High school sports roundup: Indian Trail cross country runners fare well at Angel Invitational

The Indian Trail High School boys and girls cross country teams had different ways of finishing in the top five Saturday in one of the largest and longest-running meets in the state.

The boys had two top-20 runners to finish fifth and the girls used a pack mentality to finish fourth in the 54th annual Angel Invitational Saturday on the UW-Parkside National Cross Country Course in Somers.

The Hawks had the second-best overall combined boys/girls team finish in the meet, behind Wisconsin Lutheran, which was second in both races.

The best individual finisher among the five Kenosha County teams in the 36-team boys’ race (31 complete teams) was Indian Trail sophomore Remy Strichartz, who was fourth in 16:41.8 on the 5,000-meter course. He was just 24.6 seconds behind winner Joe McNulty of Mukwonago (16:17.2); the top seven runners in the meet finished within 34 seconds of McNulty.

Another Hawks’ sophomore, Zackery Taylor, finished 16th overall in 17:24.4, with freshman teammate Alexander Zabel taking 43rd (18:17.5) and junior Holden Forgette taking 44th (18:18.4). Indian Trail’s fifth scoring runner was sophomore Aaron Zhang (91st, 19:25.9).

Bradford/Reuther was ninth among teams with 323 and was led by seniors Owen Erickson in 34th (18:04.6) and Eli Fredrickson in 51st (18:26.2).

Central was 17th (420), led by junior Travis Verhaalen in 28th (17:55.3) and senior Lucas Sternberg in 49th (18:24.7); Christian Life was 21st (524), led by junior Sam Adams (52nd, 18:26.3); and St. Joseph was 24th (585), led by senior Aidan Mullen (60th, 18:35.7).

Mukwonago won the boys race with 64 points, with Wisconsin Lutheran second (85) and Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran third (110).

The Indian Trail girls totaled 170 to finish fourth among 34 teams (25 complete teams) and all five of its scoring runners finished in the top 50. Junior Riya Patel led the way in 30th (21:47.4), followed by senior Alissa Taylor in 33rd (21:59.3), sophomore Janiyah Taylor in 35th (22:02.5), junior Audrey Shreve in 42nd (22:08.0) and junior Grace Kozel in 45th (22:12.8).

Central finished 13th at 338, led by freshman Abby Lensmeyer, who had the best county girls finish, 23rd, in 21:30.7.

Bradford/Reuther and St. Joseph didn’t have enough runners to score in the team standings. Senior Simona Tenuta led the Red Devils, taking 48th (22:18.1), and senior Hannah Shibilski led the Lancers, taking 57th (22:29.8).

Brookfield Central won the girls’ race with 47 points, Wisconsin Lutheran (108) was second and Union Grove was third (159).

In the boys portion of the meet, one of the longest-running in the state, Union Grove had the top team finish, 22nd out of 31 complete teams with 535 points. Burlington was 28th (712) and Racine Lutheran was 30th (752).

The top individual county finisher was Union Grove senior Ryan Peplinski, who was 57th in 18:32.9. Sophomore Killian Helt was 83rd for the Broncos (19:17.9).

Senior Nolan Boerner of Prairie, which had just three runners, was next behind Peplinski among county runners, taking 63rd in 18:39.7.

The top runner for Burlington was senior Casey Dorn (93rd, 19:28.8) and the top runner for Lutheran was sophomore Vincent Marani (96th, 19:30.9).

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: The Lady Pacers finished fifth and the boys finished eighth Saturday at the Hilltoppers Invitational at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary.

The girls totaled 154 points and were led by sophomore Tempe Zondag in 10th place (22:33.7) and senior Alianna Hererra in 22nd (23:23.2). Fox Valley Lutheran had 45 points to just edge Appleton Xavier (46) in the team competition.

In the boys’ race, Shoreland was seventh with 185 and was led by juniors Nathaniel Groth in 16th (19:29.3) and Asher Patterson in 29th (20:07.2).

Xavier won the boys race with 62 points.

Boys volleyball

GERMANTOWN INVITATIONAL: The Hawks competed alongside 25 other teams Saturday in the high-powered Germantown Invitational.

Indian Trail (7-11 overall) first played Waukesha Catholic Memorial, ranked second in the state in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll, and lost 25-22, 25-20. The Hawks then lost to Sussex Hamilton 25-12, 25-20 and went to the consolation bracket.

Indian Trail went 2-1 in consolation, beating Milwaukee Pius XI 25-14, 25-21 and Shorewood 25-14, 25-22 before losing 25-16, 25-19 to Union Grove in their final match of the day.

“Catholic Memorial is a tough team and they proved it when it came down to clutch time,” Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. “They earned that win with some strong serving and great swings, but again we proved that we can hang with the top teams in the state.”

Other top ranked teams in the tournament were Marquette, ranked No. 1; Germantown, ranked fourth; Arrowhead, ranked fifth; and Cedarburg, ranked eighth.

In the match against Hamilton, the Hawks lost key player Ryan Edwards after he was injured in a collision with a teammate. Sharkey said his loss heavily impacted the team’s performance throughout the remainder of the tournament.

