High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys volleyball remains unbeaten in SEC

Even without one of its key starters on the court, the Indian Trail High School boys volleyball team continued its unbeaten run in the Southeast Conference Wednesday.

With backup setters Tillon Galgan and Mason Fiene stepping up in place of injured starting setter Ryan Edwards, the Hawks battled to a 25-17, 25-17, 28-26 SEC victory over Racine Horlick at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (8-11, 4-0 SEC), which received votes in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was without Edwards for the second straight match against a Racine team, but Galgan and Fiene performed well against the Rebels (2-5, 2-2).

“Our two backup setters stepped up and ran a great show and really did a good job connecting with our hitters,” Hawks head coach Brian Sharkey said. “But they weren't the only ones — our serving and our defense were spot on and probably some of the best we had all year.”

Carson Acker led the Hawks defensively with five digs and Max Binder, Jackson Wilhelmson and Tyler Sioco (four each) combined for 12 digs.

“As the match went on, our defense got better and better and guys were hitting the floor for everything,” Sharkey said.

Wilhelmson led the way at the net with 10 kills and five aces, and Galgan had 20 assists and five service aces.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, RACINE PARK 0: The Red Devils worked on staying in control of play against the struggling Panthers and won a Southeast Conference match 25-8, 25-19, 25-13 Wednesday at Park.

“It was a test of discipline for us,” Bradford/Reuther coach Evan Winter said. “We have seen a lot of teams this year that were beatable, but tonight was an opportunity for us to play a team and practice staying in control of a match.”

The Red Devils (2-4, 1-3 SEC) were led by Ben Engel, who had seven kills on 12 attempts with no errors for a team-high hitting percentage of .583. Manny Pena had 10 kills, Engel added nine digs and Chris Portillo-Cruz had eight digs.

Park is winless in four SEC matches.

RACINE CASE 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans were swept by the Eagles 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Case.

No other information was available for Tremper (0-9, 0-4 SEC) Wednesday night.

Case is 4-3 and 3-1 in the SEC.

Boys soccer

TREMPER 3, RACINE CASE 1: The state-ranked Trojans scored two quick goals and added an insurance goal in the second half for a Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Case.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed because of lightning and rain.

Tremper (9-0-0, 4-0-0 SEC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match, forcing Case (7-3-1, 3-1 SEC) to abandon the defensive style of play it started the match with.

The Eagles cut their deficit in half on a goal in the 26th minute, but Trojans goalkeeper Ben Wajerski didn’t allow another goal.

In the second half, the Trojans got some insurance with a shot that went in the net off the far post.

ST. JOSEPH 7, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: After winning back-to-back matches by just one goal each, the Lancers got a bit of a breather and shut out the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday on Troha Field at Anderson Park.

St. Joseph (6-3, 2-1 MCC) scored four goals in the first half, the first by sophomore Peter Visconti within the first five minutes of the match on a 1 v 1 situation.

Freshman Andres Gamez scored two goals over the next 10 minutes, getting left alone near the back post while Visconti drew most of the attention, Lancers coach Nick Anderson said.

Around near the end of the first half, Visconti helped set up a goal by passing to junior Keegan Bradley, who in turn set up freshman Luis Garduno for his first varsity goal.

Visconti continued his scoring tear with all three Lancers’ goals in the second half, one assisted by Bradley.

“Peter is a special athlete that has a knack for finding ways to score,” Anderson said. “His unique ability to find space and finish sets him apart.”

The St. Joseph defense allowed just three shots on goal by Martin Luther (2-7-0, 0-3-0).

“This is a very special group,” Anderson said. “Every game I see their growth and development and it's really hard to spotlight just one individual — they keep resetting the bar and challenging each other to be better every night.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Pacers and Cavaliers scored all of their goals in the first half of a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Milwaukee.

No further information was available for Shoreland (5-6-0, 2-1-0 MCC).

Cross country

LANCER INVITATIONAL: The St. Joseph boys and girls teams won their respective races Wednesday at the Lancer Invitational at St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield.

The Lancers won the four-team boys race with 33 points, just six points ahead of the Christian Life boys, who scored 39.

Senior Aiden Mullen led St. Joseph, finishing fourth overall and first among team runners in 17:57.4 on the 5,000-meter course. Sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Sia (19:49.6) and freshman Thomas Otto (19:50.1) finished eighth and ninth overall, respectively, junior Trevor Reindl was 11th (20:09.2) and sophomore David Christman was 17th (20:50.5) for the Lancers.

Junior Sam Adams led Christian Life, finishing fifth overall in 18:51.2. Junior Alex St. John was sixth (19:03.7), freshman Ethan Zawada was 12th (20:14.0), sophomore Logan Robinson was 15th (20:40.2) and sophomore Javier Gomez Atilan was 18th (21:06.6).

Alex Arndt of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More won the boys race in 17:43.3).

In the girls race, St. Joseph had 27 points and just edged Thomas More (28) in the race that featured just two complete teams and 17 runners.

Lancers’ senior Hannah Shibilski was third overall and first among team runners in 22:09.1. Juniors Hannah Verbsky (fifth, 24:01.0), Stella Matteucci (seventh, 24:47.1), Abigail Russell (13th, 27:08.8) and Martina Niespodziany (17th, 30:50.9) rounded out the St. Joseph lineup.

Christian Life had no girls runners.

Jada Vance of Lake Country Classical won the girls race in 19:58.2.