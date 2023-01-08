High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys basketball team rebounds with road win

The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team pulled off a nice feat Saturday.

The Hawks, coming off one of their toughest losses of the season, went on the road less than 24 hours later to face nonconference foe Richland Center.

After a nearly three-hour, 170-minute drive, Indian Trail had enough left in the tank to beat the Hornets 54-52.

The Hawks (8-3), who suffered their first Southeast Conference loss of the year in a 60-59 setback against Bradford Friday, had a strong first half and led Richland Center 33-17 at halftime.

But the Hornets (4-6) came back and made it close. With just a few seconds left, they missed two free throws that would have tied the game at 54-54.

Manasseh Stackhouse led Indian Trail with 16 points, 12 of them in the second half. Jackson Wilhelmson had 13 of his 15 points in the first half and senior guard Grant Cornell had 10 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 12 points.

Leif Fingerson led the Hornets with 17 points and Andrew Puls had 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

ROCK COUNTY CHRISTIAN 45, REUTHER 41: The Bulldogs rallied from a 31-18 halftime deficit and got within two points late, but couldn’t get past the Eagles in an Indian Trail-Blue Conference game Saturday at Beloit.

Reuther (4-7, 3-2 ITC-Blue) got within 43-41 with under a minute to play, but a turnover with 18.7 seconds left in regulation and a subsequent foul resulted in two Rock County Christian free throws that sealed the Bulldogs’ fourth straight loss.

Senior Jamaine Hayden led Reuther with his third double-double of the season, 17 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Jamarie Osborne scored nine points and junior Avontay Johnson had eight.

Wrestling

BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: The host Red Devils had three champions and the two fastest pinners of the meet Saturday in the annual Bradford Invitational.

Corbin Ramos, Thomas Reilly and Ethan McClain each won individual championships and all three pinned all of their opponents.

Ramos (19-1) won the title at 152 pounds and his five pins came in a total of 8:58, the best in the meet. His fastest pin was in 49 seconds against Michael Wilemon of Central and he also had a pin of 57 seconds against Alejandro Gomez-Garcia of the Racine St. Catherine’s Co-op.

Ramos pinned Gray Dyaln of Janesville Parker in 1:15 in the semifinals, then capped his day by pinning Cody Sullivan of Clinton in 3:38 in the final.

Reilly (14-2), at 195 pounds, was close behind Ramos, pinning his five opponents in 9:45. The times of his first four pins were between 1:13 and 1:32, then he pinned Carter Wesley of Parker in 4:25 in his championship match.

McClain (16-3), at 220, had three pins in 3:13, including the fastest Bradford pin, 24 seconds against Joel Kollaszar of Palmyra-Eagle.

The Red Devils finished sixth with 83 points.

Central had two champions, Joseph Canvin at 138 pounds and Mason McNeill at 285.

McNeill (18-1) pinned his first three opponents, two of them in 35 and 39 seconds, then won a 6-2 decision over Demorian Thompson of Madison West in the 285 title match.

Canvin (17-12) had two pins, one in 55 seconds, and finished his day 3-0 by winning a 4-0 decision over Chase Adrian-Welsh of Clinton.

Chet Pelli (23-8) reached the title match at 132, but lost a 10-2 major decision to Shawn Sobczak of Parker (14-3). Pelli had four pins prior to the title match.

Ronan Bacle (9-12 at 120) and Landon Mathis (18-13 at 195) each finished third.

The Falcons had the best Kenosha County finish in the meet, taking fourth with 121 points.

Shoreland Lutheran, which was fifth (91), had one wrestler reach the finals. Joey Kayon (10-10) won his first four matches on pins, three of them in less than a minute, but lost to Elija Thurman of Parker on a pin in 3:34.

Taking third for the Pacers were Sergio Velasquez (13-7 at 106), Adam Haas (17-6 at 145) and Lucas Rathje (12-9 at 182).

LANCER INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail had three champions and Tremper had one, but the Trojans had a slightly better team finish Saturday at the Lancer Invitational at Brookfield Central.

