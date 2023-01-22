High school sports roundup: Gonzalez scores 35 points in Indian Trail's basketball win over Wilmot

The Indian Trail High School girls basketball team got within one game of the .500 mark for the season Saturday with a 70-52 victory over Wilmot in a nonconference game at Indian Trail.

Junior guard Adrianna Gonzalez scored 35 points to lead the Hawks (7-8), matching the second-highest point total of her Indian Trail career, and she also had five assists.

Sophomore guard Gianni Harris had a good game on both sides of the ball, scoring 13 points and drawing the defensive assignment against Panthers standout junior guard McKenna Johnson. Harris held Johnson just below her average, allowing 21 points to the NCAA Division I recruit.

“Gianni was asked to play the majority of the game face-guarding Johnson and did a fine job,” Indian Trail coach Charlie Basaldua said. “McKenna is an amazing player and knows how to score.

“We challenged Gianni to take on that defensive role and I couldn't be more proud. Everything McKenna shot was challenged.”

Senior guard Lauren Andrews had eight points for the Hawks.

Seniors Jade Klahs and Megan Sala each had 10 points for Wilmot (4-14).

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 67, ST. JOSEPH 55: The Lancers’ bad streak continued Saturday with a loss to the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph (7-8, 3-6 MCC) has run into a tough section of its schedule, suffering three straight losses — to Whitefish Bay Dominican, ranked first in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll; to Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 4; and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, another tough MCC opponent just ahead of the Lancers in the conference standings (4-6 MCC).

St. Joseph has won just one of its last nine games after opening the season with six consecutive wins. One of those wins was a 60-57 victory on Dec. 2 over St. Catherine’s (9-7, 3-6 MCC), which is on its own hot streak with three straight wins and four wins in its last six.

St. Joseph was down by only three points at the half. Head coach Jason Coker said that the Lancers were unable to convert easy shots and couldn’t slow down Angels freshman guard Aniyah Price, who finished with a season-high 25 points, her third straight game scoring at least 24 points.

“Out of the gate it was a close game,” Coker said. “Both teams were playing well on both ends of the floor and no one could really establish themselves in convincing fashion by the half. At halftime, we spoke about our inability to convert easy shots and slowing Aniyah Price down.

“We came out in the second half, and we were unable to execute those two problems.”

The Lancers made two small runs in the second half to bring the game within reach, Coker said, but the Angels responded each time and rebuilt with the lead.

“I give credit to Aniyah Price for a fantastic game,” Coker said. “She carried her team essentially the whole game and we just didn’t have an answer for her.”

Freshman guard Kamryn Lecce had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lancers and freshman forward Frankie McLain also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Wrestling

TREMPER: Tyler Hansen won the championship at 220 pounds and five other Trojans finished in the top five Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson.

Hansen (28-3) dominated his weight class with five pins, the only wrestler in the 17-team field to pin all of his opponents. He spend a total of 6 minutes and 20 seconds on the mat, just over the standard time for one match (6 minutes).

His first pin was in just 10 seconds and his next three were in 1:11 or less.

In the championship match, he pinned Isaiah Horan of Sun Prairie East/West (34-4) in 3:19.

Nathan Johnson (26-5) was third at 145 pounds, pinning four of his five opponents. After three pins, he was pinned by Tyson Imhoff of Iowa-Grant (28-5) in 3:28. Johnson bounced back by pinning Sawyer Beckwith of East Troy in 45 seconds in the third-place match.

Connor Crawford (18-6 at 132) finished fourth for Tremper and Ethan Albarran (16-15 at 120), Rory Dutton (22-9 at 138) and Landen Gontscharow (22-9 at 170) each finished fifth.

The Trojans were third in the meet with 243 points, behind champion Prairie du Chein (431.5) and Iowa-Grant (352.5).

ZELINSKI MEMORIAL DUALS: Bradford/Reuther finished 12th and Indian Trail was 13th Saturday at the Zelinski Memorial Duals at Whitnall High School in Greenfield.

The Red Devils split their first two dual meets to drop into Pool C (ninth through 12th place), then lost 60-21 to Green Bay Preble, 53-24 to West Bend East and 60-22 to Whitnall/Greendale.

Corbin Ramos, who won the 145-pound championship Friday at the Highlander Invitational at Mequon, went 5-0 again at 145, as did Ethan McClain at 220, to lead Bradford/Reuther Saturday. Each wrestler had four first-period pins and a forfeit. Emilio Jaimes (126) went 4-1 and Markus Childers (170) went 3-1.

The Hawks lost their first two duals to go into Pool D, where they won all three of their duals — 47-17 over Appleton West, 54-30 over Milwaukee Marquette and 39-36 over Elkhorn.

Sullivan Ramos went 5-0 at 138 and Luke Hogan went 5-0 at 160 for Indian Trail. Included in Ramos’ wins was a 1-0 decision over Liam Pionkowski of West Bend East, while Hogan had three pins in under a minute in his run.

Going 4-1 for the Hawks were Kenneth Vaughn (170), London Kiser (182) and Brendan Grabot (195).

ST. JOSEPH: Co’Ji Campbell continued his unbeaten run for the Lancers, but he had a close call in the championship match at 126 pounds Saturday in the Craig Belcher Invitational Saturday at Milwaukee Hamilton.

Campbell improved to 28-0 and cruised through his first four matches, all pins in a minute or less, the fastest of which was 27 seconds against David Silva of Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic.

He faced a challenge in the title match against Jimmy Wollenberg of Waukesha South (33-3), finishing with a 3-1 decision.

Two other St. Joseph wrestlers finished in the top four — Izavion Franklin (13-6) went 3-2 and was third at 220, and Brian Ortega (16-9) was fourth at 195, also going 3-2.

The Lancers were ninth in the 19-team field with 119 points. Waukesha South won the meet with 328.

CHRISTIAN LIFE: Drew Dolphin remained unbeaten for the Eagles, rolling through the 106-pound weight class Saturday at the St. Croix Falls Classic.

Dolphin (34-0) spent just 2 minutes and 27 seconds on the mat, opening with a 45-second pin of Landon Obermueller of Glenwood City (21-8) in the quarterfinals and a pin in 27 seconds against Logan Meyer of Osceola (30-9) in the semifinals.

In the title match, against Grayson Eggum of Stillwater, Minnesota (19-7), Dolphin pinned Eggum in 1:15.

Sam Wilson (20-7) finished fourth at 195 pounds for Christian Life, which totaled 48 points to finish 12th in the 22-team field. Stillwater won the meet with 227 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: Sergio Velasquez and Adam Haas finished fourth in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Herb Tyler Invitational at Sheboygan North.

Velasquez (19-9), at 106 pounds, lost a 10-6 decision to Ava Peters of Seymour in his third-place match, and Haas (23-8), at 145, lost a 5-4 decision to Corbin Krueger of Seymour in his third-place match.

The Pacers were 15th in the 24-team field with 60.5 points. Campbellsport won the meet with 171 points.

Boys swimming

BOB WHITE INVITATIONAL: Tremper scored 76 points Saturday and finished ninth in the Bob White Invitational at Wauwatosa East.

Leading the Trojans was junior Evan Arneson, who won the diving with a lifetime-best score of 428.85 points. Norberto Lopez took third in the diving with a score of 302.45.

Tremper’s other top-six finish came from Jasper Ewen, who took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.71.

Greenfield Co-op won the meet with 455 points.