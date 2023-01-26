High school sports roundup: Indian Trail wrestlers beat Bradford/Reuther

The Southeast Conference dual meet between the Indian Trail and Bradford/Reuther high school wrestling teams was close as it could be through 11 weight classes Wednesday, but three forfeit victories for the Hawks in the lighter weights were the difference in their 45-30 victory at Bradford.

There were only six contested matches in the dual, with Indian Trail winning five of those matches, and still the Red Devils led the meet 30-27 before the forfeits gave the Hawks the overall win.

Four of the five victories were on pins for the Hawks, beginning at 138 pounds, where Sullivan Ramos pinned Bradford/Reuther’s Rojello Garcia in 1:16.

Other pins were by Luke Hogan over Basir Davis (3:55) at 160, Kenneth Vaughn over Theodore Rouillard (1:47) at 170 and Brendan Grabot over Elio Barrera (1:06) at 220. London Kiser, at 195, won a 14-10 decision over Thomas Reilly for Indian Trail.

Thanks to four forfeits earlier in the match for the Red Devils, they actually led the dual 30-27 after Ethan McClain pinned the Hawks’ Gavin Martinez LaPorte in nine seconds at 285 pounds for Bradford/Reuther’s only contested victory.

Forfeit wins at 106, 113 and 120 sealed the dual meet for Indian Trail.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: The Pacers hosted Lake Country Lutheran and Kingdom Prep Lutheran Wednesday in a nonconference triple dual meet at Somers and split dual meets with them.

Shoreland received seven forfeits and there were three double forfeits against Kingdom Prep and the Pacers won three of the four contested matches in a 60-4 victory.

Kingdom Prep won the first match of the meet on a major decision at 160 pounds, then Joey Kayon pinned Will Bell in one minute at 170 for Shoreland’s first win. Also winning were Thomas Markham at 285 on a 46-second pin over Corde Martin and Adam Haas at 145 on a pin of Mekhi Wilks in 5:30.

Against the Lightning, who won the dual meet 47-30, Haas was the only winner of a contested match, pinning Gavin Kiley in 1:57. The Pacers’ other five wins came on forfeits.

The closest contested matches for Shoreland were by Lucas Rathje at 182, who lost a 5-4 decision to Matthew Dobson, and Nathan Rathje at 152, who lost a 4-0 decision to Dawson Zur.

Boys basketball

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 73, CHRISTIAN LIFE 63: Nolan Carroll had 21 points to lead three Eagles in double figures, but they lost a Midwest Classic Conference game to the Wildcats Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Carroll had 17 of his points in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough for Christian Life (6-6, 2-5 MCC). Samuel Jennings had 15 points and Jack Helzer added 10 for the Eagles.

University School (5-10, 3-6) also had three players score in double figures, led by Noah Baum with 27 points.

Girls basketball

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 57, CHRISTIAN LIFE 50: The Eagles lost to the Timberwolves Wednesday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Jackson.

No further information was available Wednesday night for Christian Life (4-10, 2-7 MCC) or Living Word (11-5, 6-4).