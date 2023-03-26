The Indian Trail boys and girls track and field teams were the class of the Case Classic Saturday.

Both teams won their respective championships in the 13-team meet inside the Petretti Fieldhouse at UW-Parkside, the girls scoring 137 points to win by 38 over runner-up Waukesha West (99) and the boys (95 points) just edging runner-up Kettle Moraine (93).

The Hawks girls had five winners, including two relays.

Riya Patel led off the running portion of the meet by winning the 3,200 meters in 13:10.35 to lead a 1-2 finish (Rachel Helmke was second in 13:31.05); Gianni Harris won the 200 meters in 26.76 and Chloe Choi won the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Alissa Taylor, Mia Granucci, Harris and Te’Janyia Watkins won the 4x200 relay in 1:49.73 and Granucci, Vivian Jones, Grace Kozel and Annie Herrmann won the 4x400 relay in 4:19.75.

Others taking second for Indian Trail were Jones in the 55 hurdles (8,71), Taylor in the 400 meters (1:03.78) and Tiara Murray in the triple jump (34-4¼).

Bradford was ninth with 18 points and was led by Azuri Lawson, who was second in the 55 meters in 7.68, and helped the 4x200 relay (Syderah Farmer, Lawson, Jazai Lopez, Eliza Pfarr) take fourth place (2:02.24).

Tremper was 11th (7), led by its fifth-place 4x400 relay (Audrey Marschel, Grace McKim, Jenna Phur, Evangelia Anderson, 4:51.13), and St. Joseph was 12th (4), led by Alexa Alvarez in the 55 hurdles (seventh, 10.52).

On the boys side, Indian Trail was led by Remy Strichartz, who won the 1,600 meters by 15 seconds in 4:33.65 and also led off the 4x400 relay (Connor Gilbert, Dayton Dahlquist, Ian Hetrick) that won in 3:39.07.

The 4x200 relay of Hetrick, Logan Zdanowicz, Dahlquist and Jaden Jones was the other winner for the Hawks, finishing in 1:36.94, and Zackery Taylor took second in the 1,000 racewalk in 5:37.99.

Bradford tied Racine Park for fifth among teams with 52 points and was led by Keany Parks, who won the long jump in 24-½. Taking second for the Red Devils were Thomas Reilly in the shot put (45-3) and Owen Erickson in the 3,200 (10:36.16).

Tremper was eighth with 27 points and had a winner in Dontrell Graise, who won the high jump at 6-0. He was also second in the 200 meters in 23.98.

St. Joseph, which was 10th with 19 points, had two top-three finishers. Ryan Weiss won the 200 meters in 23.71 and Jayden Gordon was third in the 55 meters (6.80).

Softball

BURLINGTON 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: On Friday, the Pacers had six hits, three by Grace Olson, in a nonconference season-opening loss at Burlington.

Shoreland fell behind 5-0 after Burlington batted in the top of the fifth, but the Pacers scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to close the gap. Camryn Mulligan had a big hit in the inning.

The Demons scored one in the top of the sixth to regain a three-run lead, then Shoreland added a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Olson went 3 for 4, Mulligan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Amanda Heusterberg had a stolen base for the Pacers.

Junior Kendall Kafar pitched a complete game six-hitter and struck out six for Burlington, and Kayla Warner went 3 for 3.

Girls lacrosse

STORM 15, HOMESTEAD 5: Last Tuesday, Indian Trail senior Victoria Shea scored seven goals and two others had hat tricks for Kenosha in a Classic 8 Red Division victory over the Highlanders at Indian Trail.

Central senior Amelia Tennis and Central freshman Brynn Beck each scored three goals for the Storm (2-0 overall and conference).

Shea finished with nine total points (two assists) and had seven ground balls to earn Player of the Game honors.

Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera made nine saves on 14 Homestead shots.