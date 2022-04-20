High school sports roundup: Shoreland Lutheran soccer team wins Metro Classic Conference opener

The Shoreland Lutheran High School girls soccer team is in the middle of a busy stretch, but they found enough energy Wednesday to win for the second straight day.

Three players scored a goal each as the Lady Pacers broke away from a 1-1 tie to beat Catholic Central 3-1 at Bushnell Park in Burlington in the first Metro Classic Conference match of the season for both teams.

Shoreland (4-2-0 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute on the first goal of the season by Belle Zarling, who was assisted by Kaylee Carter.

In the 17th minute, the Lady Toppers, playing their first match of the season, tied the match on a goal by Julia Klein (Stephanie Jabrial assist).

After another 15 minutes of scoreless play, the Lady Pacers finally broke the tie on a goal by Julia Heathcock (Angela Sanchez assist) in the 32nd minute, and the score was 2-1 at the half.

Carter gave Shoreland some insurance just a minute into the second half, scoring her ninth goal of the season off “a beautiful pass by Shay Lange,” Lady Pacers coach Matthew Grow said.

Goalkeeper Ella Malliet and the rest of the defense kept Catholic Central out of the net the rest of the way, with Malliet making five saves in the match.

Shoreland plays its third match of this week at Burlington on Friday, then plays three matches in each of the next two weeks.

Softball

RACINE LUTHERAN 7, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Eagles had just four hits and three walks off of Crusaders’ pitcher Lindsey Thoennes and lost a nonconference game Wednesday at Island Park in Racine.

Christian Life (1-2), playing for the second time in two days, tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth on a walk a hit, but Lutheran (2-3) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control. A hit and an error started the big inning and the Crusaders strung several hits together to finish it off.

Eagles pitcher Ashley Plapp allowed nine hits, struck out five and walked two. Emalie Myrum hit a double to drive in the Christian Life run.

Thoennes was strong at the plate in addition to her pitching (12 strikeouts) for the Crusaders, going 2 for 4 with three stolen bases. Tatiana Bryant went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Olivia Rosenberg had a hit and two RBIs for Lutheran.

On Tuesday, Christian Life opened play in the Midwest Classic Conference with a 12-0 loss in five innings to Lake Country Lutheran (1-0 overall and MCC) at Hartland.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Central had its top four scorers finish in the top 13 Tuesday and edged Union Grove by five strokes at Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva in the first Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Connor L’esperance finished fourth with an 83 and Dylan Bruni was right behind him in fifth with an 84 for the Falcons, who totaled 349 to Union Grove’s 354. Aidan Hawkins and Bennett Gatto tied for 12th at 92, with Hawkins winning the scorecard playoff.

Wilmot finished eighth with 490, led by Davis Schlagenhaft with a 113.

Union Grove’s Jacob Brown was the medalist with an 81, winning a scorecard playoff against TJ Walton of Lake Geneva Badger.

