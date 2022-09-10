High school sports roundup: Hammond shines for Central girls tennis at Mukwonago

The Central High School girls tennis team won all four of their matches in the two-day Mukwonago Invitational that concluded on Saturday.

The Falcons earned a clean sweep over Oak Creek (7-0) and then defeated Greendale (5-2), Waukesha South (6-1) and Tremper (4-3). Central remain undefeated in both Southern Lakes Conference and nonconference play this season.

Gwen Hammond led the charge for Central against Oak Creek. The Falcons' No. 1 singles player defeated Corinne Howard (6-0, 6-0). Lauren Werlinger, at No. 2 singles, defeated Reed Words (6-0, 6-2). The No. 1 doubles pairing of Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli defeated Paige Rezner and Abby Socha (6-1, 6-4).

Hammond's day continued to be close to perfection. She defeated Greendale's Audrey Cullen (6-0, 6-0) and Waukesha South's Delaney Premeau (6-0, 6-0). It wouldn't be until Central matched up with Tremper before Hammon would drop a game. Still, she defeated Tremper's Nicole Porut (6-0, 6-2) to close out a stellar afternoon.

The head-to-head between Central and Tremper also saw a win for Werlinger at No. 2 singles over Tremper's Rylee Pearson (6-0, 6-1). Teagan Rowlands earned the Trojans’ only singles win at No. 3 singles by defeating Ella Alcalde (6-1, 6-1).

Tremper won two of three doubles matches against Central. The No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger defeated Hanke and Mandli (6-1, 6-2). Ava Lindquist and Helen Bergeson, at No. 2 doubles, defeated Central's Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener (7-5, 6-4).

Girls Volleyball

CENTRAL: The Falcons finished fourth at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational on Saturday in Jackson.

Central opened with a win against Edgewood (22-25, 28-26, 15-11) and then lost to New Berlin West (25-16, 25-15). The Falcons followed with a win against West Bend East (25-23, 15-13) before being defeated in the gold bracket playoffs by New Berlin West (25-21, 25-17). The Falcons finished their tournament with a loss to Waunakee (25-15, 25-22).

Lindsay Piktel led the Falcons with 44 kills and seven aces. Karis Bridleman added 30 kills and three aces. Sydney Selburg had 77 assists, 14 aces and 13 digs. Shelby Fabbri led the Falcons defensively with 40 digs.

“We had moments today where our offense was flowing and the defense was making great plays,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “We need to work on being more consistent – especially in areas that we can control. We are young in many aspects, and I have no doubt this group will get there.”

Cross country

DRUCKREY INVITATIONAL: Seniors Owen Erickson, Zackery Meyer and Eli Fredrickson all finished inside the top 10 to propel Bradford to a second overall finish at the Druckrey Invitational at Grant Park Golf Course in South Milwaukee.

Erickson finished with a time of 18:09.8 to finish fourth in the boys invite. His pace edged out Meyer (18:13.0) and Fredrickson (18:14.7) who finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Tremper senior Arden Bergendahl (18:44.2) finished 16th as teammates Bryce Dahlstrom (19:55.2) and Aaron Zuleta (19:58.2) finished back-to-back in 43rd and 44th.

The top time was set by Brookfield Central freshman Owen England (17:33.8). Brookfield Central won the boys team event with 59 points ahead of Bradford (87). Tremper (170) finished seventh.

Tremper junior Tess Callahan (21:23.8) finished 13th in the girls invite. Senior Jenna Puhr (22:20.3) finished 22nd. Bradford senior Simona Tenuta (22:46.5) finished 26th.

The top time was set by Ronald Reagan junior Isabella Switalski (19:33.9). Brookfield Central won the girls team event with 43 points ahead of Wisconsin Lutheran (62). Kenosha county teams didn't have enough participants to compete in the team competition.