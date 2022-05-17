High school sports roundup: Indian Trail softball keeps rolling with win against Central

The Indian Trail High School softball team have been electric this season.

The Hawks, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, bounced back from their second loss of the season to win three straight games.

That form continued with a nonconference game against Central on Monday. Indian Trail collected 11 hits and won 6-1 behind another gem in the circle from Morgan Fuhrer.

The senior pitcher allowed only three hits in seven innings and struck out three without issuing a walk.

The Hawks (16-2) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. The Falcons (9-9) responded in the top of the third inning to make it a 1-1 game. But the Hawks added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to give Fuhrer all the run support she would need.

"We just aren't hitting right now," Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. "I think we're pressing too much. We have very good hitters but it's hard to do when you're tense. We just need to settle in and we'll be fine."

The Falcons were led at the plate by Delaney Koltanowski went 2 for 2 with a run scored and Lila McNeill going 1 for 3 with one RBI. McNeill started in the circle and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five.

Morgan Calhoun led the Hawks with a 3 for 4 effort at the plate with a double, two RBIs, one stolen base and a run scored. Zoe Connell went 2 for 4 with a triple, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored.

"This was a nice win for us tonight," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "I'm very happy with our approach against one of the great programs. Central is young and will be dangerous in the playoffs. I’m just happy with the win."

SAINT JOSEPH 1-11, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5-0: The Lancers split a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader on Monday's Senior Night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.

The Lady Toppers (10-6, 8-5 MCC) won the first game of the doubleheader 5-1 in extra innings.

Cami Nyara pitched all eight innings for the Lancers (12-7, 10-3 MCC) and allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. Nyara would lose out in the pitching duel against Autumn Weis of the Lady Toppers after allowing four runs in the eighth inning. Weis allowed two hits, three walks, an unearned run while striking out 14 in eight innings.

The Lancers' bats came to life in the second game of the doubleheader — winning 11-0 with 10 hits in five innings.

Payton Hasselbrink pitched all five innings allowing only three hits and one walk while striking our four. She followed by leading the Lancers at the plate with a 2 for 4 performance with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Nyara went 2 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lauren Santarelli went 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.

RACINE CASE 7, TREMPER 6: The Trojans lost out late in a Southeast Conference game at Racine on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6, 3-5 SEC) led 1-0 after the first inning. But the Trojans (11-10, 4-6 SEC) pushed back by scoring six runs from the second to the sixth inning.

The Eagles added one run in the bottom of the sixth but trailed 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. They rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Payton Eschbach pitched six and one-third innings in the circle for Tremper and allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Eschbach also went 1 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

Aubrey Juga led the Trojans at the plate going 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored. Mya West went 2 for 3 with a stolen base.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST 8, BRADFORD 3: The Red Devils were bitten in the late stages of a nonconference game at Sun Prairie on Monday.

The Cardinals (22-1), ranked second in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, led 2-0 after two innings.

Yet, the Red Devils (14-7) stayed in striking distance throughout the game. They scored in the top of the third to make it a 2-1 game. A four run fifth inning for the Cardinals would prove decisive but —even still— the Red Devils followed with a two run top of the sixth inning.

The Red Devils committed four errors in the game. Starting pitcher Brooklynn Danielson allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings.

"We gave a very good team too many free bases with loose balls and sloppy defense," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

Bradford were led at the plate by Livie Lehmann going 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Girls soccer

BRADFORD 7, RACINE PARK 0: Haley Christianson scored four goals to lead the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha on Monday.

“Haley was flying all over the field tonight and really scored two awesome header goals,” Bradford coach David Naylor said.

Christianson scored the first of her goals in the 17th minute with an assist from freshman Ella Bradley and the duo scored again in the 38th minute.

The junior forward Christianson didn’t score again in the first half, but added another goal in the 48th minute of the second half assisted once more by Bradley and then scored her final goal in the 59th minute assisted by Kate Brown.

