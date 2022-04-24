High school sports roundup: Foster pitches no-hitter for Indian Trail baseball

Indian Trail allowed a single hit against Racine Case during a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Saturday in Kenosha.

Conner Foster pitched a no-hitter in game one of the doubleheader. And pitchers Sam Callow and Andon Wells pitched a combined one-hitter in game two.

Indian Trail earned a hard-fought 9-1 victory with Foster at the helm in game one, then caught fire offensively in game two to defeat the Eagles 17-1.

Foster’s no-hitter is just the third in Indian Trail history alongside Ryan Hoertor and Noah Reeve.

“It was unorthodox with the week long delay in between," Indian Trail coach Martin Pitts Jr. said. "But Conner executed his game plan and kept hitters off balance.”

The teams’ doubleheader was originally intended to be three games played on April 13th, 14th, and 19th, but the only game that was not postponed to due weather conditions was the home game for the Hawks on the 19th where they defeated the Eagles 3-1.

Foster struck out seven batters and walked four in game one.

At the plate, Gage Finch went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple and finished the first game with one RBI.

Centerfielder Jackson Wilhelmson went 2 for 3 with a double and had two RBIs and second baseman Seth Koci and third baseman Tanner Johnson each had one hit and one RBI.

Game two kicked off with an empty first inning for both teams, but after Case scored one run in the top of the second, the Hawks answered with seven more before the inning was over.

Indian Trail then scored ten runs in the third inning before the game was ultimately called in the fourth.

Seth Koci and Jackson Wilhelmson each had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Tanner Johnson, Ian Choi, and JD Weiss all finished the game with one hit and one RBI.

Julius Dyess had the lone hit for Case across both games.

“Our younger players are starting to settle in and play with more confidence,” Pitts said. “As a team, I was really happy with our two strike hitting approach. It is fun to see the kids making adjustments and competing hard.”

Track and field

RED DEVIL INVITATIONAL: The Indian Trail girl's track and field won six events and won the team event during Saturday's Red Devil Invitational at Bradford High School.

Indian Trail won the 4x200 meter relay (1:49.06) with the team of Te'Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Mia Granucci and Gianni Harris. Indian Trail also won the 4x100 meter relay (51.21) with Tiara Murray, Heaven Williams, Watkins and Barclay.

Watkins finished second (28.17) in the 200 meter dash.

Indian Trail won the 4x400 meter relay (4:17.88) with the team of Alissa Taylor, Granucci, Harris and Barclay. Taylor also won the 600 meter run with a time of 1:48.91.

Payton Scoggin won the 3200 meter run with a time of 12.43.04. Scoggin also finished second in the 1000 meter run with a personal best time of 3:24.03.

And Nailah Taylor won Indian Trail's sixth event at the invite by winning the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

Jayda Riley finished second in the triple jump (31-9). Macey Gandee finished second (31-1) in the shot put. Gandee also finished second (100-4) in the discus throw. Rachel Helmke finished second (5:53.15) in the 1600 meter run ahead of teammate Riya Patel (5:53.18) in third.

Indian Trail finished third (12:13.85) in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Maddie Laws, Madison Turner, Elena Viesca and Riley Bloom.

Tremper's Ja'miah Cochran won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.08. Cochran also won the 200 meter dash (27.6). Audrey Marschel finished second (1:55.95) in the 600 meter run. And Evangelina Stuebner finished third (1:09.31) in the 400 meter dash.

Bradford's Azuri Lawson finished second (13.1) in the 100 meter dash. And Emma King finished third (28.48) in the 200 meter dash.

Indian Trail won the girl's team event with 153.5 points ahead of Waterford (126) in second. Tremper finished seventh (48) and Bradford finished ninth (37).

Bradford boy's track and field led County teams at the invite by finishing third at the 11-team invite.

Michael Deluca won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.24. The senior also won the 400 meter dash (51.52) and finished second (11.18) in the 100 meter dash.

Bradford finished second in the 4x800 meter relay (8:55.0) with the team of Dario Tenorio, Noah Bliss, Josh Davison and Alex Deluca. Junior Trevor Stratton finished second (2:13.34) in the 800 meter run ahead of his senior teammate Tenorio (2:13.45) in third.

Zackery Meyer finished third (4:44.8) in the 1600 meter run. Kamerin Lakes finished third (5-8) in the high jump. Bradford finished third in the 4x400 meter relay (3:47.1) with the team of Jon Turner, Danny Torresin, Alex Deluca and Stratton. And Torresin also finished third (2:49.08) in the 1000 meter run.

Indian Trail boy's track and field won two events on Saturday.

