High school sports roundup: Hammond leads Central girls tennis at Prairie Invite

The Central High School girls tennis team took part in the Prairie Invitational on Saturday at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

It was a stellar day for the Falcons with wins over Brookfield Academy (4-3) and the hosts Prairie (6-1). The depth of the team was evident and particularly shined with their singles flights at the invite. Central did not drop a flight at singles against either school.

Gwen Hammond, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated Brookfield Academy's Ashna Dagam (6-0, 6-0) and Prairie's Lillian Jorgenson (6-3, 6-2). Lauren Werlinger, at No. 2 singles, defeated Brookfield Academy's Ayushi Chandel (4-6, 7-5, 11-9) and Prairie's Evelyn Kane (6-3, 6-3).

Ella Alcalde, at No. 3 singles, defeated Brookfield Academy's Claire Tian (6-3, 6-4) and Prairie's Sophia Baptista (6-1, 6-1). Ava Phillips, at No. 4 singles, defeated Brookfield Academy's Patricia Weiss (3-6, 6-3, 10-8) and Prairie's Tevene Vartanian (6-0, 6-1).

Cross country

BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: The Shoreland Lutheran girls cross country team took sixth place at the Blackshirt Invitational at Minooka Park in Waukesha, while the boys team placed eighth on Saturday morning.

In the girls 5000 meter event, Senior Alianna Herrera led the Pacers with a time of 22:33.7 to finish 22nd. Freshman Madelynn Sadowski (22:51.0) and sophomore Tempe Zondag (22:58.0) took 28th and 30th.

Closing out Shoreland Lutheran’s top five were freshman Ryen Schneiberg (26:13.0) and junior Belle Zarling (26:42.7), who finished 69th and 74th.

In the boys 5000, junior Asher Patterson (19:29.9) finished 0.1 seconds ahead of teammate Nathaniel Groth (19:30.0) to take 38th and 39th. Senior Angel Ayala (20:18.3) and sophomore Josiah Hutchingson (20:19.4) also finished within 1.1 seconds of each other to finish 52nd and 53rd.

Freshman Sachary Haleem completed the race in 20:32.9 to take 55th for the Pacers.

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks finished seventh at the Brookfield Clash on Saturday at Brookfield East High School.

Indian Trail opened the invite playing against Waukesha West -- ranked 10th in the latest Badger Region Volleyball Association state poll. The Hawks won 27-25, 26-24.

"Getting our first win over a top-10 opponent was a huge confidence boost that we needed," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "After suffering losses to two top ranked teams last week in Marquette and New Berlin, we proved we were able to compete with the top teams in the state."

The day did not get easier following the Hawks match up against the Wolverines.

The Hawks lost to Cedarburg (24-26, 25-16, 15-11) to place them in the gold bracket quarterfinal against Catholic Memorial — the top ranked team in the state — where they lost 25-20, 25-20.

"We were right there with the No. 1 team in the state, even holding a three-point lead halfway through the match," Sharkey said. "But we struggled to maintain some strong serve receive, despite our great blocking and defense."

The Hawks were led by Jackson Wilhelmson with 22 kills. Ben Dankert had 21 kills. Ryan Edwards recorded 62 assists and three aces. Kendall Cole had six blocks. Jackson Tirado had 14 digs.

"Edwards did a great job distributing the ball and saving so many others," Sharkey said. "My hat is off the him."

Boys soccer

TREMPER 1, STURGEON BAY 0: The Trojans (4-0) kept a clean sheet over the Clippers (2-4-1) in a nonconference match during the Prairie quadrangular on Saturday in Wind Point.

No further details were available as of Saturday.