The Wilmot High School softball team had a big start Friday.

Indian Trail had an even bigger finish.

The Hawks trailed 17-8 going into the bottom of the seventh, but scored nine runs to tie the game, then scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth for an 18-17 victory over the Panthers in a wild nonconference game on Bosman Fields at Indian Trail.

Wilmot (3-5) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and led 11-4 after three innings. The Hawks (4-2) chipped away and got within 11-7 after five innings.

The Panthers added three runs in both the sixth and the seventh — Indian Trail got one in the sixth — to take their 17-8 lead.

The Hawks’ bats came to life in the bottom of the seventh, with 14 batters coming to the plate. Addison Johnson had two key hits in the inning — she had a double and a single, driving in Payton Torres each time. The single was big as it drove in Torres with the tying run.

After Lily Dorado held Wilmot scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, Alona Boydston finished off an impressive day by leading off the inning with her third double of the day, then coming home on an error. Dorado laid down a sacrifice bunt, but the Panthers’ third baseman threw the ball over the first baseman’s head and Boydston came home with the winning run.

“I have never been in as a wild a comeback as that game,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “We just kept telling the girls to win each at bat and don’t look at the score. We try to keep them focused with that philosophy whether we are winning or losing.”

Boydston went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Addison Hamilton went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Johnson went 2 for 6 with two RBIs, Madi Mismash went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and Torres scored four runs for the Hawks.

For Wilmot, Katie Beagle went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Kylie Lynn and Allie Rimer each had two RBIs, Kianna Weiss went 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI; and Kelsey Smyk went 3 for 6 with a double and an RBI.

Each team had 20 hits.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, ELKHORN 0: The Red Devils got a stellar pitching performance from Aubrey Strelow in their nonconference victory Friday over the previously unbeaten Elks at Elkhorn.

Strelow went the distance, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out 14.

Bradford/Reuther (5-2) scored the only run Strelow needed in the top of the fourth inning when Celia May singled, was advanced to second base and stole both third base and home. In the fifth, Angela Parker and Kayla Wiseman hit RBI singles.

Parker led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Brooklynn Danielson went 2 for 3 and Wiseman went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The Red Devils went 3-0 during the week, all close games. They beat Indian Trail 3-2 Tuesday and Burlington 5-3 Wednesday.

“This was a great way to top off a solid week of three wins by beating an outstanding team like Elkhorn,” Bradford/Reuther coach John Ruffolo said.

Baseball

TREMPER 18, INDIAN TRAIL 4 (6 INNINGS): The Trojans emphatically won the deciding game of their three-game Southeast Conference series this week against the Hawks Friday at Indian Trail.

Tremper (6-2, 5-1 SEC), which remained a game behind conference leader Franklin (6-0), scored five runs in its first at-bat, but Indian Trail (4-3, 4-2) came back with three runs in the bottom of the first to keep the game close.

The Trojans led 7-4 after three innings, then, after a scoreless fourth, Tremper scored six runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.

Tanner White led Tremper at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rory Dutton went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Vance Gerou went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Cal Adamczyk had two RBIs without a hit.

“Tanner hit the ball really well,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “He has put a lot of work into his game and it’s so awesome to see him get results.”

Pitchers Cam Prickett and Ethan Bauerschmidt combined for seven strikeouts and three walks. Bauerschmidt didn’t allow a run in his three innings of work.

“Cam and Ethan pitched really well, battled hitters and mixed pitches around the zone,” Matera said.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 10, RACINE CASE 0: Junior pitcher Colin Freitag pitched a gem for the Red Devils, allowing just one hit to the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Bradford.

Freitag pitched six innings and threw just 59 pitches for Bradford/Reuther (4-1 overall and SEC), 44 of them for strikes. He had four strikeouts and walked just one. The only hit he allowed to Case (2-7, 0-6 SEC) was to leadoff hitter Ryan Passehl.

The Red Devils scored three runs in the first inning and led 5-0 after three. After a scoreless fourth, they added four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth that ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Max Strash (two RBIs), Alex Boyle (double) and Daniel Kleutsch each had two hits and Santino Pignotti-Wojtak (two RBIs) hit a home run for Bradford/Reuther.

CENTRAL 9, D.C. EVEREST 4: The Falcons fell behind early, but came back strong Friday to win their first game at the DeBoer Diamond Classic at Waupun.

After spotting D.C. Everest a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, Central (6-3) went ahead for good with a four-run fourth inning, then added two runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead 6-4 after four innings. The Falcons added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Junior catcher Mason Mitacek, the No 3 hitter in the Central lineup, had a big day, going 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Sophomore leadoff hitter Carson Seiler went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and senior No. 2 hitter Nick Argersinger went 2 for 3 with a double. All three scored two runs each.

Senior starting pitcher Seth Brankey went 5 2/3 innings with two earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Argersinger finished strong, allowing just one hit and one walk over the final 1 1/3.

ST. JOSEPH 13, MARTIN LUTHER 3 (5 INNINGS): Thursday, the Lancers scored in all five innings played in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Carthage College.

St. Joseph (3-1, 3-0 MCC) scored four runs in the first inning and went on from there, sweeping both games from the Spartans (0-3, 0-3) this week.

Every batter in the Lancers’ order had a hit or scored a run. Offensive leaders were Luke Schuler (2 for 2, three runs, two RBIs), Dominic Santarelli (1 for 1, three walks, three runs, two RBIs), Jack McTernan (1 for 2, two walks, two RBIs), Dylan Love (1 for 3, double, three RBI) and Matthew Ashmus (1 for 1, two RBIs).

Tommy Santarelli got the pitching victory, allowing three runs and four hits.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL: Christos Dovas continued to shine for the Falcons at the Hartford Invitational Friday at the Slinger and Hartford tennis courts.

Central split the day with a 5-2 win over Muskego and a 4-3 loss to Oak Creek.

Dovas, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated Muskego's Augie Dunbar 6-1, 6-3 and Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Brett Hanke defeated Muskego's Rowan Gray 6-1, 6-3 and Oak Creek's Sebastian Bernal 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Central won three of six doubles matches on the day. At No. 1 doubles, Jordan Oppenneer and Owen Sweeney battled back to defeat Muskego's Sam Witkowski and Creighton Hofmeister 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. The No. 2 doubles team of Camden Oppenneer and Michael Webers defeated Muskego's Michael Swiezynski and Owen Grady 6-2, 7-6 (7).

The No. 3 doubles team of Paxton Ferruzzi and Owen Goergen provided the lone doubles win against Oak Creek by defeating Avery Behring and Samuel Knopick 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-1.