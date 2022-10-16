High school sports roundup: Indian Trail boys win SEC cross country title

The Indian Trail High School boys cross country team is the king of the Southeast Conference.

The Hawks had four runners finish in the top 10 and they literally ran away with the boys’ race Saturday in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

Indian Trail, with three runners in the top five and four in the top 10, totaled 44 points. Bradford had two top-10 runners and finished third with 69 points, just two behind runner-up Oak Creek (67). Tremper, with three top-20 runners, was fifth with 111.

Hawks’ sophomore Remy Strichartz won the race in 16:41.4, finishing almost 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Carson Kerlin of Franklin (17:08.0).

Junior Holden Forgette was third in 17:12.9, freshman Alexander Zabel was fifth in 17:36.5, sophomore Zackery Taylor was ninth in 17:40.1 and senior Henry Pratt was 30th in 18:36.2 for Indian Trail.

Bradford’s top finisher was senior Owen Erickson, who was fourth in 17:36.2. Senior teammate Zackery Meyer was eighth in 17:38.8 and senior Eli Fredrickson was 16th in 18:05.3.

Tremper’s top finisher was sophomore Cody Rossin, who finished sixth in 17:37.2. Seniors Arden Bergendahl (18:09.0) and Aaron Zuleta (18:12.9) were 18th and 20th.

In the girls’ race, Indian Trail was second with 45 points and was the only complete Kenosha County team in the field. Franklin won the girls team title with 32 points.

The top five Hawks runners finished within 16.5 seconds of each other, with sophomore Janiyah Taylor (21:23.0) and juniors Grace Kozel (21:29.0) and Audrey Shreve (21:33.7) finishing eighth through 10th and senior Alissa Taylor (21:36.3) and junior Riya Patel (21:39.5) taking 12th and 13th.

The top county runner was Tremper junior Tess Callahan, who was third in 20:23.2. She was the only Trojans runner.

Senior Simona Tenuta was one of two Bradford runners and she was 11th in 21:34.6.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: St. Joseph won the boys team title and Shoreland Lutheran won the girls title Saturday in the Metro Classic Conference Championships at UW-Parkside.

St. Joseph won the boys’ team title with 37 points, just five points ahead of Shoreland Lutheran (42).

The Lancers and Pacers each had all five of their runners finish in the top 20.

Senior Aiden Mullen led St. Joseph by finishing third in 18:03.52. Junior Everett Russert (fifth, 18:27.97), freshman Thomas Otto (ninth, 19:16.48), sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Slaba (11th, 19:29.53) and sophomore David Christman (18th, 20:08.71) rounded out the Lancers’ top five.

The Pacers’ top five were junior Nathaniel Groth (sixth, 18:44.83), sophomore Josiah Hutchinson (seventh, 19:05.53), senior Angel Ayala (19:27.34), freshman Zachary Haleem (13th, 19:54.94) and sophomore Sawyer Jahns (17th, 20:08.02).

Alex Arndt (17:46.96) and John Paul Meer (18:03.25) of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More finished 1-2 in the race.

In the girls’ race, the Lady Pacers ran away with the title, totaling 23 points. St. Joseph just missed finishing second, totaling 68 points to finish just one behind Thomas More (67).

Shoreland’s top five runners all finished in the top 10, led by sophomore Tempe Zondag in third place in 21:11.55. Senior Alliana Herrera was fifth (21:44.85), freshman Madelynn Sadowski was seventh (22:30.91), freshman Ellyn Jenks was eighth (22:34.26) and junior Belle Zarling was 10th (23:22.62).

St. Joseph’s top finisher was senior Hannah Shibilski, who was sixth in 22:11.04. Also in the top 20 for the Lancers was junior Hannah Verbsky (18th, 24:38.04).

Burlington Catholic Central senior Elsie Kmecak, the defending WIAA Division 3 state girls champion, won the girls race in 20:04.44.

MIDWEST CLASSIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Christian Life boys had two top-10 finishers and were fourth Saturday in the Midwest Classic Conference Championships at Lake Country Lutheran in Hartland.

Junior Sam Adams was third in 18:08.0 and junior Alex St. John was 10th in 18:48.1 to lead the Eagles. Freshman Ethan Zawada also finished in the top 20, taking 19th in 19:56.7.

Christian Life totaled 83 points, behind champion Brookfield Academy (49), University School (53) and Lake Country Lutheran (63).

In the girls’ race, the Eagles had just one runner.

Girls volleyball

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Central finished one place ahead of its seed at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Saturday, taking third place in the meet at Burlington.

The Falcons (14-15) were the fourth seeds and started with a 25-15, 25-20 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in the first round, then they lost to eventual champion Burlington 25-12, 25-14 in the semifinals.

In the third-place match, against third-seed Waterford, Central won 25-11, 24-26, 15-12.

“Overall, today was our most complete and consistent day of the season,” Falcons coach Megan Awe said. “We had several players really step up. Sydney (Selberg) did a great job moving our attackers around. Our attackers were working to find the open court.”

Lindsay Piktel led Central with 22 kills and she also had four aces and 11 digs, Karis Bridleman had 16 kills, four aces and 25 digs, Selburg had 30 assists, Jayda Briggs had seven aces and Shelby Fabbri had six aces and 23 digs.

Wilmot lost to Burlington 25-8, 25-2 in the first round, to Badger 25-13, 25-15 in the semifinals and to Delavan-Darien 24-26, 25-20, 15-10 in the seventh-place match. No statistics were available for the Panthers Saturday.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Oak Creek beat Racine Case 25-17, 25-16 in the championship match of the Southeast Conference Tournament at Racine Park.

No information was available for Kenosha teams Saturday night.

Boys soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Pacers played a strong offensive game to defeat the Eagles in a nonconference match Saturday at Christian Life.

Freshman forward Owen Hahm set things in motion with a goal in the fourth minute, assisted by junior midfielder Ethan Senkpeil. Gavin Moore scored next, assisted by Hahm, and put Shoreland (11-8, 5-2 MCC) at a two-score advantage before the 10-minute mark.

Hahm scored another goal in the 20th minute, assisted by Soren Smith, and then assisted on Ayden Kamholz’s goal in the 25th minute. Senkpeil scored, unassisted, in the 26th minute, and senior midfielder Matthew Trabbold scored the final goal of the first half in the 30th minute, assisted by Riley Strassburg.

Christian Life (1-15) scored an own goal for Shoreland in the 42nd minute. Hahm scored a third goal in the 43rd minute, assisted once more by Senkpeil, and sophomore midfielder Eric Flatow finished the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 57th minute. The match ended after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

Girls swimming

KENOSHA CITY MEET: Bella Wulterkens of Indian Trail and Claire Knecht of Bradford each won two individual events and Rebecca Susmilich, Katie Lokken and Sydney Aldrich each won an individual event and a relay in the Kenosha City Meet at Bradford.

No team scores were kept.

Wulterkens won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.56 and the 500 freestyle in 5:46.73, and Knecht won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.97 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.61.

Susmilich, Lokken and Aldrich joined Lauren Clements on the winning 200 medley relay (2:09.40), which just edged Indian Trail (2:09.71). Susmilich won the 100 breaststroke (1:27.21), Lokken won the 200 freestyle (2:13.60) and Aldrich won the 100 backstroke (1:07.71).

Mia Svihl of Indian Trail won the 200 individual medley (2:29.85) and was a member of the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.05).

Boys volleyball

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: No information was available for Kenosha teams Saturday night.