High school sports roundup: Fredrickson leads Bradford cross country team at Bulldog Invite

Eli Fredrickson led the Bradford High School boys cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Bulldog Invitational Friday at McCarty Park in West Allis.

The senior placed 22nd overall with a time of 18:40.2. Owen Erickson (18:42.4) was 24th, Zackery Meyer (18:48.2) was 32nd and Danny Torresin (19:06.2) was 37th.

Waukesha North senior Lucas Picco (17:08.7) won the boys race.

Bradford finished with 162 points to finish fifth out of 17 teams. Cedarburg (58) won the team event ahead of Franklin (117).

Senior Simona Tenuta led all runners for the Bradford girls, finishing 27th in 23:01.7. Senior Kalia Stibeck (24:36.8) finished 54th.

New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman (19:26.9) won the girls' race.

Tenuta and Stibeck were the lone runners for the Red Devils, who did not post a team score in the 10-team race. Franklin won the team event with 34 points ahead of New Berlin Eisenhower (54).

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks ran Friday in the Leighton Betz Invitational at Greenfield Park in West Allis.

The boys placed 10th out of 17 teams, led by junior Holden Forgette in 17:12.8 to finish 12th. Sophomores Remy Strichartz (17:37.1) and Zackery Taylor (18:19.0) finished 20th and 48th, respectively.

The winner of the boys race was Mequon Homestead senior Owen Bosley (15:55.3).

The boys placed 10th out of 17 teams with 266 points. Mukwonago (60) won the team event ahead of Germantown (128).

In the girls race, juniors Rachel Helmke (21:52.9) and Riya Patel (21:54.2) finished 54th and 55th for the Hawks and senior Alissa Taylor (22:16.1) was 70th.

Muskego senior Noelle Junig (18:21.7) won the girls race.

The girls were 12th out of 16 teams with 356 points. Muskego (59) won the team event over Slinger (65).