High school sports roundup: McClain, Ramos dominant for Bradford wrestling team

The Bradford High School wrestling team had two weight-class champions and three other wrestlers finished in the top five Saturday at the Whitewater Invitational.

Ethan McClain (9-1) was the top performer in the meet, pinning all five of his opponents in just 3:23 at 285 pounds. His first four pins were in 43, 24, 20 and 41 seconds, then, in the first-place match, McClain pinned Owen Kooima of Waupun in 1:15.

Corbin Ramos (9-0) also dominated the field at 152 pounds, winning all five of his matches on pins in the third fastest overall time in the meet (8:54).

He had his two fastest pins in his first two matches, 43 and 46 seconds, then won his quarterfinal in 1:49 and his semifinal in 2:06.

In the first-place match, Ramos pinned Kade Boyd of Burlington in 3:30.

Emilio Jaimes (132) and Rojello Garcia (145) finished fourth and Ethan Veinot (126) was fifth for the Red Devils, who were seventh with 115 points.

Shoreland Lutheran also competed in the meet, finishing 19th with 73 points. Adam Haas (8-3) had the best finish for the Pacers, taking third at 145. He won his first three matches on pins, then was pinned his fourth match. He beat Bradford’s Garcia 4-0 in the third-place match.

Burlington won the team title with 293.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Riverdale (226) and third-place Beloit Turner (212).

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks had one champion and one runner-up on the way to an eighth-place finish in the Bob Downing Scramble at Sun Prairie East.

London Kiser (9-1) won the title at 195 pounds, surviving a pair of close matches in the semifinals and the championship match.

After pinning his first two opponents, he won a 15-5 major decision in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal against Owen Sjoberg of Watertown, Kiser won a 5-3 decision.

In the title match, he had another two-point victory, earning a 6-4 decision over Cameron Wolf of team champion Fennimore.

Sullivan Ramos (8-2), at 138, finished second, winning his first three matches on a pin, major decision and decision, then lost to Ian Crapp of Fennimore on an 8-0 major decision.

Fennimore totaled 656 points, with Lodi second (584) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (503).

CHRISTIAN LIFE: Drew Dolphin remained unbeaten and won the 113-pound weight class Saturday at the Warrior Invitational at Waunakee.

Dolphin (14-0) had five pins and had the second-fastest time in the meet for five pins. He won his first four matches in 1:31, 2:16, 1:59 and 1:10, then won the championship match with a pin of Mason Spear of Waunakee in 1:24.

Jordan Luhr (152), in his first meet of the year, and Sam Wilson (195) finished second. Luhr had two pins and Wilson had three, but each lost on a pin in their respective finals.

The Eagles finished seventh in the 18-team meet with 170 points. Waunakee won with 372.

Boys swimming

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Bradford, which finished in fourth place, had the best performance among Kenosha teams competing in the Southeast Conference Relays Saturday at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

Bradford scored 88 points, Indian Trail was fifth with 74 points and Tremper was sixth with 48 points.

Leading the way for the Red Devils was the third-place 850-yard freestyle relay of seniors Alex Lopez, Eli Fredrickson and Andrew Klug, and freshman Caleb Bergman, which finished the race in 9:41.95.

Bradford had a second third-place finisher in the 200 backstroke relay with Jacob Ortiz, Louis Rey, Hugo Quero Martin and Jim Hassett finishing in 2:35.11.

Indian Trail finished second in the 100 freestyle relay (48:80), comprised of seniors Sean Wienke and Tomas Diaz and juniors CJ Gilbert and John Zettle. The Hawks were third in the 200 butterfly relay (2:08.69) with Diaz, Gilbert, Zettle and freshman Jasper Tichlear.

Tremper earned its lone win in the diving relay, totaling 334.05 points, 84.65 points ahead of Franklin, the only other team in the event.

Girls basketball

MUSKEGO 53, TREMPER 44: The Trojans (6-2) lost to the Warriors (3-5) Saturday in a nonconference game at Muskego.

No further information was available Saturday night.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 59, WILMOT 22: The Panthers (3-4) lost to the Lions (5-3) Saturday in a nonconference game at Wilmot.

No further information was available Saturday night.

Boys basketball

KAUKAUNA 91, INDIAN TRAIL 49: The Trojans (3-2) lost to the Ghosts (3-0) in a nonconference game in the Baird/Gustman Shootout Saturday at Kaukauna.

No further information was available Saturday night.

MARANATHA BAPTIST 60, REUTHER 50: Friday, the Bulldogs trailed 32-13 at halftime and rallied in the second half, but fell short in an Indian Trail Blue Conference game at Reuther.

Reuther (1-2, 1-1 ITCB) opened the second half with a 10-0 run and were within 58-50 with about a minute left in regulation, but couldn’t get any closer.

Senior Canin McKinney had 16 points and junior Kamauri Leavell had 12 points to lead Reuther.

Grant Brock (25) and Tony Garcia (23) combined for 48 points for Maranatha.