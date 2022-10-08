High school sports roundup: Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer blanks St. Joseph

The Shoreland Lutheran High School boys soccer team did some impressive defensive work Friday against St. Joseph.

The Pacers shut out the Lancers, St. Joseph’s second straight scoreless match, to win a Metro Classic Conference match 2-0 at Anderson Park.

Shoreland (9-7-0, 5-1-0 MCC) is just the third team to hold St. Joseph (7-4-4, 2-1-3 MCC) scoreless this season, joining Indian Trail and Racine Lutheran, which held the Lancers to a scoreless draw Wednesday.

The return of sophomore midfielder Gavin Moore, who missed Wednesday’s match against Martin Luther with an illness, was significant for the Pacers. Moore assisted on Ethan Senkpeil’s goal in the 21st minute, and then scored on a free kick five minutes later.

“As a whole, I still saw some improvements from our team that has been playing with peak performance as of late, but there were some moments tonight that our play suffered, and we lost focus,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said.

Hahm said that the Pacers, who have won four consecutive matches, missed opportunities connecting passes in the middle third of the field and valuing the ball.

“However, we shifted to grinding out the play with effort when touches and vision of the field seemed to falter, which is still net positive moving forward with this victory,” Hahm said.

Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm made three saves in goal, and St. Joseph goalkeeper Gael Bustos made seven.

Junior forward Landon Voye played well in the backfield, coach Hahm said, and helped ensure a solid shutout for the defense.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 4, WILMOT 3: The Panthers (1-14) lost a nonconference match to the Rockets (2-9) on Friday at the South Milwaukee Soccer Complex.

No further details were available as of Friday night.

Cross country

CENTRAL: Cody Rossin finished ninth overall to help the Falcons finish fourth at the Wolverine Invitational on Friday at Waterford High School.

Rossin led Central runners with a time of 17:35.2. He was followed by teammates John Fitzgerald in 19th (18:00.3), Arden Bergendahl 22nd (18:09.8), Aaron Zuleta 32nd (18:58.8) and Bryce Dahlstrom 36th (19:17.4).

Waterford's Trever Buchanan won the boys individual title (16:29.2).

Mukwonago won the boys team event with 24 points ahead of Franklin (78). Tremper finished fourth (116).

ST. JOSEPH: Hannah Shibilski finished 19th overall to help the Falcons finish eighth in a deep field at the Shorewood Invitational on Friday at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Glendale.

The senior Shibilski led the Lancers with a time of 22:20.8. Stella Matteucci (23:47.7) and Hannah Verbsky (23:55.4) finished 39th and 42nd respectively. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan junior Isabella Switalski won the girls individual title (19:20.0).

Westby won the girls team event with 48 points ahead of Shorewood (60). St. Joseph finished eighth (183).

Aidan Mullen led St. Joseph boys, finishing 21st (17:58.3). Santiago Gonzalez-Sia (19:44.9) finished 77th ahead of Thomas Otto (19:45.4) in 78th. Waukesha West senior Keegan Bratt won the boys individual title (16:25.2).

Waukesha West won the boys team event with 54 points ahead of Shorewood (57). St. Joseph finished 11th (279).