Bryce Wallace won the triple jump with a leap of 40-11. The senior also finished second (5-10) in the high jump. And Gabe Islas won the 600 meter run with a time of 1:30.58 and finished second (2:45.57) in the 1000 meter run.

Indian Trail finished second in the 4x200 meter relay (1:34.27) with the team of Jonathan Murray, Zach Hurst, Ian Hetrick and Bryce Wallace. And Chad Helmke finished second (4:43.9) in the 1600 meter run. The senior also finished third (10:44.83) in the 3200 meter run.

Janesville Parker won the boy's team event with 148.5 points ahead of West Allis Hale (127.5) in second. Bradford finished third (105), Indian Trail sixth (85) and Tremper 10th (14).

PARKVIEW DON ALBRIGHT INVITATIONAL: St. Joseph's boys track and field shined on Saturday at the Parkview Don Albright Invitational at Parkview High School in Orfordville.

Jayden Gordon was named MVP of the Meet in the boys competition. And it's clear why.

Gordon won the 200 meter dash with a personal record time of 23.41. He finished second in the 100 meter dash with a personal record time of 11.67 — only being beaten by a seasonal best set by teammate Saveion Weatherford (11.64).

And Gordon started off the 4x100 meter relay team with DeAndre Baptiste, Ben Peterson and Weatherford that set a meet record of 44.86.

St. Joseph's also had a big day from Aiden Mullen. The junior won the 800 meter run with a seasonal best time of 2:24.67. And he would also win the 1600 meter run with a personal record time of 5:20.63.

St. Joseph's finished in a second place tie in the boys team event with the hosts Parkview at 102 points. The boys event was won by Racine Lutheran (129).

Alexa Alvarez provided St, Joseph's girls track and field team with its top results on the day.

Alvarez finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a personal record time of 52.74. She would place third in the 100 meter hurdles with a personal record time of 19.09. And set another personal record time (14.62) in a sixth placed finish in the 100 meter dash.

St. Joseph's finished seventh in the girls team event with 18 points. Catholic Central won the girls team event with 191.5.

Boy's tennis

PRAIRIE TRIANGULAR: Indian Trail boy's tennis traveled to take part in The Prairie School triangular on Saturday at Wind Point. And the Hawks got the better of the hosting Hawks.

Indian Trail didn't drop a match at the meet. Winning 7-0 against both Prairie and Kohler.

Kristian Blagoev and Cole Reigel were dominant at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Indian Trail. Blagoev, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated Prairie's Taej Desai 6-1, 6-1. Reigel, at No. 2 singles, defeated Jonathan Orth 6-2, 6-2.

The same form held against Kohler. Blagoev blanked Paul Ritter, winning 6-0, 6-0. And Reigel defeated Nolan Villwock 6-4, 6-3.

The closest test of the day for Indian Trail came at No. 2 doubles. Josh Cao and Kevin Chlastawa were pushed to their limits against Kohler's Chaz Hoell and Brady Ryan. But Cao and Chlastawa powered through to win 6-3, 5-7, 12-10.

Softball

BRADFORD TRIANGULAR: Bradford split a pair of nonconference games on Saturday at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

Bradford lost its opening game on Saturday to Burlington, 8-1. Livie Lehmann went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jenna Schnabel went 3 for 4 with a triple. And Mya Robinson went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Brooklynn Danielson pitched all seven innings for the Red Devils allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Bradford was able to bounce back by winning their second game on Saturday. The Red Devils throttled New Berlin West by a five inning final score of 10-0.

Bradford's Aubrey Strelow pitched five scoreless innings allowing only two hits, four walks and tallied seven strikeouts.

Livie Lehmann went 2 for 2 with a home run. Rachael Madsen went 2 for 3. And Lexi Siedjak went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

TREMPER 8-13, GREENFIELD 7-11: The Trojans swept a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

Tremper (5-5) won the first game of the doubleheader 8-7 with a wild seventh inning. Greenfield (5-5) entered the seventh inning trailing 5-1 but erupted with a six-run top half of the inning to take a 7-5 lead. But the Trojans answered back with a three-run bottom frame to walk off with the win.

Malia Esposito went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in game one. Finley Koziol went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. And Mya West went 2 for 3 with a triple, two stolen bases, one RBI and a run scored.

Tremper won the second game of the doubleheader 13-11. And the batters were locked in immediately. The Trojans scored runs in each of the game's opening five innings, including two four-run innings, and finished the game with 15 hits.

The tone was set by leadoff hitter Chloe Wamboldt going 5 for 5 with two stolen bases and scoring five runs in game two. The following two hitters in the lineup cashed in on Wamboldt getting on base with regularity. Hailie Eschbach went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. And Koziol went 2 for 5 with with a stolen base, three RBIs and a run scored.