Sullivan Ramos, Luke Hogan and London Kiser each won a weight-class title, each in slightly different fashion for the Hawks, who finished seventh in the 15-team tournament with 169 points.

Ramos (26-4) rolled through the 138-pound weight class with three pins and a 6-1 victory over Rory Dutton of Tremper in the second round.

Ramos pinned JT Brandstatter of Muskego in 2:30 in the semifinals, then won a tight 3-2 decision over Connor Goorsky of Baraboo (17-1), who entered the match unbeaten.

Hogan (22-7), at 160, had three pins and a technical fall leading up to the title match, pinning Logan Hansen of Tremper in 2:27 in the quarterfinals. Hogan had the easiest of the Hawks’ championship matches, winning a 14-3 major decision over Calvin Coffeen of Slinger.

Kiser (22-5), at 182, won a tight 2-1 decision over Mason Grow of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in the semifinals, then had a somewhat easier time in the title match with a 7-3 victory over Matt Kinzel of Muskego.

Edwin Estrada (20-8) reached the title match at 126 behind three pins and a major decision, then lost to Christopher Karbash of Delavan-Darien on a technical fall (17-2, 5:48).

Kenneth Vaughn (14-8 at 170) finished third for Indian Trail.

Tremper’s champion was Tyler Hansen (17-1), who won at 220. He had three pins prior to the title match, including one in 13 seconds against Jordan Schmitz of Chilton/Hilbert. In the championship match, Hansen won a 9-5 decision over Brodie Driessen of West Allis Central.

Alex Donkor (9-6) and Landen Gontscharow (12-6) each reached their title matches, but lost in the final.

Donkor had three pins at 113, but was pinned by Greyson Kevevan of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in 1:11 in the title match. Gontscharow had three pins and a decision at 170, then was pinned in 1:15 in the title match by Benjamin Otto of Brookfield Central (29-2).

Ethan Albarran (10-8 at 120) finished third for the Trojans, who finished sixth with 172 points. Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy won the meet with 255.

BAUER BRAWL: Drew Dolphin of Christian Life and Co’Ji Campbell of St. Joseph each won a championship Saturday at the Bauer Brawl at West Allis Hale.

The Eagles had five wrestlers competing in the 16-team meet and four of them finished in the top four, led by Dolphin at 106 pounds.

After a first-round bye, Dolphin (25-0) pinned Bailey Grudzinski of Cedarburg in 1:26 in the semifinals and Declan Reigstad of Menomonee Falls in 1:41 in the title match.

Sam Wilson (15-4 at 195) was second for Christian Life, pinning his first two opponents, then getting pinned in the title match in 1:17 by Chuy Medina of Watertown Luther Prep.

Eli Rodriguez (10-8 at 220) was third, pinning Ty Buck of Glendale Nicolet in 1:41 in the third-place match, and Javier Gomez-Atilano (6-12 at 113) was fourth.

The Eagles were 10th in the meet with 58 points.

Campbell, the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion at 113 pounds, won the championship at 120 pounds with a pair of pins after a first-round bye.

Campbell (18-0) pinned Isaiah Giron of Racine Case in 41 seconds in the semifinals, then pinned Nathaniel Taylor of Menomonee Falls in 1:12 in the championship match.

Marco Matteucci (13-7 at 195) finished fourth and Tyson Jones (15-2 at 285) finished fifth, getting pins for his four victories.

The Lancers finished 12th with 40 points.

Hartford won the meet with 189 points.

Boys swimming/diving

TREMPER: Evan Arneson finished sixth to earn a medal Saturday at the Marquette Diving Invitational at the Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.

Arneson, a junior who qualified for the WIAA State Meet last year, totaled 367.60 points.

“He was very happy with how he did today and continues to strive to do better each week,” Trojans diving coach Jackie Schani-Turner said.

Sophomore diver Norberto Lopez, competing in his first varsity 11-dive meet, scored 241.25 to reach the final round and finish in the top 16.

David Kroll of Mequon Homestead won the meet with 493.40 points.