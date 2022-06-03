High school sports roundup: Indian Trail softball comes up just short in 15-inning marathon

The Indian Trail and Oak Creek high school girls softball teams played an epic game Thursday, with the winner earning a trip to next week’s WIAA State Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Hawks were denied their first trip to state.

The Knights and Hawks needed 15 innings to determine the outcome, and Oak Creek scratched out a run in the bottom of the 15th inning for a walkoff 7-6 victory in a Division 1 sectional championship game at Bullen Middle School.

Sierra Kilbourn drove in Emma Schmidt to send the Knights (21-3) to their 10th state tournament.

Oak Creek, designated as the home team, took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a grand slam by Madison Noll, but the Hawks (20-4), who scored single runs in the first three innings, scratched back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to send the game to extra innings.

In the sixth, Alona Boydston singled, reached second on a passed ball and Morgan Calhoun singled up the middle to get Indian Trail within 5-4.

In the seventh, Morgan Fuhrer doubled with two outs and with two strikes, Grace Peltier singled to tie the game at 5-5.

The game then became a pitcher’s duel between Fuhrer and Oak Creek’s Riley Grudzielanek as the teams failed to score from the eighth through 13th innings. The Hawks extended the game with two outs in the bottom of the 12th on a strong relay throw that cut down the Knights’ potential winning run at the plate.

In the 14th, Fuhrer doubled again, Emma Giese and Boydston were intentionally walked sandwiched around a sacrifice by Peltier and Calhoun came through again with a single to score Fuhrer to put Indian Trail in front 6-5.

The Knights weren’t quite done, though, as Brianna Rickert hit a two-out, two-strike solo home run to tie the game again at 6-6.

Then came Oak Creek’s winning moment Schmidt singled, Natalie Fields sacrificed her to second and Kilbourn followed with her hit.

Fuhrer pitched in all 15 innings, allowing 18 hits and striking out four.

Offensively, Boydston went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two intentional walks for the Hawks. Giese went 3 for 6 with a double, RBI and intentional walk; Calhoun went 3 for 7 with two RBIs; Fuhrer hit two doubles and scored two runs; and Taylor Jacobson went 3 for 6 with a walk.

“It was obviously disappointing, but I’m very proud of the girls for battling the entire time,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “They never quit and figured out how to scratch some runs out against one of the best pitchers in the state.

“Morgan battled and matched (Grudzielanek) pitch for pitch. We played great defense behind her with Kaia (Mismash) in center. Our entire outfield and our entire senior infield were amazing, with no errors in 15 innings.

“This group has accomplished so much the past two years and I am just very proud and honored to have been given a chance to work with them since middle school and even earlier.”

For the Knights, Grudzielanek pitched all 15 innings, facing 65 batters, throwing 185 pitches, allowing 16 hits and striking out 14.

Baseball

CENTRAL 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4: Behind a triumphant return to the lineup by second baseman Keegan Kearby, the second-seeded Falcons survived a scare from the Badgers to win a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Central (19-4), which finished the regular season ranked 10th in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 poll, fell behind 4-1 after two innings to 10th-seeded Badger (10-16). Crete Slattery hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning to help the Badgers get their runs.

Fortunately, Kearby was back in the lineup after missing a month with an injury and helped get Central back on track.

The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to get within 4-3, then scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Kearby kept it right there, pitching one-hit ball over the final three innings, walking none and striking out five, to get the victory in relief of Adam Switalski (two hits, three walks, eight strikeouts). Kearby threw 38 pitches, 27 for strikes.

Kearby also led the offense, hitting a solo home run and a double and scoring two runs. Catcher Mason Mitacek went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Switalski walked once and drove in a run without a hit.

“We really missed having Keegan in the lineup for us,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “Having him out on the field gave our guys a boost. I can’t say enough about Keegan as a kid and the leadership that he brings to our team.

“He’s been itching to get back out on the field for a while and he delivered big time for us tonight at the plate and on the mound.”

UNION GROVE 7, TREMPER 6: The Trojans were unable to score the tying run late in their season-ending loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Andy Smith Field.

Union Grove took an early 2-0 lead, but Tremper (20-7) responded with a three-run second inning to take the lead. The lead was short-lived, as the Broncos plated four runs in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Tremper cut into the 6-3 deficit with an RBI single by Simon Koziol. After Union Grove (20-5) added another run in the fourth, the Trojans fought back with an RBI single by Jalani Hudnall followed by an RBI double by Cal Adamczyk.

Tremper had runners in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings, but a total of three runners were stranded. The Trojans left 10 runners on base.

“This was a great game with a lot of momentum swings,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “I’m so proud of our kids for the way they competed on every pitch.”

Ivan Jake and Wyatt Modory each went 2 for 4 to lead Tremper. Hudnall pitched the final five innings of the game and held the Broncos scoreless for the final three innings.

“Our team grew a lot this season and I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” Matera said.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Lady Pacers opened postseason play in impressive fashion Thursday night, scoring nine goals in the first half and winning a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Somers.

The match against the Eagles (2-11-2) ended after 42 minutes on the mercy rule when Julia Heathcock scored her fourth goal of the match and the 10th of the match for Shoreland (12-9-0).

Heathcock also scored goals in the fourth, 11th and 16th minutes. Kaylee Carter added three goals, including back-to-back goals in the 37th and 39th minutes, for the Lady Pacers. Alianna Herrera, Shay Lange and Jacquie Rouse also scored.

Sophomore Belle Zarling set a single-match school record with four assists and Maren Fitzpatrick added two assists. Goalkeeper Ella Malliet

Shoreland Lutheran will host Catholic Central (7-5-1) in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pacers have not won a regional title since 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0