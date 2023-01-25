High school sports roundup: Indian Trail holds off Racine Park

The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team kept pace in the Southeast Conference Tuesday.

The Hawks expanded an 11-point halftime lead to 18 during the second half and held off a late Racine Park rally to beat the Panthers 56-46 Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Racine.

Indian Trail (12-4, 6-2 SEC) took a 25-14 lead at halftime, with Jackson Wilhelmson scoring 12 of those points, including three 3-point baskets.

After a slow first half, Manasseh Stackhouse got going and scored nine points.

Wilhelmson finished with four 3-pointers and 18 points to lead the Hawks. Stackhouse had 15 points, seven under his average.

Indian Trail had a big advantage at the free-throw line, going 14 of 25, while Park was just 4 of 8. The Hawks were 11 of 17 in the second half.

“I thought we came out strong defensively and were able to limit their second chance opportunities,” Indian Trail coach Rob Van Dyke said. “Offensively I thought we were able to get some good shots in transition as well in the half court.

“In the second half, I thought Park came out and got some shots in transition and at the rim, but our players kept their composure and were able to finish the game.”

Brayden Burgher led Park (5-11, 3-5) with 12 points, Kmareon Mayweather had 11 and Isaiah Robinson had 10.

Indian Trail is tied for second with Oak Creek (6-2) in the SEC, a game behind leader Franklin (7-1 SEC).

TREMPER 75, RACINE HORLICK 44: The Trojans were able to pay the Rebels back for a tough early-season loss with a lopsided victory Tuesday at Tremper.

Tremper (4-10, 2-6 SEC) lost 77-69 to Horlick (3-11, 2-6), on Dec. 2 at Horlick in the SEC opener for both teams, but this time was much different. Horlick struggled to score in the first half, although the Trojans didn’t take full advantage and led just 23-16 at halftime.

Tremper opened up the game in the second half as the Rebels’ shooting woes continued.

“We struggled to throw the ball in the ocean,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.

The Trojans broke the game open behind Dejuan Graise, who had 19 of his game-high 25 points after halftime. Will Starks and Dontrell Graise combined for 14 points in the second half.

Cam McIntosh led the Rebels with 12.

OAK CREEK 74, BRADFORD 50: Andy Sauer had a big game for the Red Devils with 24 points, but he was alone in double figures as the Knights won a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

Bradford (2-15, 1-7 SEC) trailed 45-17 at halftime to Oak Creek (8-8, 6-2), which is tied for second place in the SEC with Indian Trail behind Franklin (7-1 SEC), which beat Racine Case 58-49 Tuesday.

Carmello Brooks was next in scoring for the Red Devils with eight points.

Izaac Neal had 23 points to lead the Knights and Drew Braam added 13.

DOMINICAN 62, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 37: The Pacers gave a valiant defensive effort in their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland (6-8, 1-8 MCC) held Dominican (9-6, 6-3 MCC) to 26 points in the first half, but the Pacers were unable to get enough offensive production to pull out the win.

“My young men competed as hard as they could on the defensive end,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. “We will continue to grow and get better. I, as their coach, have to do a better job of putting them in a position to be confident scorers.”

Brayden Van De Water led the Pacers with 17 points. Kamare Evans added 13 points.

Jaiden Martin led Dominican with 22 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 74, SALAM 72: On Monday, Sam Jennings led three players scoring in double figures as the Eagles edged Salam in a nonconference game at Christian Life.

Jennings finished with 28 points, Nolan Carroll had 16 points and Camren Simpson added 13 points for Christian Life (6-5).

Eagles coach Duke Montgomery also praised the play of freshman Matthew Reyes, who had four points and “gave the Eagles a strong presence at the point guard position,” Montgomery said.

Girls basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 72, RACINE PARK 51: Adrianna Gonzalez scored more than 30 points in a game for the Hawks for the sixth time this season Tuesday in a Southeast Conference victory over the Panthers at Indian Trail.

Gonzalez made five 3-point baskets and scored 18 points in the paint, finishing with 39 points to lead the Indian Trail (8-8, 3-5 SEC).

Gonzalez also finished with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Lauren Andrews added 10 points and 12 rebounds and Gianna Greno had nine points and eight rebounds. Gianni Harris finished with four points and 10 rebounds.

Grace Betker scored 18 points to lead Park (4-12, 2-6 SEC), which trailed 41-23 at the half.

Gonzalez has two of those high-scoring games against Racine teams. Her other one was a career-high 42-point performance in an 82-40 win over Racine Horlick on Jan. 3.

TREMPER 83, RACINE HORLICK 33: Emily Giese had a big game to lead the Trojans Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Racine.

