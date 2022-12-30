High school sports roundup: Indian Trail does just enough to get past Waterford

The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team had its hands full with Waterford Thursday at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The Hawks had a slim lead at halftime, then used defense late to create turnovers and hold on for a 46-44 victory over the Wolverines to win their third straight game.

Indian Trail (6-2) held a three-point lead over Waterford (5-5) at halftime, but fell behind by six points before it was able to get back on track and pick up the defensive pressure.

“We had a couple of costly turnovers and Indian Trail really capitalized on those,” Wolverines coach Nick Roeglin said. “Their studs hit some big shots and we didn’t make plays to close out the game.”

Manasseh Stackhouse, a 6-foot-8 junior center, has been an offensive force — he leads the Hawks in scoring at 24 points per game — and led Indian Trail again with 20 points. Senior guards Josh Robinson and Jackson Wilhelmson each scored eight points.

Waterford was led by sophomore guard Jamison Beesley with 15 points and junior guard Brogan Finnegan with 11.

BURLINGTON 52, ST. JOSEPH 42: A strong one-two punch from Peter Stapleton and Eric Kenesie wasn't enough for the Lancers Thursday at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.

Stapleton and Kenesie led the Lancers (7-2) by scoring 36 of the team's 42 points. Stapleton scored a team-high 19 points and Kenesie added 17 points.

"It was a great effort by our boys," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We had opportunities to win tonight and just came up short.

"It was a physical game that we needed, to get better and continue to improve."

JR Lukenbill, the top scorer for the Demons (8-0), was limited to five points as he found himself in early foul trouble. Karsen Skiles stepped up in his place and led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds to help keep the Demons perfect start intact while snapping a three-game St. Joseph winning streak.

"(The Lancers) are a really good opponent," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "It was a slow-paced game and they really dictated the tempo."

UNION GROVE 58, KENOSHA BRADFORD 48: The Red Devils were within one point at halftime after making a basket just before the buzzer, but the Broncos went on a 14-4 run and made their free throws in the final two minutes to win at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Andy Sauer had a strong first half for Bradford (1-10), scoring 13 of his game-high 17 points and helping it stay within 27-26 at halftime.

It was still a one-point game (33-32) with 12:35 left when Union Grove (6-2) went on a 14-4 run to stretch its lead to 47-36 with 8:06 left. The Broncos’ Jack Waters, who was named the Jockey Player of the Game, had four steals in that stretch and also scored the first and last basket of the run.

The Red Devils pulled within six points three times with under three minutes left, but the Broncos made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the final 1:38 of the game.

Sauer was the only player to score in double figures for Bradford. Leading scorer DeAndre Jennings was held to just six points, almost seven under his average.

Waters led Union Grove with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

ST. CATHERINE'S 88, REUTHER 36: The Bulldogs were no match for the Angels Thursday at Carthage College in Kenosha in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Reuther (4-6) trailed 45-15 at halftime and only Avontay Johnson scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 16 points, 12 in the second half.

St. Catherine’s (8-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, played all 16 available players and each scored at least two points.

D.J. Carr, who did not start, came off the bench and scored 14 points to lead the Angels, and starting guard Moherek scored all of his 13 points in the first half.