“It wasn’t just that we lost Ryan,” Sharkey said. “We were without starting libero Jackson Tirado and starting outside hitter Tillon Galgan had to set with the help of freshman setter Mason Fiene. The guys who stepped in did the best they could, but we were just too out of sorts to put together a complete match.”

Jackson Wilhelmson led the Hawks with 21 kills. Galgan finished with 39 assists and 17 kills and Aidan Bratzke led the defense with six blocks.

Boys soccer

CENTRAL 0, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 0: The Falcons played to a draw in their nonconference match Saturday at Brookfield.

“We continue to hold our own against top opponents,” Central co-coach Vlatko Minic said. “This really speaks to our depth and grit. The game was back and forth. We created some quality chances, but so did they. It was certainly a fair result.”

Central (4-2-2) has suffered injuries throughout the season, leaving players to play in different positions than they are used to. One of these players, Marcos Lowe, was tasked with playing on the defensive side of the ball for the first time this season.

Carlo Perez made three saves in goal for Central.

The Lancers, ranked 10th in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, is 1-1-4.

Girls golf

CENTRAL: Junior twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker each shot a 4-over-par 75 Saturday to lead the Falcons to fourth place in the loaded Janesville Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.

The twins tied for ninth place in the individual standings and Kylie Walker won the WIAA tiebreaker for ninth and Katelyn was 10th.

Kylie had three birdies in her round and had nothing worse than a bogey. Katelyn had two birdies and fewer bogeys, but had a pair of double bogeys.

Senior Elle OReilly shot an 85 and junior Chloe Brown had an 88 to round out the Falcons’ top four.

Middleton won the team title with 308, with Waunakee second at 311, Union Grove third at 313 and Central fourth at 323. The teams are ranked No. 3, No. 7, No. 2 and No. 1, respectively, in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll.

Union Grove senior Norah Roberts was the medalist, shooting a bogey-free 4-under-par 67 to win by two shots over runner-up Izzi Stricker of Waunakee (69) and third-place Vivian Cressman of Middleton (70). Kylie Walker played in the same group as the three girls.

Girls swimming

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks had two second-place finishes by Bella Wulterkens and nine overall medal-winning entries Saturday in the Dog Days Invitational at Milwaukee South High School.

Wulterkens took second in both distance freestyle races, finishing in 2:07.69 in the 200-yard freestyle and in 5:42.00 in the 500 freestyle. She was less than second behind winner Caden Kelly of Germantown (2:06.75) in the 200 freestyle,

Gianna Wulterkens finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:24.39) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.75) and was the only other multiple individual-event medalist for Indian Trail.

Other medal winners (top six) for the Hawks were the 400 freestyle relay (fourth, 4:08.02), Kaitlyn Anderson in the 100 butterfly (fifth, 1:09.31), Mia Svihl in the 200 IM (sixth, 2:30.52), the 200 medley relay (sixth, 2:05.37), the 200 freestyle relay (sixth, 1:52.26).

Indian Trail finished sixth in the meet with 208 points. Germantown won the 18-team meet handily with 535.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Greenfield-Pius Co-op (355).

PIRATE INVITATIONAL: Tremper and Bradford combined for three top-six finishes Saturday at the Pirate Invitational at Port Washington.

The best finish for either school was in diving, where Teiya Brewster took third for the Trojans with 417.70 points. Maranda Uttke of Grafton won with 461.25.

Sydney Alrish of Tremper was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.60) and Claire Knecht of Bradford was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.58).

Tremper totaled 85 points to finish ninth in the 13-team meet and Bradford was 10th with 41. Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy won the meet with 423 points, just ahead of Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Falls (412.5).

Girls tennis

LADY LANCER INVITATIONAL: Central went 3-1 and Tremper went 0-5 Friday and Saturday at the Lady Lancer Inviational at Brookfield Central.

The Falcons won both of their dual meets Saturday, 5-2 over the Trojans and 4-3 over Brookfield Central 4-3. On Friday, the Falcons lost to Kettle Moraine 5-2 and beat New Berlin Eisenhower 4-3.

The two constants over the two days for Central were in singles. Gwen Hammond, at No. 1 singles, and Ava Philips, at No. 4, both won all four of their matches, all in straight sets.

Against Tremper, Hammond beat Nicole Porut 6-0, 6-0 and Philips beat Ella Callahan 6-0, 6-3. Other winners against the Trojans were by Lauren Werlinger at No. 2 singles, Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener at No. 2 doubles and Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli at No. 3 doubles.

Chyla and Pelli went 3-1 in their four matches, also winning against Brookfield Central and Eisenhower.

Hammond lost just three games in her four matches.

Tremper had a rough tournament, also losing 4-3 to Eisenhower, 4-3 to Brookfield Central, 7-0 to Kettle Moraine and 6-1 to Franklin.

Winners for the Trojans against the Falcons were Tegan Rowlands, who beat Ella Alcalde 4-6, 6-0, 10-3 at No. 3 singles, and Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger, who beat Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Rowlands went 3-2 at No. 3 singles, also winning against Eisenhower and Brookfield Central.