Ella Bradley, who assisted on three of Christianson’s goals, finished the game with four assists.

“Ella plays beyond her years,” Naylor said. “As a freshman, she really sees the field very well. She crosses as well as anyone we have had in the last 10 years.”

Kate Brown scored the Red Devils’ first goal of the match in the 13th minute on a long pass from Vaneza Aguilar from 25 yards out, and Te’Lisha Brown scored her first varsity goal unassisted in the 35th minute.

Brown added her second goal of the night in the 43rd minute with an assist coming from Bradley to further extend the Red Devils’ lead over the Panthers.

“It was a really good team performance tonight and just a good overall win,” Naylor said. “We possessed the ball for the majority of the game and outshot Park 34-3. We had lots of good play tonight. Our defense shut them out and only allowed a handful of chances.”

With the win, Bradford added some reinforcement to its first place position in the Southeast Conference and will have a chance to win the conference title outright in May 24th’s match against Racine Horlick.

“This amazing group of seniors have been to two sectional finals and the state tournament but haven’t won conference yet,” Naylor said. “I am proud of them and how close we are to getting their names up on our conference championship banner.”

ST. JOSEPH 3, PRAIRIE 2: The Lancers capitalized off of mistakes to remain undefeated in the Metro Classic Conference at Carthage College on Monday.

St. Joseph (10-1, 6-0 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, were held scoreless through the opening half and trailed Prairie (6-4-2, 5-1 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4, by a 1-0 deficit.

After the Hawks scored to make it a 2-0 game in the 43rd minute the Lancers scored from a corner kick one minute later to make it a 2-1 game. The Lancers were awarded and scored a penalty kick in the 49th minute and then added a third unanswered goal in the second half to take the win.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 13, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: Julia Heathcock scored a hat trick as the Lady Pacers won a Metro Classic Conference game on Monday at Somers.

The Lady Pacers (9-7, 4-2 MCC) scored nine goals in the first half alone. They finished the game with 30 shots and 23 shots on goal.

Behind Heathcock's hat trick the trio of Belle Zarling, Kaylee Carter and Shay Lange each scored a pair of goals. Additional goals scored against the Spartans (1-12, 0-6 MCC) included: Ashley Adams, Maren Fitzpatrick and Lauren Carter.

The final goal of the contest was an own goal. Ella Malliet made two saves on three shots in net for Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: AJ Hamelin and Alex Martin led the Indian Trail boys golf team to a fourth place finish at Tuckaway Country Club's front-nine in a Southeast Conference mini-meet on Monday.

The sophomore Hamelin got the better of his senior teammate at the meet. Hamelin shot for a birdie on the sixth green and ended with four pars for a 39. Martin, the Hawks' No. 1, shot for four pars and finished with a 41.

The opening two holes for Tremper's Blake Callahan were eventful. After opening with a double bogey the junior recorded an eagle on the second green. Callahan finished with a team-best 42.

Bradford endured a difficult outing at the mini-meet but were backed b y their No. 5 golfer Vito Cucunato. The sophomore led the team with a 55.

Franklin won the team event with a 154 ahead of Oak Creek (162). Indian Trail finished fourth (182), Tremper fifth (192) and Bradford seventh (227).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Noah Fendel led the Shoreland Lutheran to a fifth place finish on Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville in a Metro Classic Conference mini-meet.

Fendel, the Pacers No. 2 golfer, shot a 54 to finish in a tie for 19th with St. Joseph's Matthew Keeter and Burlington Catholic Central's Calvin Topt.

Thomas Dippel led St. Joseph with a 47 at the mini-meet. Lancers' No. 1 finished with a share of eighth place with Whitefish Bay Dominican's Donovan Harwood. St. Joseph did not field a complete team to factor into the team event.

The Prairie School won the team event with a 176 ahead of Whitefish Bay Dominican in second (181). Shoreland Lutheran finished fifth (247).

