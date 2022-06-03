High school sports roundup: Indian Trail's Reigel pulls off upset at WIAA state tennis tourney

Cole Reigel may come from a basketball background, but he showed Thursday he’s pretty proficient in tennis too.

At the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison, the Indian Trail senior beat a fellow Kenosha County player in the first round of Division 1 singles, then upset the sixth seed in a three-set thriller to advance to the third round of singles.

Two county doubles teams also made past the first round Thursday. Tremper’s Ryan Whynott and Enza Price won their first match, also against a county rival, and Central’s Ben Marecek and John Kinzler needed three sets to advance.

Also in Division 1 singles, two seeded county players did not advance, one on a loss and one on an unfortunate disqualification, and a third player lost.

Reigel, the son of UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel, improved to 27-3 with a pair of victories.

Reigel was a special qualifier for state after last week's sectional and immediately showed he belonged in the field. He won 6-4, 6-1 over Central sophomore Christos Dovas (15-12) in the first round, then had to face sixth-seeded senior Marco Loro of Wauwatosa East (23-4).

It didn’t look good for Reigel to start as Loro didn’t lose a game in the first set.

In the second set, the script flipped and Reigel won to send the match to a third-set supertiebreaker, where the first player to 10 points wins.

Reigel got there first to cap a 0-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory and reach the third round against 11th seed Sam Quas of Milwaukee Lutheran/Lake Country Lutheran (19-2).

Reigel and Quas play at 10:30 a.m. Friday. If Reigel can pull off another upset, he would have a chance at a medal.

Like Reigel, Whynott, a senior and Price, a sophomore, had to play a county rival to advance. The Tremper duo (18-6) beat senior Andrew Del Real and freshman Will Murawski (12-12) of Indian Trail 6-0, 6-4 to match their level of success at last year’s state tournament.

Whynott and Price have a tough task Friday, playing fifth-seeded senior twins Andrew and Ryan LaBelle of Mukwonago (26-3), who had a bye in the first round Thursday.

Marecek, a senior and Kinzler, a junior, needed three sets to get past Aidan Burich and Mason Olson of Green Bay Notre Dame (11-7). The duos split the first two sets before the Falcons (16-8) won the supertiebreaker 10-7.

Up next for Marecek and Kinzler Friday is the Franklin’s Noah Bartoshevich and Isaac Verges (19-6), who upset 16th-seeded Sanjay Mathur and Sam Weinbach of Madison Memorial 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 Thursday.

There was no good news for senior Max Botey of Tremper (23-6) and sophomore Kristian Blagoev of Indian Trail (18-2).

Botey, who earned the 16th seed, was upset 6-2, 6-1 by Madison West freshman Everett Reid (23-8) in the first round.

Blagoev, who was seeded eighth last week, didn’t even make it to the tournament as he was disqualified early in the week. He apparently played in a USTA Tournament last weekend that is not permissible under WIAA rules.

Softball

OAK CREEK 7, INDIAN TRAIL 6, 15 INNINGS: The Knights and Hawks needed 15 innings to determine which team was heading to next week’s WIAA State Tournament and unfortunately, Indian Trail was denied its first trip to state.

Sierra Kilbourn drove in Emma Schmidt to give Oak Creek (21-3) a walkoff victory in the bottom of the 15th inning in a Division 1 sectional final Thursday at Bullen Middle School.

Alona Boydston went 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and two intentional walks for the Hawks (20-4), who finished the regular season ranked seventh in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Emma Giese went 3 for 6 with a double, RBI and intentional walk; Morgan Calhoun went 3 for 7 with two RBIs and Taylor Jacobson went 3 for 6 with a walk for Indian Trail. Pitcher Morgan Fuhrer pitched 14⅓ innings and also hit two doubles.

For the Knights, who will make their 10th state appearance, All-State pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitched all 15 innings, facing 65 batters, throwing 185 pitches and striking out 14.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Baseball

CENTRAL 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4: Behind a triumphant return to the lineup by second baseman Keegan Kearby, the second-seeded Falcons survived a scare from the Badgers to win a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Central (19-4), which finished the regular season ranked 10th in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 poll, fell behind 4-1 after two innings to 10th-seeded Badger (10-16). Crete Slattery hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning to help the Badgers get their runs.

Fortunately, Kearby was back in the lineup after missing a month with an injury and helped get Central back on track.

The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to get within 4-3, then scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Kearby kept it right there, pitching one-hit ball over the final three innings, walking none and striking out five, to get the victory in relief of Adam Switalski (two hits, three walks, eight strikeouts). Kearby threw 38 pitches, 27 for strikes.

Kearby also led the offense, hitting a solo home run and a double and scoring two runs. Catcher Mason Mitacek went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Switalski walked once and drove in a run without a hit.

“We really missed having Keegan in the lineup for us,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “Having him out on the field gave our guys a boost. I can’t say enough about Keegan as a kid and the leadership that he brings to our team.

“He’s been itching to get back out on the field for a while and he delivered big time for us tonight at the plate and on the mound.”

UNION GROVE 7, TREMPER 6: The Trojans were unable to score the tying run late in their season-ending loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Andy Smith Field.

Union Grove took an early 2-0 lead, but Tremper (20-7) responded with a three-run second inning to take the lead. The lead was short-lived, as the Broncos plated four runs in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Tremper cut into the 6-3 deficit with an RBI single by Simon Koziol. After Union Grove (20-5) added another run in the fourth, the Trojans fought back with an RBI single by Jalani Hudnall followed by an RBI double by Cal Adamczyk.

Tremper had runners in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings, but a total of three runners were stranded. The Trojans left 10 runners on base.

“This was a great game with a lot of momentum swings,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “I’m so proud of our kids for the way they competed on every pitch.”

Ivan Jake and Wyatt Modory each went 2 for 4 to lead Tremper. Hudnall pitched the final five innings of the game and held the Broncos scoreless for the final three innings.

“Our team grew a lot this season and I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” Matera said.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Lady Pacers opened postseason play in impressive fashion Thursday night, scoring nine goals in the first half and winning a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Somers.

The match against the Eagles (2-11-2) ended after 42 minutes on the mercy rule when Julia Heathcock scored her fourth goal of the match and the 10th of the match for Shoreland (12-9-0).

Heathcock also scored goals in the fourth, 11th and 16th minutes. Kaylee Carter added three goals, including back-to-back goals in the 37th and 39th minutes, for the Lady Pacers. Alianna Herrera, Shay Lange and Jacquie Rouse also scored.

Sophomore Belle Zarling set a single-match school record with four assists and Maren Fitzpatrick added two assists. Goalkeeper Ella Malliet

Shoreland Lutheran will host Catholic Central (7-5-1) in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pacers have not won a regional title since 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0