Giese scored a season-high 27 points, scoring all but eight in the first half. With Giese’s strong offensive presence, Tremper (12-6, 5-3 SEC) built up a 44-12 halftime lead over Horlick (1-17, 0-8 SEC).

The Rebels couldn’t get much going on of offense in the second half either, while the Trojans saw double-figure performances from three players.

“We got a huge game from Emily Giese offensively and defensively,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “The team played really well together. They moved the ball on offense and played team defense.”

Sophomore guard Josie Tenuta made a team-high four 3-point baskets and had a big second half, scoring 10 of her 16 total points. Aliana Brown added 12 points and went 6 of 9 at the free-throw line.

“Josie Tenuta shot the ball well for us after she got rolling and Aliana Brown was the general tonight, making sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to do,” Collins said. We got contributions from everyone on the team.”

Leading the way for Horlick was Ameri Lawson with 11 points.

DOMINICAN 72, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 22: The Knights held the Pacers to just seven points in the second half in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (14-2, 9-1 MCC), which dropped from first to third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll after losing to Racine Prairie last Thursday, dominated Shoreland (5-12, 2-8) in the second half, outscoring the Pacers 33-7.

No Shoreland player scored more than five points, with Anna Koestler, Grace Olson and Julia Heathcock each scoring five. Amanda Heusterberg, who averages more than 18 points, was held to just three points.

Keona McGee had 24 points to lead the Knights.

ST. JOSEPH 78, MILWAUKEE CARMEN NORTHWEST 22: The Lancers had no trouble defeating the Eagles Tuesday in a nonconference game at St. Joseph.

“Going into tonight’s game, our focus was on converting more on our high percentage shots and winning the rebounding battle,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Our ladies started off aggressively on the defensive end, which helped us build momentum from the start of the game.”

The Lancers (8-8) used that momentum on both sides of the ball to build up a 38-11 halftime lead over Carmen Northwest (1-12) and maintained the same level of play throughout the game.

Freshman guard Kamryn Lecce recorded her first triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Freshman forward Frankie McLain scored a career-high 28 points and senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo chipped in 10 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 50, SALAM 30: On Monday, Lilly Lackenbach scored 20 points and Audrey Heiring added seven points to lead the Hawks (4-9) over Salam (10-4) in a nonconference game at Christian Life.

Boys swimming

BADGER CO-OP: Badger Co-op, which includes Wilmot swimmers, won both of its dual meets at a Southern Lakes Conference triple dual meet Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Badger Co-op won seven of the 11 events in the meet as the Badgers defeated Prairie/St. Catherine’s 118-50 and defeated Elkhorn 121-49.

Seniors Kal Kramp and Evan Langelund each won two individual events. Kramp took first in the 200 meter individual medley and the 100 freestyle, and Langelund won the 50 freestyle and 400 freestyle. The duo were also part of both of Badger’s winning relays along with freshman Hunter McKittrick and sophomore Noah Langelund. The group took first in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Noah Langelund also earned a second place finish in the 100 Breast, and McKittrick took second in the 100 backstroke. Badger had second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relays as well. The 200 medley relay featured Marcus Salter, Travis Warren, Cole Mackay and Dawson Schultz.

The 200 freestyle relay featured Salter, Schultz, Mackay and Costa Scocos.

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 119, INDIAN TRAIL 45: The Hawks won two events Tuesday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

CJ Gilbert had each of Indian Trail’s wins, finishing first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.12). Jon Zettle finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:14.51).

Hockey

THUNDER 4, BEAVER DAM 3, OT: The Thunder got a goal by Lucas Eltoft just 28 seconds into overtime to win a nonconference game Tuesday at the Beaver Dam Ice Arena.

Kenosha (13-4), which has won six straight games, led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Liam Von Ellm-McKenna (Indian Trail) and Dylan Kozak (Central), both assisted by Ryan Hodgeman (Wilmot).

Von Ellm-McKenna gave the Thunder a 3-1 lead with a goal 41 seconds into the second period, assisted by Jake Schulte (Tremper), but Beaver Dam (11-5-1) tied the game at 3-3, the third goal coming shorthanded.

After a scoreless third period led to overtime, Eltoft (Lakeview) scored a quick power-play goal, assisted by Von Ellm-McKenna.

Kenosha, which was missing three players because of illness, got a good performance in goal by Zach Mitchell (Indian Trail), who made 25 saves.

Thunder coach Joe Trifone said freshmen Luke Gibbs (Central) and Easton Trifone (Indian Trail) were solid contributors to the win.