High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys volleyball team stays unbeaten in SEC

The Indian Trail High School boys volleyball team continued to make things difficult for most of the other teams in the Southeast Conference on Wednesday.

The Hawks remained unbeaten (5-0) in SEC play with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 victory over crosstown rival Bradford/Reuther Wednesday at Bradford.

Indian Trail (11-13 overall) has a showdown with Franklin, the other unbeaten team in the conference, coming up next Thursday on the road. Hawks coach Brian Sharkey said Wednesday's match, and one coming up Monday against nonconference foe Muskego, will be good tuneups.

“Our goal was to serve strong and pass well in preparation for our future matches and we did just that,” Sharkey said.

Senior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson did a little bit of everything for the Hawks, putting down 12 kills with a .524 hitting percentage and adding six aces and three blocks. Junior right-side hitter Ben Dankert had 11 kills and hit .444, senior setter Ryan Edwards had 28 assists and senior middle hitter Aidan Bratzke tallied a team-high seven digs.

Boys soccer

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 8, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were no match for the state-ranked Wildcats Wednesday in a Midwest Classic Conference match at Milwaukee.

USM (6-1-2, 3-0-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored a goal in the first minute of the match and led 5-0 at the half, Christian Life coach Alan Krass said.

The Eagles (1-10-0, 0-4-0) got solid play from defender Noah Dozier and midfielder Evan Shaffer, Krass said. Christian Life goalkeeper Kevin Krass had 17 saves.

ST. AUGUSTINE 4, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Lancers lost a nonconference match Wednesday at Milwaukee.

No further information was available Wednesday night about St. Joseph (7-4-0), which had a six-match winning streak snapped, or St. Augustine (6-3-2).

Girls tennis

CENTRAL 5, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Falcons swept doubles and added a pair of bookend singles victories to beat the Hawks in a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at Indian Trail.

Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli began the doubles sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the Hawks’ Ella Carter and Annie Konicki in the No. 1 flight.

Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic beat Sona Hawkins and Riley Bloom 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and in the closest match of the day for Central, Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli beat Gianna Greno and Sheyenne Kisonis 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 3 doubles.

Singles winners for the Falcons were Gwen Hammond (No. 1) with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lainy Ristau and Ava Phillips (No. 4) with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Bella Greno.

Indian Trail’s singles victories were at No. 2 by Mia Franke and at No. 3 by Olivia Roberts.