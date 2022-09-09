High school sports roundup: Reeling Red Devils feel at home on their turf

The Bradford/Reuther High School boys soccer team got a much-needed victory Thursday on its home turf.

The Red Devils led 1-0 at the half, added a second goal in the second half and hung on for a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran in a nonconference match at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford/Reuther (4-3-0) had lost three of its last four matches, including two in a row, and Nick Serrano took the first step toward turning that around.

He scored the first goal for with a little help from a Lutheran defender. Serrano ran onto a pass into space from Lucas Metallo and after a couple of touches, he took a shot that deflected off a defender and over the head of the Vikings’ goalkeeper.

The rest of the first half was scoreless, then in the second half, Alex Roulliard scored his first career goal on another deflection. Jack Wagner beat a defender down the sideline and passed the ball, which went off a defender to Roulliard’s foot and he tapped the ball in the net off the post.

That turned out to be the match winner as Lutheran (4-2-0) scored a short time later to make it 2-1.

“Tonight was a much-needed win,” Red Devils coach Johnny Rimkus said. “After coming off of a loss, it was great to see our team chemistry melt together and put together a good outing.

“We were on our heels at the end of the game as they scored with time left, but we were able to neutralize the pressure and hold on.”

CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 4,

WILMOT 3: The Panthers were competitive, but lost their nonconference match Thursday at Cudahy.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3,

DOMINICAN 2: The Pacers ended a four-match losing streak Thursday by beating the previously undefeated Knights 15-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

Emma Schattschneider led the offense with 15 kills and five blocks, and Allegra Sonntag contributed 16 assists and three aces for Shoreland (6-6, 2-0 MCC), which went 1-4 at the Mukwongo Invitational last weekend.

“We bounced back and forth throughout the match,” Lady Pacers coach Kara Kassulke said. “It got extremely close during parts, but the team that put everything they had into each and every possession won. Tonight, that was our Pacers.”

Dominican is 6-1, 0-1 in the MCC.

ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Lancers defeated the Angels 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Kenosha.

No further information or statistics for St. Joseph (2-3, 1-1 MCC) were available Thursday night.

Boys volleyball

CENTRAL 3, WATERFORD 0: The Falcons dominated the Wolverines, a first-year program, in the first two sets of a 25-7, 25-7, 25-18 victory Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

Central (1-2, 1-1 SLC) was led by Adit Patel with seven kills, Liam Lubkeman with five kills and two blocks, Graham Foerster with 16 assists, Kolton LeQuesne and John Kinzler with four aces each, and Bryce Backus, Jake Briggs and Foerster with three digs each.

Waterford is 1-2, 0-2 SLC.

UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 2: The Panthers tied their match against the Broncos at two sets each, but the Broncos won the decisive fifth set for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Wilmot.

No statistics were available for Wilmot (1-3, 1-1) Thursday night.

Cross country

SLC RELAYS: The Central boys has strong performances from its junior and senior-dominated lineup and finished second Thursday at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Lake Geneva.

Senior Lucas Sternberg led the Falcons, finishing in 18:32.78. Junior Travis Verhaalen was close behind, finishing in 18:40.69. Central’s total time (top five runners) was 1:38:43.1, more than five minutes behind champion Badger (1:33:07.7).

Wilmot finished fourth in the boys race (1:42:23.6), led by junior Cael Handorf (19:18.60) and senior Josh Melka (19:48.76).

Badger senior Jackson Albanese was the overall winner in 16:30.05, nearly two seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Daniel Martinez (18:21.14).

In the girls race, the Falcons finished fourth (1:55.05.2), led by junior Margaret Gillmore (21:47.09) and freshman Abby Lensmeyer (22:03.14).

Wilmot was seventh (2:05:16.1), led by sophomore Elyzabeth Oviedo (23:09.52).

The top three teams finished just 15.7 seconds apart, with Badger winning in 1:51:18.2. Union Grove was second (1:51:27.6) and Waterford was third (1: 51:33.9).

Sophomore Molly Deering of Badger (20:44.64) was the overall girls winner.

WHITNALL INVITATIONAL: The Shoreland Lutheran girls were third and the boys were fourth at the Whitnall Invitational Thursday at Hales Corners Park.

For the girls, senior Alianna Herrera led the Pacers with an eighth place finish in 21:39. Sophomore Tempe Zondag was 11th (22:32) and senior Abbie Lange was 19th (23:25).

For the boys, junior Asher Patterson led the way, taking 12th in 18:53. Sophomore Josiah Hutchinson was 16th (19:19) and freshman Zachary Haleem and senior Nathaniel Groth both finished in 19:24 to tie for 18th.

Girls golf

SEC MINI-MEET: Senior Ava Litkey, the only player for Bradford, was the medalist with a 43 Thursday in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

Litkey finished two shots ahead of runner-up Olivia Schueller of Franklin, which won the mini-meet with 207.

Indian Trail finished third at 220, led by senior Maddie Dahlk with a 50, and Tremper was fourth at 224, led by junior Rebecca Susmilch with a 49.

UNION GROVE 159, WILMOT 207: Payton Morton shot a 40 Thursday to lead the Panthers in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Morton had five pars and four bogeys to tie for fourth with the Broncos’ Allie McBryde, behind medalist Lexi Manteufel (37) and second-place Norah Roberts (38) of Union Grove.

Girls tennis

CENTRAL 7, WILMOT 0: The Falcons stayed perfect in Southern Lakes Conference play with a sweep of the Panthers Thursday at Wilmot.

In singles, Gwen Hammond began the sweep by beating Rachael Pofahl 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1. The No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches ended in 6-0, 6-1 wins for Lauren Werlinger and Ella Alcalde, and Ava Phillips won at No. 4 singles.

The closest match of the meet came at No. 1 doubles, where Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli held off Kelsey Smyk and Gianna Abbate in the second set for a 6-3, 7-5 win. At 2 doubles, Mary Kinzler and Ani won 6-4, 6-2 and at No. 3 doubles, Moran Chyla and Nina Pelli won 6-0, 6-1.