Somers.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

REUTHER 105, GRACE ACADEMY 23: On Monday, junior Kamauri Leavell scored 28 points in the first half as the Bulldogs led 70-18 at the half and won an Indian Trails-Blue Conference game at Reuther.

Leavell finished with a triple-double of 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for Reuther (3-3, 3-1 ITC-Blue). Senior Jamarie Osbourne had 31 points, and junior Avontay Johnson also had a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists.

The Crusaders were led by Oscar Vierra with eight points.

• On Friday, Reuther led Mountain Top Christian 32-26 at halftime, then went on a 26-2 run to start the second half in the Bulldogs' 88-43 ITC-Blue game victory at Horicon.

Leavell led all scorers with 25 points (18 in the second half), Johnson had 24 (11 in the first half) and Jermaine Hayden finished with 12.

Joel Anthony led the Cougars with 20 points.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 72, WILMOT 33: The Panthers got a game-high 22 points from McKenna Johnson, but little else in a Southern Lakes Conference loss to the Broncos Tuesday at Union Grove.

Johnson, coming off a career-low three points in a 63-29 nonconference loss to Watertown last Thursday, scored all 18 of Wilmot’s points in the first half as the Panthers (3-8, 1-4 SLC) trailed 32-18 at halftime.

Johnson was held to just four points in the second half by Union Grove (7-1, 5-0), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, outscored Wilmot 40-15.

Sophia Rampulla had 16 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots for the Broncos.

PRAIRIE 54, CENTRAL 26: Senior forward Reese Rynberg led the Falcons Tuesday in a nonconference loss to the Hawks at Wind Point.

Rynberg, who averages 16.8 points per game, scored a team-high 15 points to lead Central (2-8). Janae Bayles and Lydia Pelli each added three points for Central.

“We had a tough night offensively against a tough Prairie defense,” Falcons coach Sarah Vozel said.

Leading Prairie (6-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, was sophomore guard Meg Decker with 19 points.

BRADFORD 58, MADISON EAST 47: The Red Devils (7-2) led just 26-24 at halftime, but broke open a nonconference game for a victory Tuesday over the Purgolders (4-4) at Bradford.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

SAINT FRANCIS 44, CHRISTIAN LIFE 31: The Eagles trailed 25-10 at halftime and lost to the Mariners Tuesday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Christian Life.

Christian Life (2-4, 2-3 MCC) outscored Saint Francis (7-4, 2-4) 21-19 in the second half.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

Boys swimming

OAK CREEK 112, INDIAN TRAIL 57: The Hawks won three events Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at the Callahan Branch of the Kenosha YMCA.

CJ Gilbert performed well for Indian Trail, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.96 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.14. Jasper Tichelaar won the 100 butterfly in 1:21.87 for the Hawks.

Indian Trail’s 200 freestyle relay of Gilbert, Tichelaar, Jon Zettle and Nick Martin was second.

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 108, BRADFORD 55: The Red Devils won the first two events, but that was all, in their Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Bradford.

In the first event, Bradford’s 200-yard medley relay of Alexander Lopez, Ethan Bergman, Andy Krug and Louis Rey won in 2:04.08. In the 200 freestyle, Lopez won in 2:18.84 and Bergman was second.

Krug also was second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

FRANKLIN 131, TREMPER 33: The Trojans set two personal-best times Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin.

Quinn Froh set a personal record of 27.70 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle, 0.12 seconds faster than his previous best, and the 200 medley relay finished in 2:05.62, 14.97 seconds faster than the previous team best time of 2:20.59.