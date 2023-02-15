Performances don’t get much more dominant than the one with which the Kenosha Thunder high school boys hockey team opened the playoffs Tuesday night at the Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex.

The Thunder scored 1:24 into the game and had six goals in the first period, eight in the second period and four in the third period to defeat Milton 18-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal playoff game.

The Thunder outshot the Redhawks 64-5.

“We had a complete win and were able to work on some details,” Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. “We have the start of a new season and we said we are 0-0 tonight with four games to win to get to the tournament.”

Wilmot junior Davis Schlagenhaft had a team-high four goals to lead Kenosha. Central junior Dylan Kozak had three goals and three assists, Easton Trifone added three goals and Lakeview senior Henry Pratt had one goal and three assists.

Tyler Magnan, Liam von Elm McKenna, Jake Schulte, Devlin Al Sagar and Ryan Hodgeman also finished with three points via goals or assists Tuesday.

Goalies Zach Mitchell and Dylan Masanova combined for the shutout.

The fourth-seeded Thunder will host fifth-seeded Arrowhead Thursday or Friday night in the regional final at Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex.

Girls basketball

CENTRAL 43, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41: The Falcons rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit behind solid defense to pull off a mild Southern Lakes Conference upset Tuesday at Delavan.

Central (8-15, 6-7 SLC) scored just 15 points in the first half and trailed 24-15, but came out in the second half and gradually caught up and pulled out the win.

“We were struggling to produce offensively in the first half and we were down,” Falcons coach Sarah Vozel said. “We came out and cut the lead and continued to battle back and forth until the end.”

The biggest key to the second half, Vozel said, was containing Comets’ standout Rylee Crull. She had eight points in the first half, but just one free throw in the second half.

“That was a big goal for us,” Vozel said.

Reese Rynberg led Central with 16 points, Taya Witt added eight points and three others had six points each.

Addison Stallings led Delavan-Darien (13-9. 7-6) with 16 points.

WILMOT 54, ELKHORN 48: The Panthers used a balanced scoring effort to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Wilmot.

McKenna Johnson scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half to lead Wilmot (7-16, 4-9 SLC) past Elkhorn. Cardin Johnson added 11 points, Ali Beagle scored nine points and Megan Sala finished with eight points for the Panthers.

Wilmot has won three of its last five games.

Kyrin Lile and Mikayla Champeny each scored 14 points to lead the Elks (15-9, 7-7 SLC).

RACINE LUTHERAN 52, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51: The Pacers led most of the second half, but the Crusaders made two late free throws and held on for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (5-18, 2-13 MCC), which lost to Racine Lutheran 53-24 in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 13 at Racine, trailed by one point at halftime, but went on a run and led by as many as six points throughout most of the second half.

The Crusaders chipped away at their deficit and were within one point at 51-50 in the final minute when Racine Lutheran’s Julia Kellner was fouled on a shot inside.

Kellner made both free throws, separated by a Crusaders’ time out, to take their first lead since early in the half.

Shoreland had two chances late, getting stopped on its first try, but getting the ball back when Racine Lutheran knocked the ball out of bounds with three seconds left.

Grace Olson took a 3-point shot for the Pacers, but it was contested and off the mark.

Anna Koestler led Shoreland with 17 points, with Amanda Heusterberg scoring 14 and Olson 12. Koestler (nine), Heusterberg (nine) and Olson (seven) combined for all of the Pacers’ 25 second-half points.

Sarah Strande had 19 points and Kellner had 17 to lead the Crusaders (13-10, 10-5).

SAINT THOMAS MORE 68, ST. JOSEPH 59: Freshman Frankie McLain had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, but the Lancers weren’t able to rally from a double-digit deficit and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph (10-13, 5-10 MCC), playing in its second-to-last game of the season, started slow and fell behind 35-24 at halftime. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, the Lancers pulled within six points in the final two minutes, but the Cavaliers (13-10, 7-8) held on with key baskets and free throws.

“We started off slow and credit to Thomas More as they got off to hot start,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “Our ladies settled in and we cut the lead down, but Thomas More made their shots when they needed to.”

McLean added four assists and three steals for the Lancers. Ava Rizzitano had 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, Na’Zyia Bobo had nine points and Kamryn Lecce had five points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Boys basketball

SAINT THOMAS MORE 80, ST. JOSEPH 63: Eric Kenesie scored 24 points for the Lancers and they gave the Cavaliers a battle, but fell short Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.

St. Joseph (12-9, 6-8) had its chances to keep up with Thomas More (18-3, 12-2), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, but just came up a bit short.

“We had opportunities to get back in the game, but couldn’t put together enough stops on the defensive end,” Lancers coach Jose Garcia said. “It’s a learning process when you play a talented team like this.”

After Kenesie, who also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals, Tommy Santarelli had 12 points and Peter Stapleton and Seth Boyle each had nine points.

Multiple NCAA Division I recruit Amari McCottry led Thomas More with 32 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: The Pacers struggled on offense in their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Racine.

Shoreland (8-13, 1-13 MCC) trailed the Crusaders 26-13 at halftime.

Brayden Van de Water led the Pacers with 16 points and four rebounds. Owen Hahm added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Soren Smith finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Justin Jones scored 21 points to lead Racine Lutheran (8-14, 5-9 MCC).

WATERFORD 63, WILMOT 42: The Panthers had a rough time scoring the second time around against the Wolverines Tuesday, losing a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

In the teams’ first meeting, on Jan. 13, Wilmot (8-14, 2-10 SLC) trailed 37-19 at halftime, then went on a scoring tear with 52 second-half points to send the game to overtime.

Waterford (10-12. 6-6) held on to win 80-78, but there was no drama Tuesday as the Wolverines led 35-22 at halftime and the Panthers scored just 20 points in the second half.

Cooper Zimmerman, who scored 24 points in the first meeting, led Wilmot with 15 points, nine of them in the second half. Christian Irslinger added 11, but no other Panthers scored in double figures.

Owen Martinson led Waterford with 16 points, 12 in the first half. Adam Chart and Brogan Finnegan each added 13 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 73, SAINT FRANCIS 54: The Eagles swept the season series with the Mariners, winning a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday at Christian Life.

In the teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 2, Christian Life (10-10, 4-8 MCC) won 83-78 in overtime over St. Francis (6-14, 3-9) behind 36 points by Sam Jennings.

Wrestling

WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL: Wilmot won just five matches against Mukwonago and lost 51-18 in a semifinal dual meet Tuesday in a WIAA team sectional at Elkhorn.

The Indians set the tone for the match by winning the first three matches on pins.

The Panthers, who finished second to Burlington at the Wilmot Regional last weekend, then won five of the next seven matches, but just one them on a pin at 152 pounds by Joel Sullivan, who beat Seth Krause of Mukwonago in 2:20.

Winning decisions were Gianni Rebellato at 120 (13-7 over Brian Whipple), Zach Rohloff at 126 (8-3 over Alex Needham), Logan Defilippo at 138 (3-1 over Blake Roberts) and Josh Brendal at 160 (10-4 over Wyatt Newman).

The Indians won the final four matches, three on pins. All but one of Mukwonago’s wins was by pin, the fastest in 44 seconds.

In the other semifinal, Milton edged Burlington 38-36 and in the final, Mukwonago earned a trip to the WIAA State Team Tournament with a 43-31 victory over Milton.

This was the first year the top two teams from each regional competed in team sectionals.