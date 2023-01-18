High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys basketball team edges Wilmot

In a tightly contested game Tuesday, the Indian Trail High School boys basketball team managed to pull out a victory.

The Hawks won for the seventh time in nine games, hanging on late to beat Wilmot 75-73 in a nonconference game at Indian Trail.

The Hawks (10-4) jumped out to a 40-32 lead in the first half, but Wilmot (6-9) rallied in the second half to get within striking distance.

Jackson Wilhelmson led Indian Trail with 22 points. Manasseh Stackhouse and Grant Cornell each scored 13 points and Josh Robinson added 12 points.

Kade Frisby led the Panthers with 22 points, Jake Christiansen had 20 points and Cooper Zimmerman finished with 15 points.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 72, BRADFORD 63: The Red Devils were within two points at halftime, but lost to the Red Knights Tuesday in a nonconference game at Bradford.

Andy Sauer had 22 points and Jamiir LeFlore added 18 points for Bradford (2-14), which made nine 3-point baskets.

Devin Davenport had 25 points to lead four players scoring in double figures for the Red Knights (5-8).

SAINT THOMAS MORE 60, SHORELAND 41: The state-ranked Cavaliers got another strong game from Amari McCottry Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee to keep the Pacers winless in the MCC.

Brayden Van de Water led Shoreland (5-7, 0-7 MCC) with 12 points and Kamare Evans had 11.

McCottry had 22 points to lead Thomas More (11-2, 6-1), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll.

PRAIRIE 78, ST. JOSEPH 66: The Lancers dominated for most of the first half Tuesday, but the Hawks rallied before halftime and played a strong second half to win a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph (9-5, 3-4 MCC) was leading Prairie 31-10 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half, but Prairie flipped the game its way and went on a 20-9 run to end the half to trail by just 10 at 40-30.

The Hawks (9-4, 4-3) picked up the pressure defensively in the second half to force the Lancers out of their system, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, and overtook the lead from there.

“It was one of the toughest losses of my coaching career,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We lost a big lead. We need to regroup as coaches, get better and find ways to put our players in a better position to succeed.”

St. Joseph had many players perform well in the loss, with junior guard Eric Kenesie leading the way with 18 points. Junior forward Lowell Werlington scored 14 points, senior forward Peter Stapleton scored 12 and senior guard Jack McTernan made four 3-pointers and also had 12 points.

LaTrevion Fenderson led Prairie with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Girls basketball

TREMPER 69, BURLINGTON 52: The Trojans led 31-29 at halftime, then finished with a strong second half to win a nonconference game Tuesday at Tremper.

Alaina Brown was held to just four points in the first half, then scored from the field and got to the free-throw line often in the second half for Tremper (11-6). Brown had 17 of her 21 points in the second half and she went 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in the game.

Emily Giese had a strong game as well, finishing with 23 points on 11 baskets, all from inside the arc, and Mya West added 13 points.

The Trojans outscored Burlington 38-23 in the second half.

“We got big offensive games from Emily Giese and Aliana Brown and a great team defensive effort,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “In the second half, we picked up our pressure and cause havoc on defense, which led to some easy baskets.”

Brinley Clapp finished with 14 points and Jenna Weis had 12 points to lead the Demons (12-5).

BRADFORD 83, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 39: The Red Devils led 51-9 at halftime and rolled to a nonconference victory Tuesday at Milwaukee.

No further information was available for Bradford (11-5) or Reagan (6-9) Tuesday night.

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 79, INDIAN TRAIL 41: The Crusaders beat the Hawks Tuesday in a nonconference game at Waukesha.

No further information was available for Indian Trail (5-8) or Catholic Memorial (9-7) Tuesday night.

RACINE PRAIRIE 73, ST. JOSEPH 27: The Lancers were on the wrong side of an offensive onslaught Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.

“Going in, we knew it was a tough task for us,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said of playing Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll. “Prairie came out aggressive defensively and our girls held their own at times, but it wasn’t enough to keep Prairie from securing the momentum they needed.”

St. Joseph (7-8, 3-6 MCC) had a hard time slowing down Prairie (13-2, 8-1 MCC) from the jump, and trailed 38-15 at the half.

Freshman forward Frankie McLain led St. Joseph with 10 points and scored in double digits for the tenth time this season. Kamryn Lecce, a freshman guard, had five points and junior guard Ava Rizzitano had four.

Prairie had four players reach double figures and was led by Reese Jaramillo with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 66, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 43: The Pacers managed to hang around for a half in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland (4-11, 1-7 MCC) trailed Thomas More 31-25 at halftime before the Cavaliers outscored the Pacers by 18 in the second half.

Amanda Heusterberg and Grace Olson led Shoreland with nine points each. Anna Koestler added eight points.

Zoe Dispennette led the Cavaliers (8-5, 4-4 MCC) with 14 points.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 80, CHRISTIAN LIFE 49: The Eagles trailed 49-25 at halftime and lost a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday at Christian Life.

No further information was available for Christian Life (3-8, 2-6 MCC) Tuesday night.

Mya Hartjes led the Wildcats (11-4, 9-1) with 30 points.

Boys swimming

BRADFORD 92, TREMPER 68: The Trojans had their best performance of the season Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Tremper.

Tremper had seven first-place individual finishes, and won the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Tremper senior Jasper Iwen had a strong showing on Senior Night by winning two events by large margins. He won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.74, more than 30 seconds ahead of any other competitor, and he won the 100 freestyle by six seconds.

James Bedolla won the 50 freestyle and Lucas Schroeder set his best times in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“I’m very proud of my small, yet mighty high school swim team,” Tremper coach Ziggy Cornegan said. “Hopefully next year we get more support and swimmers. This community deserves it.”

No results were available for Bradford.