High school sports roundup: St. Joseph baseball wins second straight WIAA Division 3 regional title

The St. Joseph High School baseball team has been here before — and done this before, too.

The Lancers kept marching toward a potential second straight WIAA Division 3 state title Wednesday, routing Shoreland Lutheran 13-1 in a five-inning Division 3 regional final played at Carthage College.

It was the second straight regional title for St. Joseph (18-2), which is ranked 25th in the PBR Wisconsin Power 25 (all divisions) and was ranked third in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 poll of the season.

The Lancers, who have outscored their opponents 26-1 in their two playoff games, advanced to Tuesday’s sectional at Chilton and play Brookfield Academy (16-8) in the second semifinal at 1 p.m. Lomira (20-3) and Chilton (18-4) play in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. and the semifinal winners play at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Brookfield Academy, which is not ranked, upset seventh-ranked Lake Country Lutheran 13-3 in their teams’ regional final Wednesday.

St. Joseph beat Coleman 7-4 in the Division 3 state championship game last year at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Against the Pacers (8-13), who lost to the Lancers 24-4 and 19-1 during the Metro Classic Conference season, St. Joseph opened with a four-run first inning and followed with one run in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

St. Joseph had 13 hits, including four for extra bases, and Jacob Ashmus went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Jack McTernan was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI; Eric Kenesie was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI; Luke Schuler was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs; and Andrew Setter hit a triple, scored twice and drove in a run.

Schuler (7-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, walking two and striking out seven. He needed just 75 pitches and threw 2/3 of them for strikes.

Boys golf

WIAA DIVISION 1 CENTRAL SECTIONAL: Central couldn’t quite qualify for the WIAA State Tournament as a team Wednesday, but the Falcons will still be represented.

Junior Dylan Bruni, Central’s No. 1 player, shot an 8-over-par 80 on the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links and qualified as an individual for next week’s state tournament.

The Falcons totaled 342 and finished fifth as a team, but Bruni’s score was good enough to get the third and final individual qualifying spot behind Franklin juniors Victor Ignatowski and Zach Koch.

The WIAA State Tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Milwaukee Marquette won the sectional with a team total of 296, the best in any of the eight Division 1 sectionals statewide by 12 strokes. All five of the Hilltoppers’ golfers shot 79 or better. Wauwatosa East/West was second at 327.

Marquette’s individual successes helped Bruni get to state. The top 10 players, including the Franklin players, all shot 80 or better and the other two players under 80 were from East/West.

Bruni had an unusual round. He shot 5-over 41 on the front nine with five bogeys, then was up and down on the back nine with three birdies, two pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys for a 3-over 39.

The rest of the Falcons struggled a bit. Junior No. 2 player Tyler Shike had an 86, sophomores Evan Pelli (No. 3) and Aidan Hawkins (No. 4) shot 88s and junior No. 5 player Connor L’Esperance had an 89. Pelli had a team-best 40 on the front nine and L’Esperance had a 40 on the back nine.

Indian Trail finished sixth in the seven-team sectional at 375 and was led by sophomore No. 3 player Caden Jeffson with an 87, sophomore No. 2 player Andrew Hamelink with an 89 and senior No. 1 player Alex Martin with a 90.

Junior Blake Callahan of Tremper shot an 86, sophomore teammate Owen DeRousse had a 91 and Wilmot junior Jake Christiansen had a 100. All three qualified as individuals from last week’s regional.

Complete results are available online at www.wiaawi.org

DIVISION 3 ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL: Thomas Dippel of St. Joseph and Noah Than of Christian Life did not qualify for state Wednesday at the WIAA Division 3 Abundant Life Christian Sectional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Both were individual qualifiers from last week’s regional.

Dippel, a senior, shot an 87 that included a birdie on the third hole. He tied for 26th and was 11 shots away from a potential state berth.

Than, a freshman, shot a 94.

Cambridge won the sectional team title with a score of 308, the best of any of the four Division 3 sectionals by 27 shots.

Kohler and Manitowoc Roncalli tied for second at 327 and Kohler won a team playoff 11-14 to earn the state berth.

Everett Schroeder of Kohler and Spencer Lynch of Menasha Saint Mary Catholic tied for medalist honors with 71s.

Complete results are available online at www.wiaawi.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0