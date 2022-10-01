High school sports roundup: Prozanski, Tremper break through against Racine Park

The Tremper High School football team needed a big performance to get into the victory column in the Southeast Conference.

Racine Park was just the remedy the Trojans needed Friday.

Tremper was outgained on the ground and the Panthers had the advantage in time of possession, but four turnovers, and a solid performance by quarterback Mason Prozanski, helped the Trojans beat Park 27-7 in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.

The Trojans (2-5, 1-4 SEC) and Panthers (4-3, 2-3) were scoreless through the first quarter and most of the second quarter until Tremper scored two touchdowns just 32 seconds apart.

Prozanski threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Parker with 4:35 left in the first half, then, after a Park turnover, Prozanski scored with 4:03 left on a 3-yard run.

The Trojans scored two more times in the third quarter, on a 5-yard run by Gabe Gonzalez and a 1-yard run by Prozanski, to go ahead 27-0.

The Panthers didn’t score until there was just 1:20 left in the game, on a 3-yard run by running back Daeyzjuan Williams.

Park had 183 yards rushing to Tremper’s 122, but Prozanski helped Tremper to a 188-53 advantage in the passing game. He went 7 of 10 and Parker caught four of those passes for 136 yards and the touchdown.

Jacob Schulte led the Trojans on the ground with 58 yards on five carries.

Tremper’s defensive did a solid job, intercepting three passes and forcing a fumble. Carson Nye had 7 ½ tackles (six solo tackles) and Deszmund White had five tackles, all solos. The Trojans also made six tackles for loss.

INDIAN TRAIL 28, BRADFORD 14: The Hawks (4-3, 3-2 Southeast Conference) beat the Red Devils (1-6, 0-5 SEC) Friday at Bradford Stadium on Bradford’s homecoming.

No details on the game were available Friday night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 50, BROWN DEER 25: Something had to give in a battle of winless Metro Classic Conference teams, and the Pacers were the ones to break through Friday at Somers.

Joseph Kayon ran for three touchdowns and Brayden Van de Water ran for two as Shoreland (1-6, 1-4 MCC) had 431 rushing yards.

Kayon was the star of the running show, gaining 263 yards on 19 carries and scoring three times on runs of 9, 59 and 4 yards. He also had an 80-yard run that set up another score.

Van de Water had 71 yards on seven carries and had scoring runs of 22 and 17 yards that were the first two scores of the game in the first quarter.

Pacers quarterback Will Craig had a 70-yard scoring run and Lucas Rathje had the final Shoreland score of the night on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers won despite allowing 280 yards and passing by Brown Deer quarterback Grayson McCain, including an 83-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The Falcons also had an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Defensively, Kayon was the leader with six tackles, McCain was intercepted twice and Brown Deer was just 2 for 10 on third-down conversions.

Shoreland's point total Friday was just three less than it had scored in its other six games combined this season (53).

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 17, CHRISTIAN LIFE 9: The Eagles kept the score close throughout the majority of their Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Christian Life kicker Ben Goodwill scored the first points of the game on a 24-yard field goal with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Catholic Central quarterback Evan Krien made his way into the end zone early in the second quarter, and Christian Life quarterback Erik Decker answered with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Goodwill’s extra point attempt was blocked.

The Hilltoppers (6-1, 4-1 MCC) then made a field goal with three seconds left, leaving the Eagles (1-6, 1-4) with a 10-9 halftime deficit.

Decker led a drive late in the game which gave the Eagles an opportunity to tie the score, but a dropped pass led to an interception on the 5-yard line. The turnover was costly, and resulted in a Hilltoppers touchdown just before the two-minute warning,

Decker played an all-around solid game, and led the team in rushing with 77 yards on 13 carries. The senior completed nine passes for 131 yards.

Leading the Eagles’ receiving corps was Dequavion Pinter, who totaled 77 yards on four receptions. Pinter averaged 18.3 yards a catch, and was one of four receivers to finish the game with an average in double digits. Hayden Sunday was the other component to the Eagles’ aerial attack, with 31 yards on two catches.

Christian Life finished with 215 yards of offense, and allowed 321 yards of offense to Catholic Central.

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 1, RACINE PRAIRIE 1: The Lancers played even with the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at Prairie.

St. Joseph (7-4-1, 2-1-1 MCC) went down early after Prairie (3-6-2, 2-1-3 MCC) scored a goal in the 18th minute.

The Lancers took the early score as inspiration, and responded with a goal of their own just 10 minutes later, shortly after St. Joseph gained a one-man advantage for the rest of the match after a Prairie player received a direct red card and was ejected.

No further information was available Friday night.