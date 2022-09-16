High school sports roundup: Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer team overcomes gaffe for MCC win

The Shoreland Lutheran High School boys soccer team gave Racine Lutheran a gift in the first half of their Metro Classic Conference match against the Crusaders Thursday at Somers.

But the Pacers overcame their gaffe and rallied in the second half with a pair of goals for a 2-1 victory.

In the 29th minute, Shoreland (5-5-0, 2-0-0 MCC) was trying to reset its attack in the midfield. A defender kicked the ball back to Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm, but the ball was inadvertently kicked high and it went over his head and across the goal line.

“I knew we would face a defensive-minded Crusaders (2-3-2, 0-2) team that packs the players behind the ball,” Pacers coach Dan Hahm said. “I just didn’t know that we would spot them a goal. For some reason, a ball that should have been played to feet was instead kicked high and sailed high over Connor’s head, and straight out of a nightmare, it trickled into the goal.

“However, at the half, the boys steadied their composure and entered the second half with the objective to unlock the Crusaders’ stingy defense blockade.”

Freshman Owen Hahm scored both goals for Shoreland, the first coming in the 48th minute when Ethan Senkpeil centered the ball and Hahm one-timed the ball into the net to tie the match at 1-1.

In the 65th minute, Hahm struck again after an impressive play by teammate Riley Strassburg. He beat a Crusaders defender and the defender tried to foul him, but Strassburg kept possession and flicked the ball to Hahm, who was making a run to the near post and kicked the ball into the net with his left foot.

“To mentally lift ourselves out of a tragic start was impressive when we could have mentally crumbled in frustration,” Dan Hahm said.

CENTRAL 0, PEWAUKEE 0: The Falcons played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference match on Thursday at Pewaukee.

"Pewaukee is a very good team with players that could counter and punish us," Central co-coach Vlatko Minic said. "They forced us to test our depth and our bench players held their own.

"While we didn't get the result we wanted this game forced us to learn and grow."

Central goalkeeper Carlo Perez finished with five saves.

UNION GROVE 8, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Red Devils were on the wrong side of an excellent showing from Broncos' freshman Niall Hagen during a nonconference match Thursday at Union Grove.

Bradford/Reuther (4-5) trailed 2-0 to Union Grove (9-1) following a pair of goals by Hagen inside 24 minutes. The Red Devils scored an own goal four minutes later before Hagen completed a hat trick in the 30th minute and went on to assist in three of the Broncos' final four goals of the match.

The Red Devils forced two saves out of Broncos goalkeeper Hayden McDougal but were unsuccessful in hitting the net. McDougal's shutout was his sixth of the season.

RICHMOND-BURTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Panthers (0-9-1) lost a nonconference match to the Rockets (6-8) on Thursday in Richmond, Ill.

No further details were available as of Thursday night.

Boys volleyball

CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Falcons swept the shorthanded Angels 25-16, 25-17, 31-29 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

No further information was available Thursday night for Central (4-5, 2-1 SLC).

WILMOT 3, WATERFORD 0: The Panthers swept the Wolverines 25-4, 25-6, 25-16 Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Waterford.

No further information was available about Wilmot (4-5, 2-1) Thursday night.

Girls golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Senior Ava Litkey of Bradford finished second among individuals at Muskego Lakes Country Club in Muskego to lead Kenosha teams in the final Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Litkey, the only player for the Red Devils, shot a 43 to finish second behind medalist Olivia Schueller of Franklin (36).

Tremper (225) and Indian Trail (226) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Sophomore Morgan Calhoun led the Hawks with a 49 and junior McKenna Furst led the Trojans with a 52.

Franklin won the meet with 192, seven shots ahead of Racine Case (199).

Girls tennis

ELKHORN 4, CENTRAL 3: The Falcons won two doubles matches, but the Elks were too strong in singles and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Elkhorn.

Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli won at No. 1 doubles for Central, beating Lauryn Kober and Peyton Williams 6-0, 7-6 (4). At No. 3 doubles, Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli beat Elkhorn’s Abby Kiel and Paige Nelson 6-1, 6-4.

The only victory for the Falcons in singles was by Ava Philips in the No. 4 flight, where she beat Annason Wissell 6-1, 6-0.

Central’s Gwen Hammond lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to Parker Christensen.

BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Panthers found a bright spot in doubles flights during a Southern Lakes Conference meet on Thursday at Burlington.

Wilmot was swept in singles flights by Burlington but secured two of three flights in doubles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Kelsey Smyk and Gianna Abbate defeated Emilie Runkel and Rylie Fischer (6-1, 6-3). Maddie Haug and MC Slasle won (6-3, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles against Rumina Sharma and Sarah Hartlase.