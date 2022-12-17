High school sports roundup: St. Joseph boys go overtime to beat Racine Lutheran

The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team rode the hot hand of Eric Kenesie to an overtime victory Friday.

The Lancers and Racine Lutheran were tied at 48-48 after a close 36 minutes of regulation play, but Kenesie and St. Joseph took over in the extra period for a 61-53 victory over the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.

St. Joseph (5-1, 2-1 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, was coming off Tuesday’s disappointing 79-59 loss to Greendale Martin Luther and had its hands full with Lutheran (2-4, 1-2), leading by just one point (25-24) at halftime.

In overtime, the Lancers outscored the Crusaders, who hadn’t played for eight days, 13-5.

“I’m proud of our boys,” Lancers coach Jose Garcia said. “They showed toughness and overcame adversity. It’s was a dogfight and we came away with a conference win.”

Kenesie led St. Joseph with 26 points and 10 assists, and Dominic Santarelli and Peter Stapleton each added 12 points. Santarelli also had seven rebounds.

Freshman Sam Pitrof led Lutheran with 14 points and senior Eric Ibarra had 12 points.

Both teams had a bad night from 3-point range, with the Lancers going 1 of 11 and the Crusaders going 2 of 29, a combined 10%.

WILMOT 71, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38: Jake Christiansen had a big game Friday to lead the Panthers in their dominant Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.

Wilmot (3-4, 1-2 SLC) entered the game winless in the SLC, but a season-high 23 points from Christiansen, a senior guard, allowed Wilmot to win with ease.

Sophomore guard Christian Irslinger had his best performance of the season as well, scoring 12 points, six in each half. Senior wing Anthony Corona was the third Panther to score in double digits, making three 3-point baskets and finishing with 11 points.

Junior forward Colin Szcap led the Comets (0-5, 0-3 SLC) with 15 points.

Girls basketball

WATERFORD 47, CENTRAL 42: Reese Rynberg came up big for the Falcons in a losing effort in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Paddock Lake.

Central (2-7, 1-4 SLC) trailed the Wolverines (3-6, 1-4) 25-20 after the first half and fell behind by as many as 10 points in the second half.

"The girls brought it down to the wire, but couldn’t ever quite catch the lead," Central coach Sarah Vozel said.

Rynberg proved a huge bright spot on the night. The senior scored a game-high 22 points and went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Taya Witt scored eight points with two 3-pointers.

Tatijana Ninkovic led Waterford with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

RACINE LUTHERAN 56, ST. JOSEPH 48: The Lancers outscored the Crusaders 44-27 from the field, but a huge free-throw difference helped Lutheran win a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Joseph.

The Lancers (6-2, 2-2 MCC), who lost their second straight game after a 6-0 start, were whistled for 32 fouls to 14 for Lutheran (4-5, 3-1), which had 51 free-throw attempts and made 29.

St. Joseph freshman Frankie McLain, who entered the game averaging around 15 points per game, was limited to 11 points. Na’Zuyia Bobo and Ava Rizzitano each had 12 points to lead the Lancers, who were 4 of 12 from the free-throw line.

McLain also had nine rebounds and two assists, and fellow freshman Kamryn Lecce had eight rebounds and three assists.

“We started out slower than expected and struggled to make the easy shots we were given,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “As the (second) half progressed, we still struggled to make the easy shots."

“We did climb back in the game to within three points a couple different times, but in the end, to their credit they hit their free throws down the stretch.”

RACINE PRAIRIE 80, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: The Pacers made improvements in the second half, but could not slow down the high-scoring Prairie offense in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Somers.

Prairie (5-2, 4-1 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, took little time to score against Shoreland (4-5, 1-3) and jumped out to a 39-15 halftime lead.

The Pacers scored 25 additional points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Junior forward Amanda Heusterberg scored 22 points to lead Shoreland, 14 of them in the Anna Koestler, a junior forward, had a solid performance with seven points and sophomore guard Grace Olson scored four points.

Prairie had four players score in double figures, led by junior wing Reese Jaramillo with 20 points.

Gymnastics

ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay Co-op's Leeza Patterson won the all-around at Friday's Elkhorn Invitational at Elkhorn.

Patterson won all-around with a score of 35.575. The senior tied for second in the floor exercise (9.2), placed first on the balance beam (9.3), 14th in vault (8.075) and second on the uneven bars (9).

Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay finished second at the meet with 131.925 points, behind Elkhorn (134.2).

Wrestling

ST. JOSEPH: Ivan Porcayo made quick work for the Lancers at a nonconference triple dual meet Thursday at Lake Country Lutheran at Hartland.

Porcayo, wrestling at 132 pounds, pinned Living Word Lutheran's Owen Hue (0:34) and Lake Country Lutheran's Sam Buchholz (3:53).

Co'Ji Campbell (120) pinned Living Word Lutheran's Dominick Wilder (0:46) and earned a forfeit win against the Lightning. Charles Anderson (138) also won his lone match of the double dual, pinning Lake Country Lutheran's Josh Vandre (5:15).

St. Joseph lost 42-30 to Living Word Lutheran and 54-24 to Lake Country Lutheran.