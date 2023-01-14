High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys win battle of streaks against Racine Case

In a battle of two top high school boys basketball teams in the Southeast Conference, Indian Trail found two very effective counterpunches Friday night at Racine Case.

The Hawks rallied from two separate deficits of 10 points or more and ended the game on a 25-5 run, knocking off Case 65-55.

The Eagles opened the game on a 21-1 run, but Indian Trail (9-4, 5-2 SEC) used a diamond press defense to claw back into the game and rally to lead 32-30 at halftime.

Once again, Case (7-6, 5-2) went on a scoring streak, opening the second half on a 20-8 run to lead 50-40 with nine minutes remaining.

But the press paid dividends again as the Hawks ended the game with the 25-5 run.

"I thought Racine Case came out with a lot of energy and did some good things offensively and defensively early, credit to them," Indian Trail coach Rob Van Dyke said. "I thought we were able to stay composed as a team and behind our senior leadership (Jackson Wilhelmson, Josh Robinson, Grant Cornell, Kayden Johnson). We were able to get some shots to fall and defensively we were able to guard and chip away at their lead in the first half.

"Second half I thought we rebounded well, limited their second chance opportunities and were able to get good looks on the offensive end. I thought M.J. was able to get some post touches at the end of the first half and in the second half and he was able to execute offensively and pass out of the double teams. He was very active on the offensive and defensive rebounds as well. I was proud of the defensive effort after the first couple minutes, I thought L.J Dagen, Kayden, Grant were able to defend their perimeter guards well. The kids worked hard after their early run. We were able to hit some key free throws (Jackson Wilhelmson) down the stretch and get key stops down the stretch."

Junior center Manasseh Stackhouse, coming off his worst offensive output of the season Tuesday, led all scorers with 31 points, including four 3-point plays. Jackson Wilhelmson and Josh Robinson each added eight points.

Josiah McNeal led Case with 14 points.

Following Friday’s games, the SEC is at its halfway point in the season. The Eagles and Hawks are currently in a three-way tie with Oak Creek for second place in the conference. All three currently trail Franklin by one game.

• On Tuesday, Franklin held Stackhouse to a season-low 11 points, half his average, in a 52-41 victory over the Hawks at Indian Trail.

Wilhelmson, who averages around 17 points per game, had just four against Franklin. Kayden Johnson added eight points for Indian Trail.

Will Gardner led the Sabers with 18 points.

CENTRAL 73, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 60: A well-rounded scoring night propelled the Falcons to victory in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

Central (9-2, 5-1 SLC), which received one vote in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led 37-30 after a first half. The team produced five of its seven 3-pointers in the opening half while Badgers (7-7, 3-3 SLC) ended the night with four 3-pointers.

Depth proved valuable for Central. Four players scored in double figures, with senior guard John Kinzler scoring a team-high 17 points. Alex Sippy scored 14 points and Elijah Griffin and Liam Lubkeman added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ashton Turner scored a game-high 22 points for Badger, which lost its third consecutive game.

The Falcons have won four straight games and three straight in SLC play.

WATERFORD 80, WILMOT 78 (OT): After rallying back from an 18-point halftime deficit, the Panthers lost a Southern Lakes Conference game on a buzzer beater in overtime Friday at Wilmot.

Waterford (7-7, 4-2 SLC) jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead, but Wilmot (6-8, 1-5) responded with a 52-point second half. The Panthers made just six shots in the first half, but in the second half alone they made nine 3-point baskets.

Trailing by three points with time winding down in regulation, junior guard Christian Irslinger missed a 3-pointer but got the ball back after Wilmot grabbed the offensive rebound. His second shot went in just before the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, the two teams traded baskets. The Panthers tied the game with 12 seconds remaining, but Waterford sophomore Jamison Beesley buried a buzzer-beater from the free-throw line to win the game.

Senior wing Cooper Zimmerman led Wilmot with 24 points. Junior guard James Kiraly added 15 points and Irslinger and Anthony Corona each scored 11 points.

Waterford sophomore Josh Storm led all players with 30 points.

OAK CREEK 86, TREMPER 65: The Trojans lost to the Knights Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Tremper.

No further information was available Friday night for Tremper (3-10, 1-6 SEC) or Oak Creek (7-6, 5-2).

FRANKLIN 81, BRADFORD 44: The Red Devils lost to the Sabers Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

No further information was available Friday night for Bradford (2-13, 1-6 SEC) or Franklin (8-4, 6-1).

Girls basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 57, RACINE CASE 54: The Hawks pulled out an improbable victory in their Southeast Conference game on a buzzer-beater in overtime Friday at Indian Trail.

With the game tied and nine seconds remaining, Case (3-11, 2-5 SEC) inbounded the ball. Indian Trail (5-7, 2-5) forced a steal near its own 3-point line with two seconds left, senior Lauren Andrews came up with the loose ball and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

Neither team led by more than six points throughout the game. Case led 29-25 at halftime.

Adrianna Gonzalez led the Hawks with 24 points and Gianna Greno added 15 points.

