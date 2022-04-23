High school sports roundup: Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer loses in rain

The Shoreland Lutheran High School girls soccer team got off to a good start, but Burlington had other ideas Friday.

The Lady Pacers scored in the fourth minute of their nonconference match in the rain against the Demons, but Burlington had an immediate answer and went on to dominate Shoreland in a 5-2 victory.

The game was moved from Shoreland’s grass field to Bradford’s turf field because of the muddy conditions.

The Carter sisters, Kaylee and Lauren, combined on the first goal of the match for the Lady Pacers (4-3-0), with Lauren passing to Kaylee for the goal.

Off the ensuing draw, Burlington went right down the field and Juliana Golla scored to tie the match at 1-1.

After nearly 36 minutes of scoreless play, Golla struck again for the Demons, scoring a goal in the final 10 seconds of the half to give Burlington a 2-1 lead.

Burlington’s Aleah Reesman scored unassisted in the 46th minute to extend the lead to 3-1, then she scored another unassisted goal in the 61st minute.

Shay Lange scored unassisted two minutes later to get Shoreland within 4-2, then Gina Weis scored with just over two minutes left in the match for the Demons.

Lady Pacers goalkeeper Ella Malliet made five saves.

• All other events involving Kenosha County schools were postponed or cancelled Friday because of rain.

