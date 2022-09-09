High school sports roundup: Shibilski tops the timesheet for St. Joseph at the Retro Metro Invitational

Hannah Shibilski led the pace for the St. Joseph High School girls cross country team Friday at the Metro Conference Reunion Invitational at Johnson Park in Racine.

The senior won the girls race in 23:10.0. The next closest finisher was Milwaukee Saint Thomas More freshman Zoe Dispennette (23:28.5).

Lancers' juniors Stella Matteucci (25:24.0), Hannah Verbsky (26.14.3), Alexa Alvarez (27:42.2) and Abigail Russell (27:55.9) finished sixth, eighth, 10th and 11th.

Thomas More won the girls team title with 25 points over St. Joseph (30).

St. Joseph turned the tables on Thomas More in the boys race, winning the team title with 25 points ahead of the Cavaliers (36).

The Lancers had six runners finish in the top 10 (the top five count toward team score).

Senior Aidan Mullen led St. Joseph in 18:13.1 to finish third. He was followed by Everett Russert (18:16.4) in fourth, Thomas Otto (20:22.2) in seventh, Santiago Gonzalez-Siaba (20:55.1) in eighth, David Christman (21:07.8) in ninth and Trevor Reindl (21:17.6) in 10th.

Boys soccer

TREMPER 8, WAUKESHA NORTH 0: Senior midfielder Connor Heath was the star of the show in the state-ranked Trojans’ nonconference victory Friday at Waukesha.

Heath racked up four goals in the match, accounting for half of Tremper’s scoring.

Heath wasn’t the only player with impressive stats as senior midfielder Daniel Chiappetta assisted on four goals. Also scoring for Tremper (6-0-0), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, were Matt Verhagen, Alex Gotz, Josh Bergnach and Nathaneal Mamalakis. Dylan Bezotte and Steven Jovanovic each had one assist.

Goalkeepers Ben Wajerski and Matt Berman combined on the Trojans’ fifth shutout of the season.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Eagles went down early and lost a nonconference match against the Crusaders Friday at Kenosha.

Lutheran (2-2-2) got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 15th minute and added to its lead when Christian Life (0-7-0) scored an own goal in the final minute of the first half.

Freshman forward Kevin Krass pulled the Eagles back into the match with a goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

“It was a good game for us,” Eagles coach Alan Krass said. “I thought the boys played hard the whole time.”

Krass said Paul Benjamin, Jeremiah Bustamante and Blake Bandholtz all played well in the loss.

BURLINGTON 1, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers played strong offensively, but could not put the ball in the net in their nonconference match against the Demons Friday at Burlington.

Shoreland (3-5-0) was awarded a penalty kick early in the first half, but Burlington goalkeeper Caden Vargo made a save to keep the match scoreless.

“Our attack in tonight’s game seemed like we created more goal-scoring opportunities than all our previous games combined,” Pacers coach Dan Hahm said. “Yet every strike to finish hit a defender, was saved by the goalie, or failed to have enough pace.”

The Pacers outshot their opponents 16-8, but Vargo’s eight saves in goal for the Demons (2-5-0) were the story of the game, Hahm said. Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm made five saves.

Dan Hahm praised the gameplay of senior Soren Smith and said he was the team’s “rock of consistency” in the midfield throughout the match.