Taccarrii Hicks and Aleyna Davis each scored 16 points to lead the Eagles.

CENTRAL 42, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 31: A big night for the Falcons on defense helped shut down the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Paddock Lake.

Badger (8-4, 4-3 SLC) entered the game on a four-game winning streak, with Central scoring at least 55 points in each game. The Falcons (5-10, 3-4 SLC) clamped down defensively and held the Badgers to 14 points in the first half, taking a six-point lead into halftime.

"It was a tough battle tonight and a well-earned victory for our girls," Central coach Sarah Vozel said. "The girls gave a tremendous effort on the defensive end the entire game."

The defensive effort was matched by the Falcons on offense. Senior forward Reese Rynberg scored a game-high 26 points to go with 14 rebounds. Maddie Haubrich scored all three of her points at the free-throw line, going 3 of 5, but grabbed 13 rebounds.

"Our offense was slow to click," Vozel said. "But Reese Rynberg was able to keep us rolling. It’s a great conference win for us."

FRANKLIN 58, BRADFORD 57: The Red Devils played to the buzzer and nearly upset the top team in the Southeast Conference Friday in an SEC game at Bradford.

Franklin (14-1, 7-0 SEC) led 32-24 at the half, but Bradford (10-5, 5-2 SEC), which came in on a three-game SEC winning streak, bounced back in the second half and outscored Franklin 33-26.

“We played tough down to the very last minute,” Bradford coach Nicole Ferrile said. “Unfortunately, we let this one get away from us.”

Senior forward Neveah Thomas had 22 points, just under her average, to lead Bradford. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in all but one game this season. Syderah Farmer, a senior forward averaging 17.5 points per game, had 14 points for the Red Devils.

Each of Franklin’s five starters scored in double figures, with senior forward Taylor Wojcinski leading the way with 13 points.

OAK CREEK 54, TREMPER 37: The Trojans struggled to climb out of an early hole in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

The Knights (9-5, 6-1 SEC) doubled up the Trojans (10-6, 4-3) in the first half, leading 26-13. The Trojans fared better in the second half, when sophomore guard Josie Tenuta scored 11 of her game-high 14 points, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

"We got down in the first half and had a hard time catching up," Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. "We will get better from this game."

WATERFORD 59, WILMOT 38: McKenna Johnson scored 21 points as the Panthers lost a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Wilmot.

The Panthers (4-12, 1-6 SLC) trailed 32-16 after the first half. The Wolverines (7-9, 2-5) used senior guards Madison Krueger and Megan Cornell to cover Johnson. The Wilmot junior guard, who entered the game averaging 24.5 points per game, was held below her scoring average.

Senior forward Megan Sala added six points, all in the second half, as Wilmot lost its fourth straight game.

RACINE LUTHERAN 53, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 24: Both teams were playing shorthanded and both teams struggled in the first half, but the Pacers’ funk continued in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Racine.

Shoreland (4-10, 1-6 MCC) was missing its leading scorer, Amanda Heusterberg, who averages 20.4 points per game, and it showed. After keeping the game close in the first half — the Pacers trailed by just three points at 18-15 — the Crusaders (8-6, 5-2) outscored Shoreland 35-9 in the second half.

The Crusaders were shorthanded as well, playing just a seven-player rotation, but they had a strong defensive presence.

Grace Olsen (seven) and Anna Koestler (six) combined for 13 points to lead the Pacers.

Sarah Strande finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Crusaders.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 47, ST. JOSEPH 45: The Lancers fought their way back in the second half, but came up just short in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Milwaukee.

Thomas More controlled the pace of the game in the first half, doubling up St. Joseph 26-13. The Lancers (7-6, 3-4 MCC), fueled by double digit performances from Na’Zyia Bobo and Kamryn Lecce, outscored the Cavaliers 32-21 and led at times in the second half, but came up short.

Bobo, a senior guard, had her best offensive game of the season and scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph. Freshman guard Lecce added 16 points, but no one else scored more than three points.

Thomas More (7-5, 3-4 MCC) was led by Zoe Dispenette, a freshman guard who scored 12 points.

Wrestling

SHORELAND LUTHERAN-ST. JOSEPH: Kenosha County teams played foil to the hosts at a four-team Metro Classic Conference meet Friday at Racine St. Catherine's.

St. Joseph won 42-30 over the St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op team.

Marco Matteucci, competing at 195 pounds, pinned Elijah LaFountain (1:09). Adam Davis pinned Alberto Rodriguez (0:34) at 170, Brian Ortega pinned Edgar Cesario-Olivares (2:34) at 182, Izavion Franklin pinned Armando Nuno (0:33) at 220 and Tyson Jones pinned Kyle Arb (1:01) 285.

Shoreland Lutheran won 65-12 over St. Catherine's Co-op with five pins. Sergio Velasquez delivered the quickest pin, defeating Rebekah Beere in 18 seconds at 106. Adam Haas won on a technical fall (15-0, 6:00) over over Alejandro Gomez-Garcia at 145.

No further details were available Friday night.