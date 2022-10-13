High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys volleyball team earns outright SEC title

The Indian Trail High School boys volleyball team picked it up at just the right time Wednesday night against Racine Case.

The end result was a championship.

The Hawks lost badly in the fourth set Wednesday to set up a fifth and deciding set on their home floor, then had a strong finish to beat the Eagles 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 13-25, 15-10 and win the outright Southeast Conference title.

Indian Trail (15-16, 7-0 SEC) had a one-match lead over Case (12-7, 5-2 SEC) and Franklin (6-1 SEC) in the SEC standings coming into the match and Hawks coach Brian Sharkey could sense it was going to be a memorable night.

“We were super excited to play a really good Case team for the right to win the conference championship outright,” Sharkey said.

Three players had double-digit kills for Indian Trail, led by Jackson Wilhelmson with 18 kills. Ben Dankert had 14 kills, Tillon Galgan added 13 and Aidan Bratzke and Kendall Cole were strong defensively at the net with five blocks each. Ryan Edwards had 40 assists.

On the back line, Jackson Tirado and Galgan had eight digs each and Dankert added three service aces.

“We stepped up in clutch time and battled hard,” Sharkey said. “Case is a solid team and we knew we were going to have to earn it tonight. I’m proud of our guys and all they accomplished.”

The SEC Tournament, which does not factor into the conference title, is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tremper.

OAK CREEK 3, TREMPER 1: The Knights finished above .500 in the Southeast Conference by beating the Trojans 25-21, 25-8, 24-26, 25-18 Wednesday in an SEC match at Tremper.

No statistics were available for Tremper (5-16, 1-6 SEC) or Oak Creek (10-14, 4-3) Wednesday night.

FRANKLIN 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Sabers locked up second place in the Southeast Conference Wednesday with a 25-22, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of the Red Devils at Bradford in the SEC regular-season finale for both teams.

Franklin (13-5 overall) finished at 6-1 in the conference standings, behind only champion Indian Trail (7-0), which beat Racine Case (5-2) Wednesday 3-2 to deny the Eagles a chance for a share of the SEC title.

No statistics were available Wednesday night for Bradford/Reuther (5-12, 2-5).

Boys soccer

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lancers continue to struggle to score goals, getting shut out for the third time in their last four matches in a Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Anderson Park.

St. Joseph (7-7-3, 2-3-2 MCC), playing in its final MCC match of the season, put seven shots on goal, but Thomas More (11-4-3, 7-0-0) goalkeeper Oliver Gonzales stopped all seven for his fifth straight shutout.

The Lancers are 0-3-1 in their last four matches and have scored just one goal in that stretch.

No further information was available about St. Joseph Wednesday night.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 4, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Eagles fell behind 2-0 at the half and scored a goal in the second half, but the Patriots earned a Midwest Classic Conference victory at Christian Life.

Senior Blake Bandholtz beat two defenders and put a shot in the upper part of the net in the 60th minute to score the only goal for Christian Life (1-14-0, 0-6-0 MCC).

“It was great to see Blake get that goal,” Eagles coach Alan Krass said. “He had been a workhorse all game and deserved the goal.”

Krass said midfielder Kevin Krass and defender Daxton Lepinski played well against Heritage Christian (2-12-0, 1-5-0).

Blake Gilboe had eight saves for Christian Life.

Girls volleyball

OAK CREEK 3, TREMPER 1: On Tuesday, the Trojans won a marathon first set, but the state-ranked Knights came back to win the match 27-29, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 to wrap up the outright Southeast Conference championship.

Guilia Colusso led the offense for Tremper (5-25, 2-5 SEC) with eight kills and added two aces, a solo block and 11 digs. Chloe Wamboldt had four kills, two aces and seven digs, and Maddie Chianello had 12 digs.

“I am extremely proud of my team,” Trojans coach Ashley Pecha said. “We went out and fought for this match. We did not expect to come out tonight and demolish, but we wanted to make Oak Creek work for it and I felt they did.”

The Knights (34-4, 7-0 SEC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, won the conference title ahead of runner-up Franklin (6-1 SEC).