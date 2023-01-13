High school sports roundup: Shoreland Lutheran boys come up short against Racine Lutheran

The Shoreland Lutheran High School boys basketball team couldn’t close the deal against Racine Lutheran Thursday.

The Pacers had a slim lead at halftime, but Justin Jones carried the Crusaders in the second half and led them to a 64-61 Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Shoreland (5-6, 0-6 MCC) remained winless in conference play.

The Pacers led 23-21 at halftime, but couldn’t stop Jones, a sophomore guard, in the second half. He scored 17 of his game- and career-high 21 points after halftime for Racine Lutheran (3-8, 2-4).

“It was a classic matchup between two Metro Classic teams,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. “Hats off to Racine Lutheran for a well-played game.”

The Pacers’ defense struggled overall to slow down the Crusaders, who shot 24 of 42 from the field (57%) and 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Shoreland was 25 of 56 from the field (44%) and just 8 of 23 (34%) from 3-point range.

Junior forward Brayden Van De Water led the Pacers with 20 points and senior forward Kamare Evans added 16 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.

“I'm proud again of our effort against a quality opponent,” Strutz said. “We will continue to improve and get better, and we will break the ice and win a close conference game.”

Eric Ibarra added 15 points for the Crusaders.

REUTHER 83, MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 44: On Tuesday, the Bulldogs broke a four-game losing streak by dominating the Warriors in an Indian Trails-Blue Conference victory at Kenosha.

Reuther (5-7, 4-2 ITCB) led 46-15 at halftime and cruised in the second half.

Senior Jamarie Osborne scored a game-high 21 points, sophomore Jaylen Nichols had a career-high with 20 points and senior Jamaine Hayden II had his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Girls basketball

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 62, CHRISTIAN LIFE 18: The Lightning remained unbeaten in Midwest Classic Conference play Thursday with a victory over the Eagles at Christian Life.

No further information was available Thursday for Christian Life (2-7, 2-5 MCC) or Lake Country Lutheran (8-4, 7-0).

Wrestling

BRADFORD/REUTHER: The Red Devils split their duals at Thursday's Oak Creek triangular at Oak Creek.

The Red Devils lost 48-24 to Oak Creek and won 68-0 over Racine Park/Horlick Co-op with 11 of the 14 matches ending on forfeits.

Bradford/Reuther earned four pins against Oak Creek: Emilio Jaimes pinned Owen Luedtke (32 seconds) at 126 pounds, Corbin Ramos pinned Jackson Villarreal (1:30) at 152, Markus Childers pinned Fabian Johnson (5:35) at 170 and Owen Elder pinned Dominic Strobbe (3:55) at 182.

TREMPER: Nathan Hines and Landen Gontscharow made quick work of their opposition at the Racine Case triangular Thursday in Racine.

The Trojans won 42-35 over Racine Case and lost 46-19 to Franklin.

Hines, competing at 126 pounds, pinned Case's Gio Gonzalez (33 seconds) and followed with another pin against Franklin's Finn Gaynor (1:07). Gontscharow, at 170, pinned Case's Jackson Kaesermann (1:50) and Franklin's Manny Joseph (3:12).

Rory Dutton (145) and Nathan Johnson (152) also went 2-0 with one pin for Tremper.

CENTRAL-WILMOT: Mason McNeill was a bright spot for the Falcons in a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at Wilmot.

Central lost 78-6 to Burlington and lost 37-36 on a tiebreaker against Elkhorn.

McNeill, competing at 285 pounds, pinned Burlington's Jordan Moldenhauer (1:25) and Elkhorn's Nathaniel Langdon (1:55).

Central's close contest against Elkhorn also saw pins from Landon Mathis (195), Chet Pelli (132) and Seth Scheele (145). The Falcons lost the tiebreaker on contested match wins, 7-6.

Wilmot lost 61-15 to Burlington. Logan Defilippo pinned Mason Perez (4:39) at 138, Gianni Rebellato won on a technical fall (17-2) over Landon Jacobs at 120 and Joel Sullivan won a major decision (10-2) over Kade Boyd at 152.

No further details were available Thursday night.