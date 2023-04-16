The Bradford/Reuther and Green Bay Notre Dame high school girls soccer teams entered Saturday's nonconference match at Bradford Stadium with undefeated records.

The Red Devils, despite playing shorthanded because of spring break, was the team that emerged with that record still intact after beating the state-ranked Tritons 2-1.

Unranked Bradford/Reuther (3-0-0) opened the season with two straight shutouts, but Notre Dame (5-1-1), ranked second in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was unbeaten in its first six matches to begin the season.

The Tritons have become a small-school state power, competing in back-to-back Division 3 state championship matches and winning the Division 3 state title in 2018.

On paper, you might think Notre Dame would be a favorite to win.

The Red Devils had other ideas.

“Going into the game, we knew that we were facing a team that yearly competes for state championships,” Bradford/Reuther coach David Naylor said. “To add to it, we were down three starters, including our starting goalkeeper, Maddie Brown.”

Filling in for Brown at goalkeeper was senior Claire Kobal, who typically plays midfielder. Naylor said that Kobal, who made eight saves, “had very little practice at goalie.”

Bradford/Reuther’s first score was actually put into Notre Dame’s net by one of its own players. Red Devils senior forward Haley Christianson took a long shot toward the goal, which was saved by the Triton’s goalkeeper and went over the end line. On the ensuing corner kick, sophomore midfielder Ella Bradley sent the ball in and it went off a Notre Dame player and into the net for an own goal.

Bradford/Reuther maintained a 1-0 lead at the half.

Senior midfielder Anna Seymour scored Bradford/Reuther’s second goal midway through the second half, on what Naylor said was “a wicked shot on goal that bent over the keeper and into the upper 90.”

Naylor added that the goal was “critical as Notre Dame was really starting to find their feet.”

Notre Dame, which was coming off a 2-1 victory over third-ranked (Division 4) Racine Prairie Friday night, scored its lone goal on a free kick with eight minutes left in regulation, but the Red Devils held on late to get the win.

“In the second half, we asked the girls to keep up the intensity and they responded really well,” Naylor said. “We came out and forced tough challenges, won 50-50 balls and kept up pressure. We really scrapped the rest of the way, turning away chance after chance.

“Claire (Kobal) stepping up and playing goal for us without Maddie (Brown) set the tone right away. The girls played for each other today, and that was amazing to watch. Coming home today to beat Notre Dame down three key starters really was a character win for us. If we can keep up this pace and team unity, we can do very well this year.”

ELKHORN 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Friday, the Pacers were tied with the undefeated Elks at halftime, but allowed two goals early in the second half and lost a nonconference match at Elkhorn.

Shoreland (2-2-1), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had its chances against Elkhorn (5-0-1), coach Matthew Grow said, but couldn't break through.

Goalkeeper Ella Malliet made 11 saves for the Pacers, who were outshot 27-9.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 13-7, GERMANTOWN 12-18: There was no shortage of offense as the Hawks split a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (3-1) won 13-23 with a walk-off in the opener. After the Warhawks (4-2) tied the game in the top of the seventh, Alona Boydston drew a walk and then Madi Mishmash delivered a game-winning double to drive her home. Boydston finished 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs.

The opener saw a combined 25 runs and 24 hits. Addison Johnson went 3 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bella Swift went 3 for 4 with a double. Morgan Calhoun went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

"It was a wild game where both teams hit the ball hard," Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. "We kept battling back and were fortunate to get the clutch hit by Mishmash to win it.

"The girls never gave up or were down after we fell behind."

The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season in the back-half of the doubleheader, losing 18-7 in five innings.

The Warhawks erupted for 11-runs in the bottom of the second inning after trailing 4-0. The Hawks had a three-run fifth inning to get momentum going but were met with three-runs in the bottom frame to see the game stopped due to the 10-run rule.

Similarly to the first game in the doubleheader, both teams had the bats swinging. Germantown scored 18 runs on 19 hits and were led by Ally Pentek going 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Indian Trail produced seven runs on 11 hits with Johnson and Mismash going a combined 5 for 5 at the plate.

"Germantown was just very hot and could do no wrong in the second game," Bradley said. "We fought to put some runs on the board but they were too much in the second game.

"I am just happy to get a split with a high quality opponent."

TREMPER 3-1, MUSKEGO 1-12: The Trojans split a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Anderson Park.

In the first game, Tremper (3-2) came up big in the third inning and scored two runs gain the advantage over Muskego (2-2). The Trojans scored their final run in the fourth inning, and the Warriors responded in the top of the sixth, but were ultimately unable to tie the game.

Senior infielder/outfielder Chloe Wamboldt went 2 for 2 with a triple and two walks and stole four bases to lead the Trojans. Aubrey Juga, a sophomore, had one hit and one RBI and Payton Eschbach, a junior who also pitched all seven innings, had one hit, one RBI and a walk. In the circle, Eschbach had two strikeouts, one walk, one earned run and six hits.

“Chloe Wamboldt, again, is coming up big for us,” Tremper coach Emma Dummer said. “She electrified our whole team and keeps the energy up.”

As of Saturday afternoon, no details were available for game two.

BRADFORD/REUTHER TOURNAMENT: The host Red Devils finished third in their four-team tournament at Bullen Middle School, beating Union Grove 10-0 in the third-place game.

Bradford/Reuther lost 5-3 to Menomonee Falls and Arrowhead beat Union Grove 10-3 in the semifinals.

Arrowhead beat Falls 13-7 in the title game.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL: The Falcons gained valuable experience at the Coach Steinbach Classic on Friday and Saturday at Brookfield Central.

Central went 1-3 during Friday's pool play with a 4-3 win over Franklin and losses to Menomonee Falls (5-2) and Madison Memorial (7-0). On Saturday, Central lost to Sheboygan North (4-3) and then finished with a 4-3 win over Monona Grove.

Central had great outings by its No. 1 doubles team of John Kinzler and Brett Hanke as well as Jordan Oppenneer at No. 3 singles. The two flights both finished 3-1. Hanke and Oppenneer also rotated spots during the team's final pool play match with Madison Memorial with Hanke losing at No. 3 singles and Oppenneer and Kinzler dropping a match at No. 1 doubles.

Central's No. 1 singles player, Christos Dovas, battled back with a pair of wins on Saturday after going 0-3 on Friday. Dovas defeated Sheboygan North's Alex Suscha 6-1, 6-2, and Monona Grove's Nathaniel Posset 6-2, 6-0.

INDIAN TRAIL: The Hawks competed Saturday at a quadrangular at Racine Prairie.

Indian Trail lost 6-1 to Prairie and the No. 1 doubles team of David Porut and Will Murawski was the only winner for Indian Trail, beating Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth 6-4, 6-1.

No other results were available Saturday.